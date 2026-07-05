Seeing Double: Taylor Swift's Best Friend Abigail Wore The Same Dress As Another Wedding Guest
The world was introduced to Taylor Swift's best friend from high school, Abigail Anderson Berard, in 2008, when Swift released her sophomore album, "Fearless." On the album's fourth single, "Fifteen," Swift sings, "You sit in class next to a redhead named Abigail, and soon enough, you're best friends." Later in the song, she shares, "Abigail gave everything she had to a boy who changed his mind, and we both cried." If the two friends were crying this time around, it was hopefully tears of joy, despite Berard creating her own accidentally awkward moment. When she arrived at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026, she realized she had on the exact same outfit as another guest.
Considering Berard's closeness to the singer, it would have been understandable if Swifties thought she was a shoo-in for the bridal party. The "Shake It Off" singer decided to do things differently, though, with Swift leaving just one blank space for someone to accompany her in the ceremony. Instead, Berard joined what was reported to be one thousand other guests in attendance to enjoy the couple's moving vow exchange, surrounded by decor that guests compared to an enchanted garden.
While there were plenty of poorly-dressed celebrities at the Swift-Kelce wedding, Berard only landed on the worst-dressed list because she inadvertently committed a major fashion faux pas alongside Laura Kruk. The photos don't lie: Berard and the fianceé of Kelce's former teammate, Juju Smith-Schuster, wore the exact same dress.
In fairness to both ladies, the Frances Gown by the Hong Kong-based label Sau Lee was gorgeous and sold out quickly on Revolve. It featured a corset top embroidered with magnolias and a chocolate brown skirt. Hopefully, Berard and Kruk embraced the coincidence without anyone feeling bad or causing a scene. Considering the NDAs that guests were reportedly asked to sign, we may never know.
But wait, what did Taylor Swift wear to Abigal Anderson Berard's wedding?
Thanks to wedding guests like George Stephanopoulos via a statement to ABC, Swifties know that Abigail Anderson Berard watched Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchange "real, vulnerable, serious, and silly, deeply loving" vows. The CEO of AMC Theaters, Adam Aron, who has been the most outspoken guest from the garden-themed bash, told the world on social media that Berard celebrated her friend in a reception area decorated like a secret garden, but there are no photos of the festivities yet. It's been reported that Swift wore a lavish wedding dress with a long white veil, while Kelce wore a matching white tux, and that both looks were Haute Couture from Christian Dior.
Between the NDAs and the lack of images from the ceremony, we may not get to see what Swift actually looked like on her big day. However, we do know what she wore to her best friend's wedding. Berard married her current husband, Charles Berard, a chief technology officer at Celero Commerce, in September 2022.
Very little is reported on those nuptials, but she was previously married to photographer Matt Lucier from 2017 to 2021. Swift served as a bridesmaid at the first wedding, which took place on Martha's Vineyard. Based on a photograph and details published in People at the time, the "Jump Then Fall" singer stunned in a burgundy dress and matching lipstick while carrying her friend's bridal train into the church. Well, she's followed that train all the way to this point, having become the bride in the process, and she probably looked great while doing it.