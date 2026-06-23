Brad Pitt's Hair Has Transformed A Lot Over The Years: Photos Of Boldest Styles He's Rocked
For nearly four decades, Hollywood leading man Brad Pitt has kept audiences endlessly entertained with his powerhouse performances on screen. Pitt first made a name for himself thanks to his scene-stealing role as a hitchhiking cowboy in 1991's "Thelma & Louise," a film that helped establish his star power. Throughout his enduring career, Pitt has undergone a stunning transformation and has rocked some truly bold and unforgettable hairstyles.
Whether it was growing his locks out to play a tortured vampire, flirting with a choppy mullet, or matching his famous ex-girlfriend's haircut, Pitt has never been afraid to play with his mane. The Academy Award-winner has reinvented himself countless times throughout his Tinseltown tenure, using his tresses as a form of self-expression and to better embrace his characters.
Pitt has starred in one cinematic hit after another, and constantly defies Father Time with his youthful looks both on the red carpet and off. Now in his '60s, Pitt has kept his fans and the media on their toes with his many diverse haircuts.
Brad Pitt entered Hollywood with a full-bodied mane
Before he was one of cinema's most beloved leading men, Brad Pitt kicked off his acting career in the '80s and made appearances in shows like "Dallas" and "21 Jump Street." The Hollywood hopeful wore his hair full of body and waves, though he was nearly fired from his first movie as an extra when he tried to milk his only scene. "The first AD runs over, 'You do that again, you're out of here!' It was just shame for the rest of the night. It still haunts me," Pitt confessed on "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard."
He tried out bangs for one of his first leading roles
Brad Pitt first began to make a name for himself after starring in the 1992 period drama "A River Runs Through It," a film directed by his lookalike mentor Robert Redford. Pitt tried out bangs for the role and developed a deep bond with Redford, which lasted until his death in 2025. The Hollywood great was impressed by Pitt and recognized his star power. "When he first came in, he had a look about him," Redford recalled via Us Weekly. "I said, 'Yeah, you're looking at it. He's going to succeed.'"
He had chin-length tresses for 'Kalifornia'
Brad Pitt sported a darker 'do with chin-length hair for the 1993 thriller "Kalifornia," in which he appeared alongside his then-girlfriend Juliette Lewis. Pitt and Lewis had a four-year relationship, the movie star having nothing but great things to say about her and their low-key romance. "It was one of the greatest relationships I've ever been in," he told Vanity Fair. "The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that's just not so, is it?"
He embraced his long, dark mane to play an iconic vampire
The Hollywood leading man skyrocketed to superstardom when he portrayed the tortured vampire Louis in the 1994 blockbuster "Interview with the Vampire." Brad Pitt appeared alongside stars like Tom Cruise and Kristen Dunst, though the filming process was less than glamorous. Pitt hated how grueling the depressing night shoots were. "You leave for work in the dark — you go into this cauldron, this mausoleum — and then you come out and it's dark," Pitt said to Entertainment Weekly. "It was like, life's too short for this quality of life."
He dyed his hair blonde for a grunge-inspired 'do
After growing out his locks, Brad Pitt decided to shake things up, bleaching his hair blonde for a more grunge vibe. Pitt looked just like a '90s rockstar with the luscious mane and bold hue. Pitt's next film was alongside Anthony Hopkins in "Legends of the Fall," a performance that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination and rave reviews. "Pitt's diffident mix of acting and attitude works to such heartthrob perfection it's a shame the film's superficiality gets in his way," wrote The New York Times.
Brad Pitt rocked a short and choppy cut
Nineteen ninety-five proved to be a very fruitful year for Brad Pitt, as he starred in two hit movies: "Seven" and "12 Monkeys." Both were successful and showcased Pitt's range, propelling him to further stardom. He later said that working with David Fincher reminded him of his love for performing. He told "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard," "I just got the jones back, and finding that thing, it just reinvigorated what I wanted out of this thing."
He was a Robert Redford-lookalike with his 'Meet Joe Black' hairstyle
For decades, fans and the media couldn't get over just how much Brad Pitt and Robert Redford resembled one another, and the younger actor was Redford's spitting image in "Meet Joe Black." Pitt had short blonde hair with sideswept bangs in the movie, and he would reveal how the film was a low point in his career. "That was the pinnacle of my...loss of direction and compass," he told Entertainment Weekly. "But I dogged it. I muffed it. I shouldn't have been there in the first place."
He had a famous twinning moment with Gwyneth Paltrow
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow famously dated from 1994 to 1997, with the rising stars becoming one of Hollywood's hottest couples. The pair were briefly engaged before their subsequent split, and they had a major twinning moment when Pitt and Paltrow rocked matching hairstyles at "The Devil's Own" premiere in 1997. "Awww, matching haircuts!" Paltrow reminisced about the look in an Instagram video. "We went to the same stylist for the cut. [Celebrity hairstylist] Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this."
He sported a mullet-esque chop in 1999
Brad Pitt has proven he can make any hairstyle his own, and in 1999, he was seen sporting a mullet-inspired chop. He showed off the shaggy cut at the premiere of the cult classic "Fight Club," which became one of the decade's most talked-about movies and firmly established Pitt as a global phenomenon. The actor's insane physical transformation and performance garnered intense attention and praise. His character Tyler Durden was named one of the greatest film characters of all time by Empire magazine via Slash Film.
Brad Pitt dyed his hair brunette for 'Snatch'
Hot on the heels of "Fight Club," Brad Pitt and his then-wife Jennifer Aniston attended the premiere of 2000's "Snatch." Pitt dyed his hair brunette to portray bare-knuckle boxer Mickey O'Neil, and his performance garnered rave reviews. He was named People's Sexiest Man Alive for a second time that year, previously claiming the title in 1995. "I've always been mistrustful of my own hubris, and it put me on guard. Like, it was dangerous. What do they say? Don't believe your own hype," he told Entertainment Weekly of the unique honor.
He returned to his signature blonde with a spiky style
After taking a walk on the dark side, Brad Pitt returned to his trademark blonde to sport a spiky style for "Ocean's Eleven." The star-studded caper featured Pitt appearing alongside George Clooney and Julia Roberts and launched a successful series. Pitt's dynamic with Clooney was front and center, and the two quickly became close friends. "George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves. I'll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy," Pitt told British GQ of their friendship.
He tried out sleek layers at the Emmy Awards
Brad Pitt tried out sleek, straight layers while attending the 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards; the angled cut was a departure from his previous looks. He showed up with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston — the two further emerging as one of the industry's most adored couples. Pitt made an iconic appearance in a Thanksgiving episode of "Friends," playing Aniston's high school enemy and receiving an Emmy nomination for his performance. "It was such fun, it was such fun. I love that show, it makes me happy," he said in an interview via YouTube.
He shocked fans with a scruffy beard and flipped-out ends
Brad Pitt caused quite the frenzy when he showed up to the 2002 premiere of "Full Frontal," in which he had a cameo role as himself. The actor's appearance surprised many, as he was seen donning a long, scruffy beard and flipped-out hair tucked under a hat, looking less glamorous than his normal red carpet looks. Despite all the scruff, Pitt still managed to rock the unconventional style and further showed that even with a face hidden by hair, he's one of Hollywood's most magnetic stars.
Brad Pitt caused major hair envy with his effortless beachy waves
Brad Pitt caused serious hair envy at the 2003 Kids' Choice Awards, his tresses looking effortlessly shiny in loose beachy waves. Pitt rocked the style for the film "Troy," in which he played Achilles. "I remember our discussions early on, when I said, '... The hair has to be nice and long and blond, and your body has to be pretty awesome,'" director Wolfgang Petersen told The Sydney Morning Herald of Pitt's hair transformation.
He rocked a buzz-cut while filming 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2004
Brad Pitt proved he could look good with barely any hair when he donned a buzz-cut for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a movie that brought major changes to his life. Pitt famously fell for his co-star Angelina Jolie during production, with the actor separating from his then-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005 as a result. Despite the drama behind the scenes, the film became a hit with audiences and grossed more than $487 million worldwide. The media subsequently dubbed Pitt and Jolie "Brangelina," and their whirlwind romance garnered endless attention.
He went bleach blonde after divorcing Jennifer Aniston
Brad Pitt decided to try out a bold new look after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston was finalized, the movie star opting for a bleached blonde color. The style was arguably Pitt's boldest and brightest, and it ushered in a new chapter in his life as he went public with his romance with Angelina Jolie. "It took until, really, the end of the [shooting 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith'] for us, I think, to realize that it might mean something more than we'd earlier allowed ourselves to believe," Jolie told Vogue (via People).
He proved he could easily pull off gray hair
In the 2006 film "Babel," Brad Pitt's character, Richard Jones, had gray hair and a neat beard, a style that proved the actor can make any cut or hair color work effortlessly. "He wanted to age me a bit, take off the shine," Pitt told Interview Magazine of director Alejandro González Iñárritu's vision for his character's look. For his performance, Pitt earned a Golden Globe nomination and the drama competed for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. "Babel" ultimately landed on numerous critics' top 10 lists of the year.
Brad Pitt looked downright dapper with a slicked-back style
Brad Pitt showed up at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival looking more dapper than ever, sporting a slicked-back style with a short cut. He attended the prestigious event with his partner Angelina Jolie, who starred in the film he produced, "A Mighty Heart." Pitt has produced countless projects through his company Plan B Entertainment, including "The Departed," "Moneyball," and "12 Years a Slave." He co-founded the business with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2001 before becoming the sole owner following their divorce.
He tried out a rich brown hue with extra volume
Brad Pitt once again looked like Robert Redford's doppelganger at the 2008 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The movie star tried out a richer brown hue, and his mane looked extra voluminous. Pitt starred in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button," which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Pitt's titular character is born as an 80-year-old man and ages backwards, the actor portraying all versions. "It's kind of Brad. With a lot of help from CG [Computer Graphics], he told Oprah.
He enjoyed a major sideburn moment with coiffed hair
For the animated movie "Megamind," Brad Pitt voiced the superhero Metro Man, performing alongside stars like Will Ferrell and Tina Fey. The actor had previously lent his voice to 2003's "Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas." "I'm doing it for my kids, try to earn some cool points with them. If they like it, then I like it," he said to "Pop Sugar TV". Pitt looked dashing at the film's premiere, rocking some serious sideburns and a coiffed, highlighted hairstyle that accentuated his stylish appearance.
Brad Pitt was cool and confident with shoulder-length tresses
After a period of short hair, Brad Pitt grew out his locks and looked effortlessly cool with shoulder-length tresses in 2011. He starred in the acclaimed sports drama "Moneyball," which earned Pitt another Oscar and Golden Globe nod for his role as former MLB player Billy Beane. "I like him for his idiosyncrasies — that he can't watch the games without getting too emotional ... that he tends to break a few chairs now and then," Pitt told NPR. "These things make him human."
He discovered the power of a man bun
Not even Brad Pitt could resist the temptation of the man bun, as he showed up to the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival with his blonde hair pulled back into the loose style. Pitt grew out his hair for his role as Samuel Bass in "12 Years a Slave," which dominated the box office and further proved he was the king of the big screen. "It's why I got into film in the first place," Pitt shared with TODAY. "It's one of those few films that cuts to the base of our humanity."
He shook up his look with an undercut hairstyle
For the 2014 war epic "Fury," Brad Pitt tried out a classic undercut hairstyle for his role as tank commander Don "Wardaddy" Collier. Pitt took great care in crafting his character's backstory for the project, and he met with real-life veterans to prepare to play the battle-hardened leader. "Talking to the veterans they painted a picture of the exhaustion, the mental fatigue, the cold, the hunger, the cumulative effect of seeing trauma and inflicting horror on a daily basis," he told NME.
He made a bold choice with curtain bangs
Brad Pitt showed up to the premiere of "The Big Short" and opted for a bold hairstyle choice: curtain bangs. The leading man had wispy, face-framing bangs at the screening. The film later won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars and was produced by Pitt's Plan B Entertainment. "But the plain truth of it all is that these kinds of movies are hard to make," Pitt told journalist Jessica Pressler. "The studios don't want to make them because it doesn't fit the business model anymore."
Brad Pitt returned to a shorter 'do in 2016
Brad Pitt continued to defy his age when he walked the red carpet in 2016 with a short, cropped hairdo. The year was personally tumultuous for the actor, as his wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce after nearly 12 years together and 2 years of marriage. Pitt and Jolie's messy divorce was marred by drama, as they battled over custody of their six children and vineyard. "I don't think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally," Pitt told GQ of their finalized divorce.
He rocked a shoulder-grazing style for his Oscar-winning performance
Brad Pitt finally received his much-deserved Academy Award for acting in 2020 when he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Pitt stole the show as stuntman Cliff Booth, a role he will be reprising in David Fincher's upcoming film "The Adventures of Cliff Booth." "Listen, I'm a bit gobsmacked," he confessed on stage. Pitt then said, "To all the wonderful people I've met along the way to stand here now, once upon a time in Hollywood, ain't that the truth."
He discovered the fountain of youth with his F1 haircut
Brad Pitt combined his love of racing and acting when he helped create the sports drama "F1," for which he chopped off his hair and wore a shorter blonde style. The world was wowed over Pitt's youthful appearance, as the actor defied Father Time yet again. However, Pitt became more aware of his own mortality after turning 60 in 2023. "You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with. You just become more aware of it," he told GQ.
He embraced his natural gray hair with a buzzcut and beard
While attending a screening of "F1" in 2025, Brad Pitt shaved off his signature blonde tresses and embraced his natural gray hair with a buzzcut. His matching gray beard and sharply tailored suit made Pitt the talk of the red carpet. "F1" became Pitt's highest-grossing movie of his career, raking in over $634 million and attracting widespread praise. "I've been trying to get a racing movie done for 20 years," Pitt told Formula 1. "It's been one of the most extraordinary experiences I've had. I think it shows."
Brad Pitt sported a goatee and wispy bangs in 2026
With a career spanning nearly four decades, Brad Pitt shows no signs of slowing down and continues to prove why he's one of Hollywood's most sought-after superstars. While at the 2026 Grand Slam tournament, Pitt looked chic and sophisticated while sporting a neat goatee and wispy bangs; the actor's gray hair was on full display. When it comes to aging, Pitt prefers to do so gracefully. "I don't know about running from ageing, but this idea of being more health minded is something I'm interested in," he told Glamour UK.