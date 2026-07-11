What You Didn't Know About Lloyd Bridges' Oldest Son, Beau Bridges
Lloyd Bridges was not only a Hollywood icon who bounced between drama and comedy with ease, but he was also the patriarch of a multigenerational acting family that has quietly dominated the industry for years. Many people are familiar with his younger son, Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, but they have also often seen his eldest son, Beau Bridges, in myriad projects going back to the late 1940s. Beau is probably best known to audiences for starring alongside his brother Jeff in 1989's "The Fabulous Baker Boys," as well as for appearing in films like "The Descendants." He has also appeared in multiple TV projects, like "Without Warning: The James Brady Story" and HBO's "Mosaic," which you might not have known starred Sharon Stone. Most recently, Beau has appeared in TV series including "Lessons in Chemistry" and the revived "Matlock," in which he stars alongside a now-unrecognizable but no less stunning Kathy Bates.
Like his father before him, Beau is also a proud and happy family man, with five children and six grandchildren, including Hallmark star Jordan Bridges. All of his children are also in the entertainment industry in some capacity or another, continuing the Bridges family's legacy in show business. Beau took many lessons from his famous father, especially a focus on respect. While looking back on his relationship with his dad, he told People, "You need to respect all the people that you're working with, everybody that's involved in making the film. You need to respect yourself. You need to respect your fellow man." That mantra has guided Beau through decades of ups and downs in Hollywood.
Beau Bridges is the eldest of actor Lloyd Bridges' children
Beau Bridges was born Lloyd Vernet Bridges III on December 9, 1941, the eldest of four children shared by actor Lloyd Bridges and his wife, Dorothy Bridges. Lloyd and Dorothy nicknamed him Beau after Ashley Wilkes' son in "Gone With the Wind." The Bridges family also includes Beau's younger brother, fellow actor Jeff Bridges, a sister, Lucinda, and another brother, Garrett, who was born in June 1948 but sadly died just a few months later from pneumonia.
Though he grew up with a famous father, Beau has said the focus was rarely on Hollywood. "We weren't really a 'Hollywood' family," he told People. "My dad was a successful actor, but I don't think he would've said that about himself. And it frustrated me. But he wanted us to really live a life of service. He had friends from all walks of life. He and my mom appreciated diversity of all kinds, and that inspired us."
He was more interested in becoming a basketball star than an actor
Beau Bridges did some acting as a child and teen, appearing in films like "The Red Pony" and "Zamba." He also appeared on two of his father Lloyd Bridges' series, "Sea Hunt," for two episodes, and "The Lloyd Bridges Show," the latter of which also featured his brother, Jeff Bridges. But despite a decent list of credits, Bridges was actually more interested in becoming a basketball star for much of his life.
Bridges played basketball at UCLA in 1961, where he was coached by the legendary John Wooden and apparently considered following Wooden's footsteps into coaching instead of acting. In a 1970 interview with The New York Times, Bridges admitted he was "frustrated" by his acting career and fantasized about becoming a high school basketball coach. He even spent time in Australia the year prior helping a youth basketball team. "I know it's just a fantasy now, but I could do it. I really could," he told the outlet. His wife at the time, Julie Landfield, also told the outlet, "He's going through kind of a weird time. I guess he enjoys his work but he'd like to go back, finish school, and someday maybe become a basketball coach."
Beau Bridges messed up a take on set for the legendary Gary Cooper
Beau Bridges' father, Lloyd Bridges, is often remembered for his comedic role in "Airplane!" but was primarily a serious actor earlier in his career, which included a role in the classic Western "High Noon," alongside the iconic Gary Cooper. Lloyd brought a then-7-year-old Beau to set one day, as he had for other projects, to watch a big fight scene. Beau ended up laughing during the scene and ruining a take. As he said during an Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences event in 2014, "My father did not tell me he was going to get knocked out. Then Cooper goes over and throws a bucket of water on him, and I wasn't ready for that. And I just lost it and started cackling and laughing and I destroyed the shot" (via The Guardian).
Lloyd scolded him harshly after the fact. As he recalled on Adam Mendler's "Thirty Minute Mentors" podcast, his father told him, "I told you to keep your mouth shut. Why couldn't you have done that?" As it turned out, Cooper was staying at the same hotel, and as they were waiting for the elevator, Cooper approached them and invited them to dinner, much to Beau's relief. His outburst of laughter on set was ultimately a minor misstep, and his father regularly brought him on set after as well. As Beau recalled, "I traveled a lot with my dad, and when he was home, he was very involved with me as a father. So it was great growing up."
Beau Bridges worked with his father Lloyd Bridges several times
Beau Bridges worked with his dad on several occasions, starting with his "Sea Hunt" and "The Lloyd Bridges Show" appearances as a young man. He went on to direct his father in several projects and continued acting alongside him as well. One of his fondest memories was working on the short-lived TV series, "Hearts of the West." As he told People in 2023, "I really loved making that series. My dad and I had a lot of scenes together. He was a regular in it with me. And so for that reason, it was really wonderful to work with my teacher, my mentor."
Still, father and son occasionally butted heads. Beau recalled that his father, who had never directed a project in his career, told him to order a crane shot for the "Magical World of Disney" episode "The Thanksgiving Promise," which Beau was directing and starring in with Lloyd. He balked at the suggestion and worried about time and money, but his father insisted. As Beau told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was kind of p***ed off, because I knew all the crew saw him take me around the corner and everything, but he was absolutely right. I tried to do the scene. I couldn't do it. I ordered a crane the next morning. I finished this whole scene in an hour."
Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges worked together on 'The Fabulous Baker Boys'
Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges worked together on the 1989 drama "The Fabulous Baker Boys," playing a pair of musician brothers whose act is livened up by the addition of a sexy singer. The singer was played by Michelle Pfeiffer, who had had her big break in "Scarface" just a few years earlier. In the film, the brothers are at odds over their careers and relationship with Pfeiffer's character, battling a serious sibling rivalry. But off-screen, the Bridges brothers have had no such feelings. "It's not a competition. It's like we're on the same team," Jeff said at an Academy event honoring both brothers' careers in 2014.
The brothers did get into some scrapes on set, though, particularly during a fight scene in which Jeff's character is about to break Beau's hand. Beau told PBS he gave his brother a safe word that if he said it twice while filming, Jeff would know he'd gone too far hurting him. Beau said Jeff went "bananas" and he gave the signal, but Jeff was "out there" and he had to tell his brother, "You're breaking my effing finger, man!" adding "I did go to the hospital that night. He didn't break my finger, but he came close to it."
He occasionally took over fatherly duties for his siblings
As the eldest sibling, Beau Bridges has spoken about occasionally stepping in as a parental figure to his younger siblings, particularly his brother Jeff Bridges, while their father was away for acting roles. "My dad traveled a lot, and when he was gone, I would take over some of the fatherly stuff with Jeff—teaching him how to throw a baseball, how to do all kinds of stuff," he told Men's Journal in 2020. Their age difference and Beau's leadership also prevented any sibling rivalry. Beau told the outlet, "Whenever anyone asks me about sibling rivalry, my answer is, 'No, it doesn't bother me because I taught him everything he knows.'"
Jeff has his own fond memories of Beau, especially working on their only film together on "The Fabulous Baker Boys." As he told People in 2026, "Beau is my best friend. When we did 'The [Fabulous] Baker Boys' together, we had a great experience working with Steve Kloves on that movie. It's just so much fun to play with my brother." He added, "We would have lunch every day and pinch ourselves about how lucky we were to be playing like that."
Beau Bridges is a Christian and won't say God's name in vain in a role
Beau Bridges has taken on a variety of roles in his lengthy Hollywood career, but he holds certain standards for what he will and won't do on-screen. As a practicing Christian, Bridges refuses certain language his character might say and goes out of his way to alter it. "I never use God's name in vain," he explained to Biography Magazine (via TCM). "A lot of times a character I'm playing will be written that way and I have to tell the director I'd rather not say that — can I say f***ing a**hole' instead? It's like taking your clothes off for a scene — yes, okay, if it's an integral part of the scene, but if it's gratuitous."
Bridges more often than not keeps his faith to himself, compared to stars like Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure, but opened up about a pivotal moment when he first found God in a Guideposts interview from 1982. He recalled losing an arrow when he was 12, and after searching for it, taking one last look and finding it 2 miles from where he had shot it. "It was a little thing, my finding that arrow, but it was something that had happened to me — it was my own special mystery. For the first time in my life I had to accept something I couldn't understand, and I was in awe of it," he told the outlet.
Beau Bridges has five children and six grandchildren and has been married twice
Beau Bridges is a proud dad to a large family, with five children and six grandchildren. He shares his two eldest children, Casey and Jordan, from his first marriage to Julie Landfield. His 1970 New York Times interview article mentions that Casey is adopted and happens to be mixed race. "The most honest answer I can give is that it was something we felt like doing. But it's no big deal, you know. We love him very much," Bridges told the outlet at the time regarding the adoption. His three younger children, sons Dylan and Ezekiel and daughter Emily, are from his second marriage, to wife Wendy Bridges. His youngest grandchild, a boy named Mack, was born in 2023.
Bridges speaks highly of Wendy, whom he married in 1984. During a 2024 appearance on "Live With Mark and Kelly" in 2024, he called her his "rock" and noted that he was planning a special getaway to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary (via People). The year prior, he shared a sweet anniversary post on Instagram with a photo of the pair together on a red carpet and the caption, "44 years with my girl."
He has worked with several of his children on different projects
Like his father before him, Beau Bridges has made entertainment a family business with his own children. He mentioned during his 2024 "Live With Mark and Kelly" interview that all five of his children are involved in the entertainment business in "one form or another," explaining, "My oldest Casey is a documentary filmmaker. Coaches soccer on the side. My son Jordan is an actor, he played Frankie Rizzoli in 'Rizzoli & Isles.' And then my son Dylan is on the other side, he's the vice president of social media at Universal. So he's got a couple of big movies right now he's working on."
He also co-wrote a play, "Acting: The First Six Lessons," with his daughter, Emily, which they later turned into a film that she also directed. Most recently, he starred alongside his son Ezekiel (aka Zeke) in the film "Welcome to Klyde's Kitchen." Speaking to Fox News Digital about working with his son, Bridges said, "It's a lot of fun. My dad started working with family a long time ago. We all like to do it."
Beau Bridges has been nominated for 16 Emmys and won 3
Beau Bridges has 228 acting credits to his name as of this writing and has racked up multiple nominations for a variety of awards, including 16 Primetime Emmy nominations with three wins. Bridges has also earned four Golden Globe nominations with two wins. Looking back on his first Emmy win for "Without Warning: The James Brady Story," Bridges told the Television Academy, "[W]hat stands out for me is not the awards or recognition. It's the people I met and knew and grew to love. James Brady [who died in 2014] was a great guy, and we became good buddies. He was so smart and had such a strong will and a loving heart. His wife Sarah, who had to stand tough through all of that, was just magnificent."
Reflecting on his overall career, Bridges told Adam Mendler's "Thirty Minute Mentors" podcast, "Well, for me, what I love most about the job that I do is telling the stories. I mean, it's such an ancient situation. I mean, since the beginning of time, people sitting around a campfire and telling stories of what happened in the village right around the bend. And we still do that same thing now, and just technology has changed it. You can watch a movie on your watch now, and so the technology changes, but the idea of telling stories continues, and to be a part of it is a real blessing."