The 3 Best '80s Icons To Make A Comeback In 2026 (So Far)
Do you love the '80s? Well, then you're probably enjoying 2026, too. We've seen plenty of '80s stars disappear from Hollywood in the decades since they became famous. It's easy to see why stars often need a break from the spotlight. Whether it's the result of struggles in their personal life, a desire for privacy, or just the need for a bit of a break from the pressures of Hollywood, there are plenty of reasons why some celebs might retreat from the public eye.
While we all want our faves to do what makes them happy, it's only natural to want to see them back in the limelight. This year, we've started seeing some '80s icons that we've been missing make a triumphant return to the entertainment industry, with things like acting roles, soundtrack work, and public appearances. Everybody loves a comeback. These, in particular, feel like a hug from an old friend, and we've been more than happy to welcome these stars back.
Rick Moranis is back for a highly-anticipated sequel
If you ever found yourself wondering whatever happened to "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids" star Rick Moranis, you're in good company. The "Ghostbusters" star was everywhere in the '80s. Moranis threw his acting career to the wayside when his wife Ann Belsky passed away in 1991. For decades, he has steered clear of public appearances and focused on raising his children, only accepting voice acting jobs. This made it a shock when he showed up at CinemaCon 2026 in April.
At the event, Moranis joined a panel alongside the rest of the cast of the upcoming "Spaceballs" sequel. In the film, Moranis will be reprising his role from the original movie, Dark Helmet. This second installment of the beloved classic will mark the star's first live-action role since he starred in "Honey, I Shrunk Ourselves" in 1997. Back in 2015, Moranis explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I took a break, which turned into a longer break," noting, "But I'm interested in anything that I would find interesting. I still get the occasional query about a film or television role and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I'll probably do it." It seems that a return to a franchise he knows and loves was the exact thing he was interested in. Suffice it to say, fans' interest is piqued, too.
Joan Cusack has enjoyed her break from the spotlight, and fans are enjoying her return
"Toy Story 5" brought plenty of nostalgia in 2026 for folks who love the franchise. Seeing one particular actor return to her role gave us even more nostalgia. Joan Cusack delighted fans with her first red carpet appearance in over a decade when "Toy Story 5" premiered. The franchise wouldn't be the same without Cusack there to voice Jessie, and it seems like she agrees.
Beloved actor Cusack decided to ditch Hollywood for a quieter life, saying "It's kind of priceless" at the "Toy Story 5" premiere in June during an interview with Variety. During her six-year break from acting, she's been back home in Chicago relaxing and running her gift shop. "I feel so honored to be able to work in this industry for a long time, but it's also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person," she explained. Before stepping back, Cusack was on our screens consistently since 1980. So, surely everyone can agree that she deserved a break. Even so, we were thrilled to see her make a red carpet appearance again and even more thrilled to hear her lending her voice to Jessie.
Michael Stipe's iconic voice is getting a warm welcome back
Anyone who watched the first season of HBO's "Rooster" was likely happy to see a familiar face when Steve Carell returned to leading man status. They also heard a familiar voice when the comedy series' theme song played. R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe's voice was a major part of the soundtrack of the '80s and '90s. It's hard to mistake that voice for anyone else — even when it's somewhere you really don't expect to hear it, like belting out the theme song for the newest comfort show.
R.E.M. closed up shop in 2011, and Stipe hasn't spent much time in the limelight since then. Interestingly, it was fellow music legend Elton John who played musical matchmaker between Stipe and musician Andrew Watt, who was hoping to collaborate with the R.E.M. alum. The duo went on to write "I Played the Fool" together for the series, which revolves around a noteworthy soundtrack full of '80s music. Now, the theme song is in the running for an Emmy nomination. Talk about a comeback. "If it kicks open the Emmy door a little bit, among all those doors that it's opened, then I'm absolutely thrilled to stroll in," Stipe told Variety, noting, "I love the challenge and I love the show, and I'm really proud of the song."