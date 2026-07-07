What The Cast Of 7th Heaven Looks Like Today
The late '90s and '00s were a special time for television, when we were graced with some of the best programs to ever exist, including, of course, "7th Heaven." The series followed the Camdens, a family comprised of a reverend father, a stay-at-home mother, and seven children. The sitcom was far cleaner and more conservative than many of the other popular shows of its time. Some critics took issue with that, but the series also ran longer than any of its competitors, ending after Season 11.
Like it or not, "7th Heaven" was a major part of the zeitgeist while it was running, and it still has an impact on culture today. The show also launched the careers of about a dozen actors who are still working today, most notably Tyler Hoechlin and Jessica Biel. And if you were wondering what happened to the cast of "7th Heaven," here's what they look like today.
Catherine Hicks
Catherine Hicks was a lovable TV mom in the late '90s and throughout most of the '00s thanks to her role as Annie Camden on "7th Heaven." The last time Hicks was seen on screen was in the 2016 made-for-TV-movie "Honeymoon From Hell." And don't expect to see her on screen again any time soon. In 2023, TMZ interviewed Hicks, inquiring about a potential "7th Heaven" reboot, and Hicks said it's not happening. "The kids grew up ... and I don't act anymore," she said.
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel (who appears to be aging in reverse) is another memorable cast member from "7th Heaven." The star played Mary Camden for nearly all of the show's 11-season run — and she's still acting today. In 2025, Biel starred in the series "The Better Sister," a Prime Video original, alongside Elizabeth Banks. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Biel noted that she's drawn to work of that genre. "I have been [interested] in these types of projects with complicated humans, exploring the question: Why do people do the things that they do? We're all capable of goodness and evil," she said.
Beverley Mitchell
Beverley Mitchell played Lucy Camden for the entirety of "7th Heaven." She hasn't been too busy acting lately, but it sounds like she wants to change that. In a reel posted to Facebook in 2026, the actor said that her hopes for the year haven't quite been realized. "So I'm not gonna lie. I came into 2026 thinking that this year is going to be epic. ... It's my time to shine, and I'm just still waiting for that shiny part," she admitted. "I miss the part of me that was acting, creating, and getting to play people," Mitchell added.
Mackenzie Rosman returned to acting after a hiatus
There were a lot of children in the Camden family, and therefore there were lots of child actors on the set of "7th Heaven," including Mackenzie Rosman who played Ruthie. The series was Rosman's introduction into television acting. Although she took a hiatus after 2015, she has since returned to acting, albeit in a very limited capacity. She had a role in the 2022 short "The Bountress," and she booked a role in "Reapers Night," which is in pre-production as of this writing. Otherwise, Rosman has focused on equestrianism and being a mother, per her social media presence.
David Gallagher
To many, Simon from "7th Heaven" is unrecognizable today. Simon, of course, was played by David Gallagher. The actor's looks have certainly changed, thanks in part to his shaved head and full beard. What seemingly hasn't changed is Gallagher's love for acting. Since leaving "7th Heaven," Gallagher has acted steadily, adding other popular series like "Criminal Minds," "The Vampire Diaries," and a few "CSI" series to his resume. He's also done quite a bit of voice acting, most notably playing Riku in a number of "Kingdom Hearts" video games.
Barry Watson
Barry Watson played Matt Camden on "7th Heaven." Since the show ended, Watson's career has continued, both in acting and producing. He's had roles in other popular series like "Gossip Girl," "Hart of Dixie," and "Masters of Sex," and in 2024 he got his first taste of producing with the film "Bad Survivor." In 2025, it was announced that the film is looking to be adapted to a series, with Watson attached as an executive producer. "It nails the strange, isolating ride of survivorship as a young person with biting humor and brutal honesty. ... I'm thrilled to join this project as an EP," Watson told The Hollywood Reporter in late 2025.
George Stults
George Stults wasn't exactly looking to become a regular on a television series when he auditioned for a role on "7th Heaven," but that's what happened. Since "7th Heaven" ended, Stults has kept busy acting in both TV series and movies, including several made-for-TV Christmas movies, including "Staging Christmas," "Hope for the Holidays," and "A New Lease on Christmas." Though Stults hasn't had any work premiere since 2021, he has new projects booked. The actor also entered the world of executive producing, with his first produced TV movie in post-production. "I've been very fortunate, and I'm very grateful, and I've had a blast," he said of his career on "The Brett Allan Show."
Tyler Hoechlin
Although Tyler Hoechlin wasn't in "7th Heaven" for as long as many of his co-stars, he made an impact. Hoechlin joined the drama as the character Martin in the later seasons and appeared in just over 60 episodes. The role was one of his first as a professional actor, and it led to more television roles and film work afterward. Notably, Hoechlin starred as Derek Hale in the hit teen show "Teen Wolf," and he later became Superman, first appearing as the iconic superhero in the 2016 series "Supergirl" and reprising it a number of times, including the 2021 series "Superman & Lois."
Rachel Blanchard
Some people find their calling early in their career. Rachel Blanchard joined the cast of "7th Heaven" in the middle of the series, appearing as Roxanne in just over 40 episodes. After her arc on the show ended, Blanchard found work in movies and TV series, with "Snakes on a Plane," "Flight of the Conchords," "Psych," and "Fargo" among the most notable titles on her resume. But Blanchard continues to find herself on drama series. From 2016 to 2020, she co-starred in the show "You Me Her," and from 2022 to 2025, she was part of the cast of the wildly popular series "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson had a recurring role as Cecilia on "7th Heaven," and she's still in show business today. In 2026, Simpson (along with her husband, Evan Ross) appeared on "The Masked Singer." Simpson went on to win the season of the hit reality series.
Between her appearance on the show and hosting a residency in Las Vegas in 2025, Simpson is officially having a music renaissance. "New music is definitely to come. I want to dip my toes back into acting as well, and I'd love to do some musical theater," Simpson said in a 2026 interview with People.
Jeremy London
Jeremy London played Chandler Hampton on "7th Heaven" for 37 episodes, around the same time that Ashlee Simpson was a recurring character. London still acts, but not so much in teen dramas anymore. His genre foci appear to be horror, thriller, mystery, and action — though there are some comedies thrown in there, too. Among his most recent credits are films such as "Murder at Hollow Creek," "Neglected," "Amityville: Descendants of Darkness," and "Survive the End."
Scotty Leavenworth
Scotty Leavenworth was a busy child actor. He appeared in 34 episodes of "7th Heaven" as Peter Petrowski, and while he has nearly 30 professional screen credits on his resume, the beloved teen drama was one of his last. Leavenworth hasn't acted since 2010, and he now works in electrical contracting, as he shared on an episode of the "7th Heaven" recap podcast "Catching up with the Camdens," hosted by former co-stars Beverley Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and David Gallagher. The former actor said he stopped acting in search of some teenage normalcy.
Adam LaVorgna
As "7th Heaven" was on the air for years, characters came and went. Adam LaVorgna was a character who went, as he appeared in 48 episodes near the beginning of the series. LaVorgna played Robbie Palmer, and while he kept acting for years after the show ended, he has since left Los Angeles and pursued a career in naturopathic medicine. LaVorgna married a woman who also practices naturopathic medicine and the two live together in Connecticut, but he does intend to continue acting while working as a doctor, as he revealed on "Catching Up with the Camdens."