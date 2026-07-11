What You Didn't Know About Lloyd Bridges' Oldest Son, Beau Bridges

Lloyd Bridges was not only a Hollywood icon who bounced between drama and comedy with ease, but he was also the patriarch of a multigenerational acting family that has quietly dominated the industry for years. Many people are familiar with his younger son, Oscar winner Jeff Bridges, but they have also often seen his eldest son, Beau Bridges, in myriad projects going back to the late 1940s. Beau is probably best known to audiences for starring alongside his brother Jeff in 1989's "The Fabulous Baker Boys," as well as for appearing in films like "The Descendants." He has also appeared in multiple TV projects, like "Without Warning: The James Brady Story" and HBO's "Mosaic," which you might not have known starred Sharon Stone. Most recently, Beau has appeared in TV series including "Lessons in Chemistry" and the revived "Matlock," in which he stars alongside a now-unrecognizable but no less stunning Kathy Bates.

Like his father before him, Beau is also a proud and happy family man, with five children and six grandchildren, including Hallmark star Jordan Bridges. All of his children are also in the entertainment industry in some capacity or another, continuing the Bridges family's legacy in show business. Beau took many lessons from his famous father, especially a focus on respect. While looking back on his relationship with his dad, he told People, "You need to respect all the people that you're working with, everybody that's involved in making the film. You need to respect yourself. You need to respect your fellow man." That mantra has guided Beau through decades of ups and downs in Hollywood.