Inside King Charles' Relationship With Beatrice And Eugenie

As the nieces of a king intent on modernizing the monarchy, and daughters of a prince mired in scandal, Beatrice and Eugenie hold a curious place in the royal family. They also currently have what seems to be an interesting relationship with their uncle, King Charles III.

Born into the royal circle as the Queen's granddaughters from her supposed favorite son, Prince Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals. But by design, neither is their life normal. Often parodied as privileged holidaymakers who play at being young working women, they have typically been seen by the British public as adrift from reality. It is perhaps no surprise, then, that their relationship with Charles appears a little strained.

As Charles changes the face and fabric of the monarchy in the U.K., it seems his relationships with the princesses have become casualties of his vision for the future. In light of their complicated family dynamic, and a country growing less enchanted by the institution of monarchy, Beatrice and Eugenie are in somewhat of a precarious position under Charles' rule.

