How Home Town Stars Ben & Erin Napier Handled The 'Challenge' Of Expanding Their Family
Ben and Erin Napier's TV stardom had a serendipitous beginning when an HGTV executive asked them if they wanted a show. Although the couple was up for the challenge, they had a few hurdles to overcome, like shooting the "Home Town" pilot. Although people in their town knew HGTV was involved, the Napiers couldn't initially divulge the details. "The small town rumor mill has been hysterical," Erin recalled in a January 2016 blog entry. She went on to share some of the speculation, including, "I heard Erin is pregnant and the Property Brothers are coming here to do a show about designing a nursery for Erin and Ben's house."
In actuality, the Napiers became parents two years later, when Helen Napier was born. Then, in May 2021, the couple expanded their family a second time. Erin Napier is known for being candid about parenting, and she admitted that it took awhile to adjust to adding their new baby, Mae Napier, into the mix. "Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we," Erin explained to People in December 2021. "It's a challenge, but I think we're figuring it out."
During Mae's first year, Erin was sometimes concerned her youngest was missing out on crucial experiences. "We have less time to read to Mae," Erin informed "Today" in March 2022. "I beat myself up over it." Fortunately, the "Home Town" star discovered that Mae was gaining something special that hadn't been available to Helen: sibling bonding.
Erin's motherhood journey was complicated
Even though Erin Napier has a sweet relationship with her dad, he inadvertently sparked her earliest concerns about motherhood, since his medical library was a source of TMI. "My greatest fear is having children," Erin explained in an emotional 2013 blog entry. "The anxiety and fear of it only becomes more intense the closer I get to turning 30 years old. Because I hear the clock ticking now." Sadly, about a year later, Erin faced a serious health issue, and the aftermath of a perforated appendix left her with uncertainty about her fertility.
However, Erin and Ben Napier were determined to grow their family. When Erin discovered she was pregnant, she realized she'd already overcome a significant challenge. "The hardest part for me was done — the decision had been made for me. I would be a mother," Erin recalled on her blog in October 2017.
As her two kids have gotten older, Erin's become a pro at adapting to her family's ever-changing needs. Besides sharing her difficulties, she's also sharing her successes. From the moment their kids arrived, Ben and Erin made sure they would maximize their time with them. As their daughters grew, the couple decided to homeschool Helen and Mae so they could continue spending as much time together as possible. Erin's been thrilled with the results. "We found the hack to slowing down childhood," she declared in a May 2026 Instagram post. "It's not for everyone, but it was medicine for our whole family."