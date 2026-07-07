How Home Town Stars Ben & Erin Napier Handled The 'Challenge' Of Expanding Their Family

Ben and Erin Napier's TV stardom had a serendipitous beginning when an HGTV executive asked them if they wanted a show. Although the couple was up for the challenge, they had a few hurdles to overcome, like shooting the "Home Town" pilot. Although people in their town knew HGTV was involved, the Napiers couldn't initially divulge the details. "The small town rumor mill has been hysterical," Erin recalled in a January 2016 blog entry. She went on to share some of the speculation, including, "I heard Erin is pregnant and the Property Brothers are coming here to do a show about designing a nursery for Erin and Ben's house."

In actuality, the Napiers became parents two years later, when Helen Napier was born. Then, in May 2021, the couple expanded their family a second time. Erin Napier is known for being candid about parenting, and she admitted that it took awhile to adjust to adding their new baby, Mae Napier, into the mix. "Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we," Erin explained to People in December 2021. "It's a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out."

During Mae's first year, Erin was sometimes concerned her youngest was missing out on crucial experiences. "We have less time to read to Mae," Erin informed "Today" in March 2022. "I beat myself up over it." Fortunately, the "Home Town" star discovered that Mae was gaining something special that hadn't been available to Helen: sibling bonding.