Did Taylor Swift Ever Feud With Ariana Grande? We Revisit The Rumors

International pop icon Taylor Swift's clashes with fellow celebrities and former partners have long been a topic of public conversation — even the ones that never actually happened. From Swift and Katy Perry's iconic feud to the pop star's highly publicized drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Swift has had several difficult conflicts throughout her career. But is fellow pop star Ariana Grande one of them?

In the age of doctored social media and rampant online skepticism, even silence can become a breeding ground for assumed contempt. Such seems to be the case for Swift and Grande, who have been thought to have beef with one another despite neither party confirming this to be true. The pair have never publicly exchanged ill words about one another, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning out speculation.

One of the most pressing components of the alleged Swift-Grande feud can be traced back to Scooter Braun, Grande's manager and the record exec who infamously sold Swift's masters out from under her.