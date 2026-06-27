10 Times Dr. Phil Found Himself Swept Up In Legal Drama With Former TV Show Guests

The 1990s and 2000s were a golden age of daytime television, giving us all sorts of new celebrities who sat down at their desks each day and told us about the world. The casual cruelty of hosts like Jerry Springer had given way to folks like Rosie O'Donnell, who — despite her later reputation as a politically-active celebrity unafraid to speak her mind — earned a reputation on '90s television as "The Queen of Nice." And then there was Oprah Winfrey, the woman who changed everything. Winfrey had grown from her early years as a reporter into the host of one of the biggest television shows of all time. She was so culturally influential that she could send products flying off the shelves, make books into instant best-sellers, and launch the careers of a whole host of other hosts. The most infamous character to emerge from Winfrey's media empire is Dr. Phil McGraw, who began his career on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

For a while, "Dr. Phil" was a show where people could see a no-nonsense clinical psychologist give people the kind of tough love they needed to get out of the ruts they'd been stuck in. As the show lasted, the content became more confrontational. "Dr. Phil" took things way too far sometimes, engineering situations that embarrassed people on television instead of genuinely trying to help them grow. As a result, McGraw has occasionally found himself swept up in legal drama with former guests, forced to answer for the way he treated people who trusted him on television.