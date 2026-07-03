The 3 Best '80s Icons To Make A Comeback In 2026 (So Far)

Do you love the '80s? Well, then you're probably enjoying 2026, too. We've seen plenty of '80s stars disappear from Hollywood in the decades since they became famous. It's easy to see why stars often need a break from the spotlight. Whether it's the result of struggles in their personal life, a desire for privacy, or just the need for a bit of a break from the pressures of Hollywood, there are plenty of reasons why some celebs might retreat from the public eye.

While we all want our faves to do what makes them happy, it's only natural to want to see them back in the limelight. This year, we've started seeing some '80s icons that we've been missing make a triumphant return to the entertainment industry, with things like acting roles, soundtrack work, and public appearances. Everybody loves a comeback. These, in particular, feel like a hug from an old friend, and we've been more than happy to welcome these stars back.