The Best And Worst Dressed Stars At The 2026 BET Awards

Between British diva RAYE putting in a barnstorming performance of her track "Nightingale Lane" and Teyana Taylor welling up at the sight of Janet Jackson, the 2026 BET Awards felt nostalgic in the best way. Of course, fashion is always a major focus on Culture's Biggest Night, and it was no different this year.

"[Everybody] looks so good," noted one X user. "Best BET awards in a very long time." Another X user concurred with this sentiment, writing, "Everybody brought their A game!" Well, almost everybody. There were also a few attendees who earned honorable mentions for all the wrong reasons. Cough, first-time host Druski, cough. So, you bet — wink, wink, nudge, nudge — we're going to break down the very best and the very worst ensembles at the 2026 BET Awards.