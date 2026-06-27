Divorce, Drama & More: The Ups & Downs Of Rosie O'Donnell's Life In The Limelight

It can be hard to imagine now, but in the early days of Rosie O'Donnell's career, she had a reputation not as someone who courted controversy, but as someone who could be reliably nice. She later told Ramin Setoodeh in his book "Ladies Who Punch" (via BuzzFeed) that she leaned into it when she sought someone to pick up her hit '90s talk show, explaining, "I was not really known for anything political at the time as much as I was just a truth-telling comic, who was funny and round."

The decades that followed have been quite tumultuous for the "Harriet the Spy" star, finding her frequently battling some high-profile figures in the headlines. Along the way, even as O'Donnell has continued to reinvent herself and find new avenues of success, she's also dealt with a number of significant setbacks in her personal life. Some of them, she's handled with grace; others have gotten her some serious pushback from the public.

She's starred in family-friendly films and participated in some of the wildest feuds between "The View" co-hosts in history. She's made people laugh, and she's made people mad. Above it all, she told Setoodeh, there's one thing she tries to keep consistent: "I don't lie." Read on to learn about the ups and downs of Rosie O'Donnell's life in the limelight.