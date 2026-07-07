What Tom Cruise's Co-Stars Have Said About Working With Him

Is Tom Cruise the last great movie star? He doesn't think so. "I don't want to be," Cruise told Entertainment Tonight in 2025. "There's so many other talented actors out there and I want to see them crush it." However, in a fractured, algorithm-driven world where the concept of a monoculture no longer exists, the leading man movie star is a dying breed. The film industry has seen better days, both financially and creatively, as the golden age of Hollywood seems lifetimes ago. Cruise can still bring massive audiences into a movie theater based on what spectators expect from the high-octane wild ride that a Tom Cruise vehicle consistently delivers.

The "Mission: Impossible" star has worked for decades to establish his cinematic brand. The reasons why Cruise is massively successful can be found in the things that his co-stars say about him. Cruise is known for his unrelenting work ethic, kindness, intensity, and generosity. Of course, genetics play a factor, as does his commitment to fitness. Let's not forget how these Tom Cruise pics also prove he's aging like fine wine. While Tom Cruise's biggest controversies over the years may grab tabloid headlines, his reputation with many of his former castmates prove that he's one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Which co-star considers Cruise a good friend, which one did he help land their breakout role, and who thought that they were insecure about their acting back in the 1980s? Well, read on to find out.