Frank Sinatra's Youngest Daughter Tina Has Transformed A Lot Over The Years

With a father as famous as Ol' Blue Eyes, aka world-renowned singer Frank Sinatra, Christina Sinatra's life revolved around her dad and his singing career ever since she was born. The singer was a once-in-a-generation talent, a member of the iconic Rat Pack, and a name that most people in the world are familiar with, but to Tina, he was just "Dad."

Born in the City of Angels on June 20, 1948, Tina is the youngest of three children shared between Frank and his first wife, Nancy Barbato. Tina has been familiar with the spotlight from a young age, and she will always be associated with her father; in his words, "It's just one of those things." However, Tina also carved out a name for herself in the entertainment world. Frank's youngest daughter has transformed a lot over the years while using her talents to keep her famous father's legacy alive after his death. While Frank crooned about doing life his way, his daughter also did it her way. She has loved, laughed, and cried; she had her share of loss, but she did it her way. From maintaining a close but complicated relationship with her dad to managing his career while navigating her own love life and career, Frank's youngest daughter has lived a unique life that has changed through the decades.