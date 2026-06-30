14 Bianca Jagger Outfits That Celebs Are Still Channeling Today

There are style icons, and then there is Bianca Jagger. The Nicaraguan-born model, actor, and activist became one of the it girls of the 1970s. She didn't simply dress well; her intentionality felt radical, and her style has endured the test of time. She was a fixture of Studio 54, a muse to Roy Halston, and of course, she eschewed the wedding dress trends of the era when it came time to marry the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, as she showed up to the ceremony in a suit. Long after Bianca's relationship with Mick Jagger ended, she continued setting trends, making any airport runway look like a fashion show runway.

Bianca has long understood something fundamental about style: that clothing is never just clothing. It is language, it is power, and in the right hands, it is immortal. As she told Elle in 2023, "I am someone who believes in style. I don't believe in fashion. I wear what I think looks good on me, my style is the same as it has always been. I have clothes from 40 years ago, fortunately, I can still wear a lot of them."

The proof is in the images that keep resurfacing on mood boards, in stylist lookbooks, and most importantly, on red carpets around the world. From Zendaya to Jennifer Lopez, from Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian, here are some of the celebrities who have channeled Bianca Jagger's style.