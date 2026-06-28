Old Hollywood was a glamorous place. And part of the fabled old-world charm it is eulogized for today came from the element of scandal that often characterized it. Of course, the early 20th century was guided by stricter social conventions, so most things that seem natural in showbiz now were inherently sensational back then. One such recurring theme during the Golden Age was the age-gap romance.

It wasn't hard to come by celebrity pairs separated in age by many years, sometimes even decades — with the dynamic typically lopsided with a senior male partner. Questionably enough, many of these romances bloomed when the women involved were barely out of their teens. While some couples managed to happily see their relationships through till the end despite the age chasm, many crumbled midway under the pressures of orthodoxy or infidelity.

Here are stories of some old Hollywood stars who had sizable age gaps in their relationships and how they navigated them.