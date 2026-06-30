Olivia Rodrigo Won't Feed Into The Speculation About A Taylor Swift Feud
As long as there have been celebrities, there has been celebrity drama. Sometimes the drama is on full display. Musicians put out diss-tracks about another celeb with whom they have issues or actors take little digs at one another on the red carpet. And everyone loves it when the stars start spilling tea on social media. But there are some celebrity feuds that are seemingly baseless. That's the case with the rumored problems between superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo as Rodrigo has denied the two artists are beefing.
The latest rumors arose in March 2026, when Swift and Rodrigo were seen leaving a Paul McCartney concert at the same time. This led online gumshoes to dissect photos of the two standing near one another, trying to figure out if they'd exchanged words. In May, Rodrigo sat down with The New York Times and spoke about the speculation, saying, "I think if I dove into every internet detective sleuth that like got things right or wrong about my life or any of my relationships, I think I'd just go crazy."
Rodrigo's answer wasn't enough for some fans to end the buzz, with Swift fans on Reddit suggesting Rodrigo is to blame, saying, "Girl can't have an album rollout without Taylor mention. She loves being the victim so she'll never clear the air." Some commenters believe that if there are issues between the two, Swift is to blame, declaring, "Yall just can't admit Taylor is evil." Still, others have strangely created conspiracy theories about when Swift and Rodrigo actually met for the first time.
The Taylor Swift and Oliva Rodrigo rumors date back to 2021
While Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were seemingly friendly at one point — Swift even sent her a personal note and a ring — the rumored issues began when Rodrigo told Rolling Stone that part of her song "deja vu" was inspired by Swift's song "Cruel Summer." Soon after, Swift was given a writing credit on Rodrigo's tune, sparking theories that Swift was upset and the two were on the outs.
Things supposedly escalated in 2024 when fans came to believe Swift choosing Sabrina Carpenter — who's had her own rumored feud with Rodrigo — to be her opening act on the Eras Tour hurt Rodrigo's feelings. And while the internet may love to analyze every look and lyric to find secret meanings and angry feelings, the truth is that Swift and Rodrigo don't seem to be feuding at all.
For Rodrigo, who first became a music sensation in 2021 with the release of "drivers license," having online sleuths dig into every interaction is still pretty new, but for Swift, it's old hat. The "Shake It Off" singer had a six-year feud with Katy Perry that came to an end when Perry appeared in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video. Swift is supposedly feuding with "Wicked" star Ariana Grande, as well, even though she showed Grande love on her Spotify most-streamed list. Of course, if Rodrigo doesn't score an invite to Swift's A-list wedding, it could spark more rumors.