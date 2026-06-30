14 Bianca Jagger Outfits That Celebs Are Still Channeling Today
There are style icons, and then there is Bianca Jagger. The Nicaraguan-born model, actor, and activist became one of the it girls of the 1970s. She didn't simply dress well; her intentionality felt radical, and her style has endured the test of time. She was a fixture of Studio 54, a muse to Roy Halston, and of course, she eschewed the wedding dress trends of the era when it came time to marry the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, as she showed up to the ceremony in a suit. Long after Bianca's relationship with Mick Jagger ended, she continued setting trends, making any airport runway look like a fashion show runway.
Bianca has long understood something fundamental about style: that clothing is never just clothing. It is language, it is power, and in the right hands, it is immortal. As she told Elle in 2023, "I am someone who believes in style. I don't believe in fashion. I wear what I think looks good on me, my style is the same as it has always been. I have clothes from 40 years ago, fortunately, I can still wear a lot of them."
The proof is in the images that keep resurfacing on mood boards, in stylist lookbooks, and most importantly, on red carpets around the world. From Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez, from Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian, here are some of the celebrities who have channeled Bianca Jagger's style.
The YSL bridal suit, wedding to Mick Jagger, 1971
For her 1971 wedding to Mick Jagger in St. Tropez, Bianca Jagger donned an Yves Saint Laurent skirt suit with a white wide-brimmed hat and veil. Frilly, super feminine wedding dresses were all the rage at the time, but Bianca instead went with a look that would go down in history for all the right reasons. Zendaya channeled Bianca's outfit at the 2025 Met Gala in a white Louis Vuitton suit and floppy hat, while Dua Lipa wore a white skirt suit with gold buttons and a dramatic wide brim to her own wedding in 2026.
The red Halston dress, birthday party at Studio 54, 1977
As one half of one of the most iconic power couples of the 1970s, it should come as no surprise that Bianca Jagger's birthday in 1977 at Studio 54 was legendary. Though she would later debunk this story, legend had it she arrived on a white horse in a red off-the-shoulder Halston gown. The "grand entrance in red" has since become a celebrity favorite. Jennifer Lopez, in particular, has made the sweeping red gown her signature move, as seen during the filming of "Marry Me" in 2019, but let's not forget who started this trend.
Stylish three-piece suit at the airport, 1972
Pantsuits have long been a staple of '70s style icon Bianca Jagger's wardrobe. In 2024, Jagger told Harper's Bazaar that her love of suiting is twofold: they remind her of her father and make her feel empowered. In 1972, she arrived at an airport looking empowered in a sharp white pantsuit with wide lapels and a relaxed, almost languid ease. If there's one star who has taken up the menswear mantle in recent years, it might be Victoria Beckham, pictured here in a sheer collared blouse and relaxed camel-colored pantsuit in NYC in March 2017.
Golden dress at the 1977 Met Gala
At the 1977 Met Gala, Bianca Jagger arrived in a Halston gown that shimmered as far as the eye could see. It went down in history as one of the most iconic Met Gala outfits. Jagger was one of Halston's most loyal clients, but their partnership was more than that. They were genuine collaborators, a true designer and muse partnership. In 2018, Kim Kardashian had a gold gown moment of her own at the Met Gala, where she wore a glittering Versace number.
Sheer lace at the Rolling Stones party, 1973
There is a particular kind of femininity that Bianca Jagger embodied in the early 1970s. Her aesthetic was romantic, but never passive. Delicate in appearance but unmistakably strong. The full-length sheer lace gown she wore to a Rolling Stones party in 1973 is perhaps the best expression of it. Florence Welch has made this same tension her signature style. In this photo from a 2023 Florence and the Machine show, Welch, wearing a billowing sheer and ruffled dress looks like she could float away while also being a strong, grounded force.
Dramatic wig and accessories, 1972
Few people could attend a charity benefit and make it feel like a high-fashion event, but Bianca Jagger has never been like most people. At the Oxfam Maytime Fair in '72, she arrived in a black gown with an embellished sweetheart neckline and wore a two-toned black-and-white curly wig. Emma Stone channeled this for her starring role in the 2021 movie "Cruella." While past versions of Cruella de Vil have rocked a version of the two-tone 'do, none were as Bianca Jagger-coded as this one.
Mob Wife aesthetic, Don't Look Now premiere, 1973
Bianca Jagger arrived at the premiere of the movie "Don't Look Now" in '73 wearing a full-length patterned dress with a thigh-high slit and a sweeping white fur coat. Decades later, the "mob wife" aesthetic wound up all over TikTok and Instagram. There was something deliberately opulent yet not tacky about the combination of the bold coat, the dramatic slit, and the platform sandals underneath. Many celebrities have honored this, including Jennifer Lopez with her fur-trimmed coat layered over her floor-length jumpsuit as she walked into "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2018.
Off-the-shoulder gown for a night out, 1977
As Bianca Jagger and David Bowie were leaving a party in Paris in 1977, the oh-so stylish pair of friends were photographed walking down the street. She was effortlessly chic in a white off-the-shoulder gown with a ruffled neckline, and together they looked like the platonic ideal of a 1970s night out. Zöe Kravitz emulated this boho vibe at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week, wearing a ruffled off-shoulder boho dress by Saint Laurent. Once again, Jagger's style proves to be as cool as it is enduring.
Cozy but classy blazer at the airport, 1970
We have yet another timeless Bianca Jagger airport look, this time from 1970. In this photo, Jagger wore an oversized blazer that was elegant but relaxed, as well as a pair of large sunglasses. Decades later, in 2017, Hailey Bieber brought a similar relaxed but thoughtful elegance to the airport; the classy but comfortable blazer has certainly become a reliable off-duty uniform. Like Jagger, Bieber paired her polished airport suit jacket with a pair of oversized sunglasses. And like Jagger, this was just one of many of Bieber's blazer-forward ensembles.
Feathered cape, Indiana Jones premiere, 2023
In 2023, Bianca Jagger arrived at the UK premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in a black ensemble finished with a feathered cape and proceeded to be one of the most photographed people on the carpet. Her choice of outfit was not subtle, but like always, she carried it with grace. Demi Moore recently brought the same energy to the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party. "The Substance" actor delivered the goth glam in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble that also featured a dramatic feathered wrap.
Velvet suit and lace blouse, 2016
Bianca Jagger did not invent wearing pantsuits, but she did certainly make wearing pantsuits her own. At the launch of the Tate Modern extension in June 2016, Jagger arrived in a velvet suit worn over a lace blouse, a combination that sat somewhere between the masculine and the romantic — a combo that she perfected decades before. In 2021, Taylor Swift followed her example, wearing a beautiful purple velvet suit for the premiere of the "All Too Well" short film.
Black and white at the New York Fashion Week, 2004
During New York Fashion Week in 2004, Bianca Jagger showed up in a crisp black-and-white look. A white shirt with a bold collar and a loose black tie, topped with an understated black blazer that gives the outfit a classic touch. Katie Holmes went with a similar vibe for the premiere of "The Irishman" at the New York Film Festival in 2019. Like Jagger, she wore a blouse with a large open collar, and added her own twist by replacing the tie with a black velvet necktie. It's a more feminine approach, but the core is the same.
Double-breasted white suit, 1979
In 1979, photographed with her daughter Jade Jagger on a London street, Bianca Jagger wore a double-breasted white suit with wide-leg trousers. Even though she was just walking down the street, she looked (and walked) as if she was the star of a fashion show. When Kate Winslet attended the "Lee" preview and Q&A at BFI Southbank in 2024, she looked stunning in a double-breasted oversized white suit that was oh-so Bianca Jagger in all the right ways.
White gown and gold headpiece, Studio 54, 1978
For her birthday party at Studio 54 in 1978, Bianca Jagger wore a white off-the-shoulder gown, dotted with white flowers on the neckline, and crowned with a gold headpiece. Legend has it, she arrived carrying white doves, like a true angel. Anya Taylor-Joy seemed to channel this energy when she attended the 2018 Met Gala in a shimmering gold Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown and gold headpiece adorned with white flowers. Though the silhouettes and colors of the dresses are different, there's no doubt that both looks are ethereal high-fashion moments worthy of a crown.