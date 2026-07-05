Seeing Double: Taylor Swift's Best Friend Abigail Wore The Same Dress As Another Wedding Guest

The world was introduced to Taylor Swift's best friend from high school, Abigail Anderson Berard, in 2008, when Swift released her sophomore album, "Fearless." On the album's fourth single, "Fifteen," Swift sings, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail, and soon enough, you're best friends." Later in the song, she shares, "Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind, and we both cried." If the two friends were crying this time around, it was hopefully tears of joy, despite Berard creating her own accidentally awkward moment. When she arrived at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, she realized she had on the exact same outfit as another guest.

Considering Berard's closeness to the singer, it would have been understandable if Swifties thought she was a shoo-in for the bridal party. The "Shake It Off" singer decided to do things differently, though, with Swift leaving just one blank space for someone to accompany her in the ceremony. Instead, Berard joined what was reported to be one thousand other guests in attendance to enjoy the couple's moving vow exchange, surrounded by decor that guests compared to an enchanted garden.

While there were plenty of poorly-dressed celebrities at the Swift-Kelce wedding, Berard only landed on the worst-dressed list because she inadvertently committed a major fashion faux pas alongside Laura Kruk. The photos don't lie: Berard and the fianceé of Kelce's former teammate, Juju Smith-Schuster, wore the exact same dress.

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In fairness to both ladies, the Frances Gown by the Hong Kong-based label Sau Lee was gorgeous and sold out quickly on Revolve. It featured a corset top embroidered with magnolias and a chocolate brown skirt. Hopefully, Berard and Kruk embraced the coincidence without anyone feeling bad or causing a scene. Considering the NDAs that guests were reportedly asked to sign, we may never know.