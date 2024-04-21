5 Times Jack Antonoff Went To Bat For Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff accepted the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, non-classical in early 2024, marking his third consecutive win of the musical accolade. While Jack and his wife Margaret Qualley turned heads for all the wrong reasons at the event, his acceptance speech also marked a notable moment of the night. "You need the door kicked open for you and different people have done that [at] different points of my life," the producer said, commenting on his success in the musical industry. "To be on the stage, Taylor Swift kicked that f**king door open for me."

As a producer, Antonoff has worked with hit artists like Lorde, Troye Sivan, and Lana Del Rey, but his professional connection with music legend Taylor Swift continues to be one of his most notable. The duo first met at the MTV Europe Music Awards back in 2012, with the 2013 song "Sweeter Than Fiction" marking their first-ever collaboration. Since then, they have worked together to create hits like "Out of the Woods," "Cruel Summer," and "Anti-Hero."

Throughout their professional relationship, Antonoff and Swift have also become well-known friends, with the Bleachers singer going to bat for his famous colleague several times over the years. "I'm a little b***h sometimes," he told the Los Angeles Times. "But you come after my friend Taylor, you're toast to me." We might not be the biggest fan of his language, but we definitely respect the sentiment.