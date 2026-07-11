The Cast Of American Graffiti Has Seriously Transformed
Before he was the creative mastermind behind the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise "Star Wars," cinema trailblazer George Lucas was trying to make a name for himself as a director in Hollywood. In 1973, Lucas helmed the poignant drama "American Graffiti," which focused on a group of recent high school graduates in 1962 who ponder their respective futures over the course of one unforgettable night. He based the film on his own experiences growing up in the '60s, and the project garnered critical and commercial acclaim.
Featuring a dazzling cast of up-and-coming stars like Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, and Harrison Ford, the coming-of-age classic grossed $140 million worldwide and received five Academy Award nominations, including best director for Lucas. "American Graffiti" took home the Golden Globe for best motion picture, musical or comedy, and helped propel to superstardom its talented cast, many of whom are still Hollywood fixtures over 50 years after the film's premiere.
Dreyfuss continued dominating the silver screen in the '70s and went on to headline the blockbusters "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," while Howard became a TV darling on "Happy Days" before establishing himself as a respected director with films like "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind."
Richard Dreyfuss
Richard Dreyfuss first skyrocketed to fame when he portrayed contemplative high school graduate Curt Henderson in "American Graffiti," a performance that earned him a Golden Globe nomination. The actor went on to appear in two cinematic classics in the '70s: "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," both of which became blockbuster hits and further established his star power.
Dreyfuss had no idea that "American Graffiti" would help launch his career and become a beloved cinema classic. "I, as a matter of fact, was the only member of the cast who did not know that we were shooting a classic. I just thought we were shooting a little teenage movie," he said to CBS News. He followed it with a slew of films, including his Oscar-winning performance in "The Goodbye Girl," "Mr. Holland's Opus," "Red," and in 2023's "Sweetwater."
He has also branched out and made appearances on TV shows like "The Education of Max Bickford," "Weeds," and "Madoff." Dreyfuss has since reflected on director George Lucas' generosity toward the cast of the poignant drama. "George is the only film director I've ever met who doesn't like directing," he told Yahoo! Entertainment. "And then George did something. He took one of his [profit] points, and he divided it up among the 10 leading actors. And I have made more money off that one-tenth of that one gross point than I have on anything else. That's a pure gesture."
Ron Howard
Illustrious director and actor Ron Howard first began his career playing Opie Taylor on "The Andy Griffith Show" at just 5 years old before landing his first leading role as Steve in 1973's "American Graffiti." Following the massive success of the coming-of-age classic, Howard iconically starred as Richie Cunningham in the TV juggernaut "Happy Days" from 1974 to 1980, further propelling his rising career in Hollywood.
Howard famously pivoted his focus from acting to filmmaking, helming acclaimed movies like "Cocoon," "Apollo 13," "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and "A Beautiful Mind." The director has won numerous accolades throughout his stellar career, including two Academy Awards, and his next project will be the upcoming war drama "Alone at Dawn." In 1985, Howard co-founded the production company Imagine Entertainment, which has since helped create no fewer than 47 movies.
"My goal is to create a world where actors can flourish and audiences can connect, whether it's real or imagined," he said at Ringling College Library Association's Town Hall lecture series (via Sarasota Magazine) about his longevity in the industry. Now in his 70s, both Howard and his creative ambitions show no signs of slowing down. "I've done musicals, like 'The Grinch,' and I'm open to exploring that further. Supernatural stories also intrigue me. I haven't done full-blown horror, but I'd be interested in exploring something in that realm someday."
Paul Le Mat
After serving in the Vietnam War, Paul Le Mat made his cinematic debut when he portrayed drag racing legend John Milner in "American Graffiti." Le Mat received a Golden Globe Award for his performance in the film, and he subsequently landed roles in a slew of projects including "Aloha, Bobby and Rose," "Handle With Care," "Melvin and Howard," and "Puppet Master."
Le Mat walked away with another Golden Globe for his role in the TV movie "The Burning Bed" and also starred in "Lonesome Dove: The Series." He has continued to marvel over the lasting impact "American Graffiti" has had on audiences in the more than 50 years since its premiere. "I felt strongly it would be successful and popular. I didn't know it would be this popular. C'mon, it's a miracle," Le Mat told Famous Interview.
"Movies don't last like this do they? I can't think of another one. They're popular and they get a lot of acclaim, but this one just keeps going, in the circles I'm in, and the car shows I go to. People watch this movie over and over again." He has since retired from acting, and in 2022, his fans rallied and created a GoFundMe to help the former star financially as he struggled with looming health issues; they successfully raised over $26,000 during the campaign.
Charles Martin Smith
Charles Martin Smith first made a name for himself in Hollywood when he appeared as Terry "The Toad" Fields in "American Graffiti" and reprised his role alongside many of his co-stars in the 1979 sequel "More American Graffiti." Smith stayed busy on the big screen in the ensuing decades with performances in movies such as "The Buddy Holly Story," "The Untouchables," "Deep Cover," and "Never Cry Wolf."
Like his fellow castmate Ron Howard, Smith ventured into the world of directing and helmed films like "Air Bud," "Dolphin Tale," and "Stone of Destiny" while also directing the pilot episode of the '90s supernatural hit "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Smith received a Genie Award nomination for best director for his work on 2003's "The Snow Walker." He remained close with his "Graffiti" castmates and was even one of Howard's groomsmen when he married Cheryl Alley in 1975.
"Oh, it was great, it was really ... amazing," Smith shared on the "Re-Vamped With Juliet Landau" podcast about filming the classic. "They gave me the script to read, obviously, before I came in to do the screen test, and I sat down and read that thing, and I just thought, 'This is really good. This is good writing.' You know as an actor, you know good writing when you see it, and I just thought, 'This is such good stuff.' And Toad is such a good part."
Cindy Williams
TV legend Cindy Williams kicked off her illustrious career when she played Ron Howard's love interest in "American Graffiti," later reuniting with Howard for the 1975 sitcom "Happy Days." Williams began playing the easygoing Shirley Feeney in the small-screen hit, a role she reprised for her very own spin-off, "Laverne & Shirley," alongside fellow star Penny Marshall in 1976.
The series ran for eight seasons and also became a beloved fan-favorite, earning Williams a Golden Globe nomination for her winning performance as the plucky Shirley. Her shocking departure during the sitcom's final season following her pregnancy led to rumors of a potential feud between Williams and Marshall, something she addressed in an interview with "Today" (via Women's World): "There were a lot of misunderstandings. We didn't talk for a long time and that made me very sad."
The leading ladies ultimately reconciled after their rift and remained close until Marshall's death in 2018. "It's like an Italian family at a dinner table on Sunday and somebody doesn't pass the celery properly. There's always going to be arguments," she told Entertainment Weekly (via People). Williams made further appearances in "The Conversation," "CHiPs," and "Getting By," and also found success onstage with roles in productions of "Grease" and "The Drowsy Chaperone." Williams sadly died on January 25, 2023, at the age of 75 following a brief illness.
Candy Clark
Candy Clark was a rising star in the industry when she earned an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of the bouffant-rocking, carefree Debbie Dunham in "American Graffiti." The actor had enjoyed a fruitful year after previously starring in "Fat City" opposite Jeff Bridges and Stacy Keach. Clark followed up the sensational performance with roles in films like "The Man Who Fell to Earth," a remake of "The Big Sleep," "Amityville 3-D," and "Cat's Eye," further showcasing her range.
Clark's television credits include "Magnum, P.I.," "Criminal Minds," and "Twin Peaks: The Return." In 2025, Clark released her memoir "Tight Heads," which features candid Polaroid portraits of famous stars and her time in Hollywood in the '70s. The photographs included some of her fellow "Graffiti" cast and crew members, including director George Lucas and Harrison Ford. "I know it was me. I know I was there. But it's like a whole other chapter that has come and gone, and I'm just doing different things," she wrote in the book (via KCRW) of the meaningful time.
"I've always been a big reader, I'm acquainted with good writing, and I thought the writing was superb," she shared with Blu-ray.com of the film's screenplay. "When the film was finished and we saw it at the old Writers Guild Theater, it was SRO, and when 'Rock Around the Clock' came on, the audience stood up and cheered, and I thought, 'We've got a hit here.'"
Mackenzie Phillips
The daughter of The Mamas & the Papas musician John Phillips, Mackenzie Phillips was just 12 when she was cast in "American Graffiti." Due to her young age, producer Gary Kurtz became Phillips' temporary legal guardian so that she could participate in filming. She garnered further stardom when she played Julie Cooper on the sitcom "One Day at a Time," during which she tragically developed an addiction to drugs as a teenager.
In the ensuing years, Phillips publicly struggled with her addiction and mental health and was in and out of rehab, getting fired from and rehired on the sitcom multiple times. Her career was largely derailed as a result, but she went on to appear on shows like "So Weird," "NYPD Blue," and "Orange Is the New Black," while also starring in the revival of "One Day at a Time."
"My life was one of a kind — not everyone has a rock-star father, childhood stardom, and enough money and fame before the age of 16 to last a lifetime," she wrote in her memoir "High on Arrival" (via Oprah.com). "I have had more than my share of highs and lows. But all of it happened, it's real, and it's who I am." Phillips has been sober since 2010 and became an addiction counselor. As the former child star told Closer Weekly: "I never expected to live this long to begin with, so every day is a gift of grace."
Wolfman Jack
Famed disc jockey Wolfman Jack coincidentally portrayed a D.J. in "American Graffiti" and appeared in numerous TV shows afterward, including "The Odd Couple," "The Fonz and the Happy Days Gang," "Swamp Thing," and "Married... With Children." Jack first created his alter ego in 1963 and quickly became a pop culture icon during the decade, enamoring audiences with his unique voice and devilish persona.
"It came out, and there was lines around the block, man. Only George and I knew that was a hit," he told Departure of his experience working on "American Graffiti" and collaborating with George Lucas. "I knew it was a hit because it was Americana, it was what we do in the evening time. You listen to a great disc jockey, play great rock and roll records, and you go out and score, man."
Jack continued hosting his widely popular syndicated TV show "The Wolfman Jack Show" as well as the late-night series "The Midnight Special." The legendary D.J. died from a heart attack on July 1, 1995, at just 57 years old, after returning home from filming his radio show. After his shocking passing, Jack was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 1999 as a rock and roll personality for his trailblazing contributions to the broadcasting world.
Bo Hopkins
Bo Hopkins delivered his breakout performance when he played greaser Joe Young in "American Graffiti," following roles in "The Wild Bunch" and "The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing." After a tumultuous childhood, he joined the military to serve in the Korean War before pursuing his Hollywood dreams.
After working with George Lucas in "American Graffiti," Hopkins crafted an impressive resume and partnered up with "The Wild Bunch" director Sam Peckinpah for the films "The Getaway" and "The Killer Elite." His other screen credits include shows like "The Rockford Files," "Dynasty," and "Murder, She Wrote," and movies such as "From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money" and "Phantoms." Hopkins' final performance was as Papaw Vance in the 2020 drama "Hillbilly Elegy."
"[I]t's a real honor. We never had any idea it would take off like this," Hopkins told Blog Planet ahead of "American Graffiti's" 40th anniversary. "It's one of those things that just came together, and I think every high school and college in the United States could identify with a character in the movie." After amassing more than 100 screen credits, the Hollywood veteran died from a heart attack on May 28, 2022, at the age of 84.
Harrison Ford
Legendary leading man Harrison Ford may now be known all around the globe, but back in 1973, he was still a carpenter with big acting dreams. Ford memorably tackled the role of cowboy Bob Falfa in George Lucas' "American Graffiti" and developed a strong relationship with the illustrious director, which ultimately led to him starring in 1977's "Star Wars" just four years later. Lucas' stoic demeanor during the audition left quite the impression on the rising star.
"I didn't think he could speak. He never spoke," Ford told Variety of their amusing first meeting. "I remember there was an interview for the part that I was eventually given, and he was the only guy in the room that didn't talk. I later realized he didn't like to talk very much, but he did when necessary." Despite their awkward beginning, the duo eventually hit it off and became frequent creative collaborators.
Ford subsequently made appearances in "The Conversation" and "Apocalypse Now" before landing the role of Han Solo in the aforementioned sci-fi masterpiece, a beloved character he would reprise in multiple films. The actor famously headlined the "Indiana Jones" and "Blade Runner" franchises and also starred in a slew of hits like "The Fugitive," "Air Force One," and "What Lies Beneath," and in the TV dramedy "Shrinking," for which he received an Emmy nomination. Ford emerged as one of the industry's most profitable stars and remains a continuous draw with audiences everywhere.
Suzanne Somers
Before Suzanne Somers captivated audiences as the bubbly Chrissy Snow in the beloved John Ritter-led sitcom "Three's Company," she had a brief yet impactful role in "American Graffiti" as a blond in a T-Bird who becomes the object of Curt's affection (and obsession). She went on to star in "Three's Company" for five seasons until a salary dispute in 1981 led to her shocking firing from the fan-favorite show.
"So, we went in to renegotiate for year six because we had to, my contract was up," she told Entertainment Tonight. "And they fired me. They fired me for asking to be paid commensurate with the men. ... They need you as the example so no other woman in television will get uppity and think that they could ask for parity with men." Somers had fought to increase her pay from $30,000 an episode to $150,000, the amount her male co-star Ritter was earning. The network instead offered her just a $5,000 raise.
She bounced back and not only helped make the ThighMaster a sensation worldwide but also released popular self-help and diet books. Somers went on to star alongside fellow TV veteran Patrick Duffy in the hit series "Step by Step" from 1991 to 1998 and appeared on both her own talk show and on "Dancing With the Stars." Somers sadly died on October 15, 2023, from breast cancer complications, just a day shy of her 77th birthday; she had previously been diagnosed with cancer in 2000.