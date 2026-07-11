The Cast Of American Graffiti Has Seriously Transformed

Before he was the creative mastermind behind the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise "Star Wars," cinema trailblazer George Lucas was trying to make a name for himself as a director in Hollywood. In 1973, Lucas helmed the poignant drama "American Graffiti," which focused on a group of recent high school graduates in 1962 who ponder their respective futures over the course of one unforgettable night. He based the film on his own experiences growing up in the '60s, and the project garnered critical and commercial acclaim.

Featuring a dazzling cast of up-and-coming stars like Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, and Harrison Ford, the coming-of-age classic grossed $140 million worldwide and received five Academy Award nominations, including best director for Lucas. "American Graffiti" took home the Golden Globe for best motion picture, musical or comedy, and helped propel to superstardom its talented cast, many of whom are still Hollywood fixtures over 50 years after the film's premiere.

Dreyfuss continued dominating the silver screen in the '70s and went on to headline the blockbusters "Jaws" and "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," while Howard became a TV darling on "Happy Days" before establishing himself as a respected director with films like "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind."