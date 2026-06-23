Brad Pitt's Hair Has Transformed A Lot Over The Years: Photos Of Boldest Styles He's Rocked

For nearly four decades, Hollywood leading man Brad Pitt has kept audiences endlessly entertained with his powerhouse performances on screen. Pitt first made a name for himself thanks to his scene-stealing role as a hitchhiking cowboy in 1991's "Thelma & Louise," a film that helped establish his star power. Throughout his enduring career, Pitt has undergone a stunning transformation and has rocked some truly bold and unforgettable hairstyles.

Whether it was growing his locks out to play a tortured vampire, flirting with a choppy mullet, or matching his famous ex-girlfriend's haircut, Pitt has never been afraid to play with his mane. The Academy Award-winner has reinvented himself countless times throughout his Tinseltown tenure, using his tresses as a form of self-expression and to better embrace his characters.

Pitt has starred in one cinematic hit after another, and constantly defies Father Time with his youthful looks both on the red carpet and off. Now in his '60s, Pitt has kept his fans and the media on their toes with his many diverse haircuts.