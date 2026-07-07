What Beatrice And Eugenie's Relationship With The Royal Family Is Like
Between joyous royal weddings, heartbreaking royal funerals, and plenty of royal occasions that call for fancy hats, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been familiar faces in the monarchy for decades. During these moments, which are shared across TV screens and newspapers the world over, royal fans are able to get a glimpse into the York sisters' bond with other members of the family. But, what are things like behind the palace doors?
While it's evident that Princess Eugenie And Princess Beatrice's relationship to each other is unbreakable, questions have been raised about how their wider royal relationships have been impacted following scandals involving their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson. Regardless, the York sisters are still in the line of succession and continue to appear at royal events ... although not all of them (keep reading for the details!).
From Beatrice and Eugenie's adoration for their dear "grannie" (AKA the late Queen Elizabeth II) to childhoods spent bonding with their cousins over summers in Scotland, here's everything you need to know about what Beatrice and Eugenie's relationship with the royal family is like, plus how their connections have been impacted by all of the controversies linked to the former Prince Andrew.
Beatrice and Eugenie are key members of the royal family
As the daughters of Queen Elizabeth II's second son — the disgraced royal formerly known as Prince Andrew — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have, quite literally, been in the spotlight since birth. Both sisters made their debut into the public eye within hours of entering the world, as it is customary for newborn royals to be presented by their parents on the steps of the hospital at which they were born.
Although the sisters enjoyed a relatively private childhood compared to cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, they were often at public family events growing up. In adulthood, Beatrice and Eugenie's public presence has become even more evident, as the pair are regulars at the likes of Royal Ascot and the royal family's traditional Christmas morning walk to the church on the Sandringham Estate. It's during these occasions that fans get a sense of how close they are to other members of the monarchy.
Despite being some of the most recognizable faces in the royal family, Beatrice and Eugenie aren't actually working royals however, unlike Catherine, Princess of Wales, for example, who carries out public duties and acts as an official representative of the monarchy. That said, Beatrice and Eugenie are still in the line of succession and have a tight bond with their uncles, aunt, and cousins.
Beatrice and Eugenie had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth
The late Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most powerful and influential people on the planet but, to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Her Majesty the Queen was simply their sweet, adoring grandmother. In fact, in contrast to other members of the royal family who referred to the monarch more formally in public settings, both princesses often affectionately called her "grannie."
"Her Majesty the Queen is an incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone. She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter," Eugenie said in The Spectator for a piece celebrating the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. Eugenie went on to comment on the queen's character traits that she hoped her son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, would one day inherit. "I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."
Perhaps the truth about the queen's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie should come as little surprise, however. After all, Her Majesty helped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson name their firstborn. She also had a special part to play in Eugenie's life, too, lending her the iconic Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara (which was once owned by the Queen Mother) to wear on her wedding day in 2018.
The pair also had an affectionate bond with Prince Philip
As well as being close with their paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also had an affectionate bond with their paternal grandfather, the late Prince Philip. He became a dependable figure for each of his grandchildren, particularly given that Her Majesty had an incredibly busy schedule being, well, one of the most famous monarchs in the world.
"I think Grandpa is incredible," Eugenie previously said in the "Our Queen at Ninety" documentary (via Town & Country). "He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock, you know, for all of us." Evidence of exactly that is easy to find, with plenty of special photographs from family get-togethers and events, like the time Philip and his granddaughters were captured sharing a tender moment on the balcony of the Royal Box on Derby Day in 2012.
Further proof of Philip's heartfelt bond to his granddaughters is how they honored him following his death at the age of 99 in 2021. Just a few years after his passing, Beatrice continued his legacy by becoming a royal patron of the Chartered College of Teaching. "It's a real honor to take up the role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, a role previously held by my grandfather," she said in a statement at the time.
Beatrice and Eugenie's royal relationships have been tested
Although Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have always maintained close relationships within the royal family, these have been tested in light of the scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. In 2025, Mountbatten-Windsor, who has always denied any wrongdoing, was stripped of his prince title and forced to move out of the Royal Lodge mansion he lived in for decades.
Unfortunately for Beatrice and Eugenie, their father's controversy has had an impact on their public image, prompting experts to question what the future holds for them and what their royal relationships are like behind closed doors. In contrast to previous years, for example, the duo skipped some key calendar events in 2026, like the Royal Ascot and the royal family's Easter Sunday celebrations.
Commenting on the sisters' noticeable absence, royal journalist Emily Andrews shared her theory with Town & Country. "I think the royal family make a distinction between the way they treat Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice as family members and how they are perceived by the general public due to the potential PR contamination from their parents," she suggested.
But Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie haven't been ousted entirely
Despite missing some special events in the months following the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have continued to be welcomed by the royal family at other significant occasions. The sisters both received an invite to Peter Phillip's wedding to Harriet Sperling in June 2026, where they were even spotted interacting with Prince William.
"At Peter Phillips' wedding, it was clear that Eugenie and Beatrice were there as members of the family," royal journalist Emily Andrews told Town & Country. "Prince William greeted both women and their husbands warmly, they were very much welcome and part of the family," the expert continued.
Buckingham Palace's decision to formally announce Eugenie's third pregnancy was yet another indication that the York sisters are still within the royal fold. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their third child together, due this summer," an official statement in May 2026 read. "His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."
King Charles has a soft spot for Beatrice and Eugenie
Following in the footsteps of his mother, King Charles III is said to have a soft spot for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Despite Charles taking action to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's titles, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun in 2025 that the king is "determined to embrace his nieces."
According to Seward, who has been writing about the royals for decades, the monarch is apparently keen to keep Beatrice and Eugenie in the mix. "Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it's been a hideous time for them," she said. Pointing to an example, Seward noted how Charles invited Eugenie to attend an engagement for the King's Foundation in 2025. "This is the very kind side of the king, to embrace them and give them something that they can actually do, so they don't feel that they're just lucky if they go there for Christmas lunch, sort of thing."
Most notably of all, Beatrice is one of the current Counsellors of State to Charles. This means that, in the event the monarch cannot carry out official duties temporarily (due to illness or travel), Counsellors of State can act in His Majesty's place. Although in practice only working royals are called upon to act as Counsellors of State, it's still a pretty big indication that Charles has much respect and adoration for his niece, and wants to maintain a relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie.
But the jury is out on how Prince William will support his cousins
Prince William had a close relationship with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie while growing up. In July 1989, for example, William was adorably photographed pushing Beatrice, who would have been just 1 year old at the time, in a stroller. This sweet bond continued to grow throughout their childhood. The cousins often spent the summer months together at the royal estate in Balmoral, Scotland, as well as enjoying skiing vacations with their respective mothers, Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, who were also good friends.
As adults, William, Beatrice, and Eugenie continued to have an affinity for each other. They were frequently spotted sharing private moments together at events such as Royal Ascot and Trooping the Color. "They are closer than lots of cousins might be," a royal insider previously told Hello! of their bond, adding that the "unique shared experience" of being members of the monarchy has tied them together inexplicably.
As tight as the cousins once were, a question mark surrounds what will happen to the princesses when William is king. "William's position is direct: Beatrice and Eugenie must not be punished for their father's alleged sins," royal journalist Robert Jobson told Hello! in 2025. Meanwhile, royal writer Emily Andrews offered a different view to Town & Country. "I think the princesses will potentially become collateral damage in how William wants to reshape the monarchy," she said. "The writing is on the wall for them," agreed royal correspondent Richard Palmer.
Princess Anne thinks Beatrice and Eugenie are 'collateral damage'
Like her brother and nephew, Princess Anne has fond feelings towards Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and is reportedly keen to ensure they are not exiled from the royal family following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's fall from grace. Evidently, she believes that the sisters should not be penalized for their father's scandal. "Anne's view is that Beatrice and Eugenie have effectively become collateral damage in a situation that was never of their making," a royal insider told Radar Online in 2026.
"From Anne's perspective, there is a real sense of injustice about the way the sisters are being basically frozen out of the family now," the source went on, adding that the Princess Royal has evidently noticed significant changes in the way Beatrice and Eugenie have been treated since their father became a pariah. "In her mind, they deserve understanding and support from their relatives, not to be pushed further to the margins," the source added.
Echoing that, a palace aide suggested that Anne will likely stick up for the sisters at all costs. "Anne has never been the sort of person to simply nod along with a decision she believes is wrong," they dished to the outlet. "If Anne believes family members are being unfairly pushed aside or judged too harshly, she won't quietly accept the consensus view just because it's the easiest option."
Zara Tindall has a particularly close bond with her cousins
Given how much Princess Anne adores Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, it's no wonder that her daughter, Zara Tindall, is very much in their corner as well. Like Prince William and Prince Harry, she spent a lot of time with the pair as children, so Tindall has a special relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie, which has only deepened during adulthood.
Eugenie and Tindall are understood to have a particularly special connection. At her 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank, for example, Eugenie gave Tindall's eldest daughter the special role of bridesmaid. And, just a few years later, in 2021, the cousins hosted a joint christening for their children.
According to insiders, Tindall's support for her cousins has continued throughout the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. A source told Woman's Day in 2026 that Tindall and her husband have invited Beatrice and Eugenie (along with their children) to their Gatcombe Park home for cozy dinners and sleepovers. Not everyone agrees that Tindall's support for the York sisters is foolproof, though. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested to the Daily Mail in 2026 that if push ever did come to shove, Tindall would likely align with the Waleses over Beatrice and Eugenie, as she is loyal "first and foremost to the monarchy at all times."
Prince Harry offered support to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Having grown up with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry has a bond with them that's just as tight as the one his brother, Prince William, shares. One could even argue that Harry's connection to the sisters has become even stronger following the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal. This is because the Duke of Sussex himself knows the struggle of keeping favor with both the monarchy and the British public, having faced much scrutiny for stepping down as a senior working royal in 2020.
With that shared experience in mind, a source told the Mail on Sunday in 2026 that Harry — who "knows what it's like to be at the wrong end of the institution" — has offered support to Beatrice and Eugenie. According to the insider, Harry has welcomed his cousins to seek refuge at his and Meghan Markle's home in California.
Beyond offering a safe haven to Beatrice and Eugenie, Harry reportedly issued them a warning about how to handle their fractured royal relationships after seeing their cozy interactions with William at Peter Phillips' wedding. "Seeing them quite literally kiss up to William ... was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan," an insider told Heat World in 2026, adding that Harry had previously counseled the girls on how to handle things. "Clearly the girls are doing all they can to save their own skins and unfortunately that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy."
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's future in the royal family looks uncertain
Despite being fixtures of the royal fold for decades, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's future now hangs in the balance. Some royal pundits suggest this will all depend on how they move forward with their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson — so, perhaps that is the pair's most crucial royal relationship of all.
"While both daughters were loyal to their parents, they now face the untenable choice of whether salvaging their own futures must prevail," royal expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital in 2026, who also maintained that the pair of sisters do not take their mother and father's respective scandals lightly. "[Beatrice and Eugenie] will no doubt create even more visible distance from their parents while perhaps still supporting them privately," Fordwich said.
Speaking to the BBC in 2026, royal commentator Richard Palmer backed this theory up. "From what I understand, they are still speaking to them ... and want to remain loyal to them," he said of Beatrice and Eugenie's relationship with their parents. In public, however, the expert theorizes the sisters will take a different approach. "They need to separate themselves publicly from their parents, otherwise [they] risk the toxicity spreading further to them."