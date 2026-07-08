What Princess Anne's Relationship With Her Former Daughter-In-Law Is Like

Princess Anne's former daughter-in-law, Autumn Phillips, did not have her sights set on one day marrying a member of the British royal family. In fact, when she first met Anne's son, she had no idea that he was Queen Elizabeth II's grandson. A Canadian commoner by birth, Autumn Phillips (née Kelly) first met Peter Phillips when she was working at a Formula 1 Race. "Not a Formula 1 fan at the time," Autumn admitted in an interview with the CBC. "[Peter] was working for William's, the F1 team. And, he came with the drivers, and, again, I had no interest in the drivers." Autumn and Peter connected, and not before long, the latter had acquired some tickets to an exclusive party. He put pedal to the metal and asked Autumn on their first date.

Although things started off well between Autumn and Peter, the couple did not last. They married in 2008, welcomed two daughters, and divorced in 2021. During the 13 years that Autumn and Peter were together, the pair spent a lot of time with the British royal family — and Autumn forged a strong bond both with her mother-in-law, Anne, and her sister-in-law, Zara Tindall. Although it would be easy to believe that Peter and Autumn's eventual split would mar these relationships, the opposite has been true. As Autumn faced the difficult times following her divorce, she turned to both Anne and Zara for support. These days, Autumn remains close with both women — and is considered an integral part of the family.