Between joyous royal weddings, heartbreaking royal funerals, and plenty of royal occasions that call for fancy hats, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been familiar faces in the monarchy for decades. During these moments, which are shared across TV screens and newspapers the world over, royal fans are able to get a glimpse into the York sisters' bond with other members of the family. But, what are things like behind the palace doors?

While it's evident that Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice's relationship to each other is unbreakable, questions have been raised about how their wider royal relationships have been impacted following scandals involving their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Regardless, the York sisters are still in the line of succession and continue to appear at royal events ... although not all of them (keep reading for the details!).

From Beatrice and Eugenie's adoration for their dear "grannie" (AKA the late Queen Elizabeth II) to childhoods spent bonding with their cousins over summers in Scotland, here's everything you need to know about what Beatrice and Eugenie's relationship with the royal family is like, plus how their connections have been impacted by all of the controversies linked to the former Prince Andrew.