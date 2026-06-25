Forgotten Shows From The '70s That Almost No One Talks About Today

Television, relatively speaking, is a new invention and art form. But it's evolved at a breakneck pace. Just take a look at these 2000s canceled reality TV shows. "Queer Eye" notwithstanding, things are a lot different today. So, comparing TV in the 1970s to TV today is essentially like an Italian chiaroscuro-using Renaissance painter reflecting on primitive cave paintings.

But what did that little box in the corner look like in the era of shag-carpeting and in-flight smoking? Well, the '70s TV landscape was one of few channels, no cable, and Mary Tyler Moore. Although that seems pretty tinpot in contrast to the wealth of streaming subscriptions and seemingly never-ending sports coverage available today, it would later become known as the decade when TV changed forever. Thanks to transgressive adult-focused shows, exciting new children's programming, and football coming to Monday nights, TV was beckoning viewers from the cinema to the couch. However, for all the transformative shows that aired, many were left in the rubble of an ever-changing landscape. For every "All in the Family," there was a "Mrs. Columbo."

Without further ado, adjust your screen settings to "fuzzy," because we're about to take a look at the '70s shows that time sadly forgot and no one talks about these days.