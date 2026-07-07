What Tom Cruise's Co-Stars Have Said About Working With Him
Is Tom Cruise the last great movie star? He doesn't think so. "I don't want to be," Cruise told Entertainment Tonight in 2025. "There's so many other talented actors out there and I want to see them crush it." However, in a fractured, algorithm-driven world where the concept of a monoculture no longer exists, the leading man movie star is a dying breed. The film industry has seen better days, both financially and creatively, as the golden age of Hollywood seems lifetimes ago. Cruise can still bring massive audiences into a movie theater based on what spectators expect from the high-octane wild ride that a Tom Cruise vehicle consistently delivers.
The "Mission: Impossible" star has worked for decades to establish his cinematic brand. The reasons why Cruise is massively successful can be found in the things that his co-stars say about him. Cruise is known for his unrelenting work ethic, kindness, intensity, and generosity. Of course, genetics play a factor, as does his commitment to fitness. Let's not forget how these Tom Cruise pics also prove he's aging like fine wine. While Tom Cruise's biggest controversies over the years may grab tabloid headlines, his reputation with many of his former castmates prove that he's one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. Which co-star considers Cruise a good friend, which one did he help land their breakout role, and who thought that they were insecure about their acting back in the 1980s? Well, read on to find out.
Simon Pegg called Tom Cruise the last movie star
Simon Pegg first chose to accept the mission as Benji Dunn in 2006's "Mission: Impossible III." As of 2025, the British actor has appeared in six "M:I" films. The lab technician turned field agent gives the spy franchise the perfect amount of light-hearted quirkiness. In 2025, Pegg confirmed that he is on Tom Cruise's list of people who receive his famous coconut cake every Christmas. "He's very thoughtful and has a very big heart," Pegg told Variety.
Pegg credits Cruise and the spy franchise with helping him get sober after his character changed job positions. The "Hot Fuzz" star said that Cruise told him he had to get in shape if he was going to play an agent. "I kind of found this joy in looking after myself and just realizing that if I ate well and went to the gym I could actually feel good," Pegg added. In 2023, Pegg shared that Cruise made him feel welcome right away. "Of all the mist of stuff that's around him, in the center of that mist is a generous, sweet guy who looks after everybody," Pegg said to E! News. "He leads from the top down. And he's kind of inspiring to be around. There's no one else like him, he's the last movie star of the old kind." He added, "He's a guy who feels the obligation to the audience to risk his life for them to kind of entertain them."
Ving Rhames and Tom Cruise have become good friends
Ving Rhames is the only actor, besides Tom Cruise, to appear in all eight movies in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, even though his hacker character Luther Stickell was originally supposed to die in the first film. In a 2025 interview, Rhames explained how one question saved his steady gig. "I was very fortunate, because in the first one, Tom Cruise and Brian De Palma called me," Rhames told ScreenRant. "The first one, I died in the first 10 pages and I said, 'Why is it the black man always dies in the first 10 pages?' Tom said, 'Yeah. Why is that?' So, now, I just finished number eight, so I feel pretty fortunate."
Luther has become the best friend and trusted confidant of Cruise's character Ethan Hunt. Cruise and Rhames' friendship has spilled over into real-life. "Thank God for Tom Cruise," Rhames told People in 2025. "We became good friends in a very positive relationship." Rhames also shared how he has learned a lot from Cruise's knowledge of Hollywood as an industry. The "Pulp Fiction" actor also discussed what surprised him the most about the Hollywood icon. "I'd say the fact that Tom Cruise does not see color," Rhames told Fox News in 2026. "To work with a Caucasian actor who really didn't see color, I was very moved by the experience." As for life lessons, the "Jerry Maguire" star reminded Rhames of the golden rule. "Treat each person fairly," he said.
Jake Johnson said that Cruise is an 'intense guy'
Jake Johnson is known for playing laid-back, sarcastic types like his schubbly, lovable character Nick Miller from the sitcom "New Girl." However, the funnyman flipped his filmography when he took on Corporal Chris Vail in 2017's "The Mummy." But, before filming commenced, Tom Cruise needed to whip the sitcom star into shape. "He's an intense guy," Johnson said during an episode of The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast. The "Eyes Wide Shut" actor has a history of doing his own stunts in the "Mission: Impossible" franchise and planned to keep his heroics going in his "Mummy" endeavor.
Johnson is no stuntman; however, Cruise personally wanted him for the role. "It was really fun. He is the scariest guy I ever worked with," Johnson joked in an interview with Today. Johnson added that Cruise does every death-defying stunt, every time. Johnson found out the hard way that doing your own stunt work came with consequences. "We jumped over buildings together that exploded," the "Minx" star said on "The Last Laugh." "We were on a three-story building that collapsed, and I landed on my back and told him that something went wrong because I got hurt. And he said, 'Injured or hurt?' I said, 'What's the difference?' And he goes, 'Can you go again or is something broken?' And I was like, 'No, I mean, I can go again.' Then he goes, 'So, you're hurt. Of course you're hurt. You fell off a three-story building.'"
Miles Teller compared Tom Cruise to a southern gentleman
Miles Teller's complete transformation has played out on the silver screen over the last two decades. Teller took on the emotional role of Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick." Rooster is the son of Anthony Edwards' character, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, who died in a simulated combat training exercise with Maverick flying the jet in 1986's "Top Gun." Rooster is a child when his dad dies, and he has not forgiven Maverick for his role in his father's death.
During a 2022 interview with E! News' Daily Pop, Teller discussed Cruise's real-life generosity. "When we first started getting going and as we developed a personal relationship outside of this filming, Tom told me, he said, 'Miles, call me if you need anything,' and he meant it," Teller said. He also said that he has called Cruise for advice on both his acting career and personal life. Sometimes, the conversations can last a little too long. "It's like an hour and a half, two hours, I'm like, 'Tom, I love you man. I gotta go.'" Cruise also came up in an interview that Teller did with the Kelce brothers on their "New Heights" podcast. "After working with Tom, I approached being one on a call sheet a lot differently," Teller said. "Tom in a lot of ways has a lot of southern gentlemen roots ... he knows everybody's name, he treats everybody with respect."
Jason Lipnicki said that Cruise has been 'incredible' to him
"The human head weighs 8 pounds," reveals little Ray Boyd in Tom Cruise's 1996 sports romantic-comedy "Jerry Maguire." The impossibly cute Jason Lipnicki was only 5 years old when he stole America's hearts as the precocious young boy. One of the brilliant charms of "Jerry Maguire" is the relationship of little Ray with Cruise's titular character. Lipnicki talked about his famous co-star on an episode of "Pod Meets World." "It's this energy I've never felt before, it's his presence, it's his drive and his kindness and understanding," he said. "I'm always going to look up to that guy, he has been incredible to me."
Lipnicki added that Cruise has kept in touch with him throughout the years, and he even reaches out to Cruise for advice. Lipnicki asserts that it's Cruise's work ethic and drive that makes him what perhaps could be the last movie star. "You know, he's not a person who underestimates an audience. He respects his audience, respects the people who watch his movies, and so he's going to put his life on the line several times to do that." Lipnicki has had an up-and-down career in Hollywood, and we went on to work as a producer and actor. He also competed in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is totally ripped.
Cruise helped Kirsten Dunst land her breakout role
Kirsten Dunst's stunning net worth proves that the child actor turned A-List thespian has had a stellar career. In 1994, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were the biggest stars in Hollywood. Their forces came together in the big screen adaptation of Anne Rice's gothic horror novel, "Interview with the Vampire." The film tells the story of two vampires, Lestat (Tom Cruise) and Louis (Brad Pitt). Production needed to find an actress to play young Claudia, who is turned into a vampire by Lestat in order to force Louis to stay with him.
Dunst was just 11 years old when she tried out for the part of Claudia. She had worked with an acting coach but still needed a leg up. "I auditioned many, many times for this role. This was also a huge deal for me. This was my, you know, breakout role," Dunst said in an interview with Netflix (via X). "And then I had another screen test after that with Tom Cruise, and I remember I was the tallest of all the young girls." Cruise's character, Lestat, may be cruel to Claudia, but the "Top Gun" actor offered the starlet some sage advice. "I remember Tom whispering to me, like, 'Tuck your legs under' so I'd look as tiny as possible 'cause I was the tallest girl," Dunst added. "So, I knew he was kind of, like, rooting for me. We were both from New Jersey."
Val Kilmer admired Tom Cruise's dedication to be the best action hero
According to Val Kilmer's memoir, "I'm Your Huckleberry," the up-and-coming actor had no interest in landing the gig as Iceman in director Tony Scott's action movie "Top Gun." Another young actor by the name of Tom Cruise was already playing the lead role of Maverick. However, Kilmer ran into the British director in the elevator after his audition, and Scott wound up selling Kilmer on the role of the adversarial fighter pilot. In the '80s classic, Maverick and Iceman are rival fighter pilots turned friends.
Kilmer and most of the film's cast were young and amped for a fun time when the cameras weren't rolling. The late-actor called the "Top Gun" crew "the party boys" (via Daily Beast). They got to indulge in the city of San Diego's night life. While the cast was out partying, Cruise chose to focus on his work."Tom refrained from our revelry, with good reason," wrote Kilmer (via Daily Beast). "From day one, he was laser-focused on a singular goal: to become the greatest action hero in the history of film. He was up nights learning lines; he spent every waking hour perfecting his stunts. His dedication was admirable. Of course, even more admirable is the fact that he achieved his goal." Both Cruise and Kilmer reprised their roles in 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Glen Powell said that Cruise has been a friend and mentor to him
Glen Powell is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the Texan, who didn't land his breakout role until he was well into his 30s. However, once audiences got a look at Powell as Iceman-like Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in "Top Gun: Maverick," it was easy to see his undeniable "It Factor." In 2020, "Top Gun: Maverick" was ready to be released, then the world shut down because of COVID-19. Tom Cruise had the wherewithal to delay the movie's theatrical release for two years until audiences were allowed back in the theater. It turned out great for the film's bottom line, but not so much for Powell, who was nearly broke during lockdown.
The "Jerry Maguire" star is known for his incredible gift-giving abilities, so it's not a surprise to hear that Cruise gave Powell a thrilling Christmas gift after shooting "Top Gun: Maverick" in the form of flying lessons. The "Running Man" star appreciates the odyssey he's taken with Cruise. "It's so wild the journey he and I have kind of been on together," Powell told Indie Wire in 2025. "From starting the journey of 'Top Gun' and riding that wave through COVID and figuring out what the theatrical landscape would look like on the other side of it. How he's continually showed up for me in my life as a friend and a mentor — and really, just looking out for me."
Mia Sara called Cruise a 'weird but sweet guy'
At the beginning of the Reagan era, Tom Cruise was a rising leading man in crowd-pleasing movies. In 1985, the "Risky Business" actor decided to take a different professional direction and star in Ridley Scott's dark fairy tale, "Legend." The world of "Legend" is filled with unicorns, goblins, and mythical forests. Cruise worked opposite then-16-year-old Mia Sara in the film. The "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" actor had a mixed experience working with Cruise, who opted to try and stay in character as forest child Jack of the Green during production, according to Sara. "You know what? He was a very nice guy, but he's a weird guy," she said of Cruise on "The Slice of Life Show by Pete Ferriero." "He was very sweet to me and we got along very well, but it was, like, a lot." Sara also claimed that Cruise was insecure about his acting.
In 2026, Sara talked about her disappointment that "Legend" bombed at the box office and was received poorly by critics. Similarly, in a 1986 interview with Rolling Stone, Cruise discussed his regret for doing Scott's project: "I'll never want to do another picture like that again." Some may be wondering what really happened to Mia Sara after her breakout role in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." She still pops up in a film project from time to time, but she lives far away from La La Land in Suffolk, England with her husband and two kids.
Tom Cruise reprimanded Michael Cera for ruining a take
In 2025, Michael Cera sat down for an interview on the "Louis Theroux Podcast." Scientology came up in conversation, which led Theroux to ask Cera about whether he'd ever worked with Tom Cruise. Cera said that he had an encounter with the intense actor while filming a segment for the 2010 MTV Movie Awards. "It was surreal to work with Tom Cruise," opined Cera. During the MTV shoot, Cera explained that Cruise was in character as Les Grossman from "Tropic Thunder." Grossman is a foul-mouthed, outrageous, angry Hollywood studio executive-type with little patience.
"Tom runs the set," added Cera. "I was really there for like five minutes ... I mean, he was such a leader. The first moment I had with him, I arrived, they were shooting, and I was talking to the writer. We were just kind of mumbling while they were shooting, but they could hear us. It was just like 40 feet away. And Tom Cruise looks at me, I've never met him, and they're in the middle of a take and he looks, and he goes, 'Is that Michael Cera talking during a f***ing take?' He was joking, but it was also like, 'Do shut up,' you know? But so surreal." Perhaps Grossman's attitude oozed into Cruise for a minute?
Tom Cruise stood up for Lea Thompson while filming All the Right Moves
Lea Thompson was just getting her feet wet in Tinseltown when she signed on to play the female lead opposite Tom Cruise in the 1983 coming-of-age sports drama, "All the Right Moves." Thompson and Cruise display impressive on-set chemistry as high school sweethearts in the movie. The "Cocktail" actor had Thompson's back off-screen, and she's still appreciative decades later.
The "Back to the Future" star talked about how helpful Cruise was during a 2018 interview with Closer Weekly. "This is a funny story about how generous he was. They wanted me to show my breasts twice in the script. I didn't even audition because I didn't want to take my shirt off, but I got the part and was like, 'Okay.'" In the 1980s, it was much more common for films to feature female nudity, mostly because of the decade's plethora of raunchy comedies and sexy thrillers. Thankfully, for Thompson, Cruise stood up for his co-star. "Tom managed to talk them out of one of the [nude] scenes, and in the second, he said, 'Well, if she has to be naked, I'll be naked, too.' That's pretty badass! I've always been grateful to him for standing up to the producers."