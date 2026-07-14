Lost Sitcoms Of The '70s That Are Best Left Forgotten

The 1970s ushered in a new era for TV comedies. With "The Beverly Hillbillies," "Hee Haw," "Green Acres" and similar country-humor shows canceled in the so-called "rural purge," the world was ready for sharper-edged, more daring fare like "All in the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Good Times," and "M*A*S*H." Audiences who preferred milder sitcoms relied on "Happy Days," "Welcome Back, Kotter," and "The Partridge Family" to get their laughs. But before anyone gets too smug about "how good TV was back in my day," we gently remind you that this golden age of television also had some massive clunkers.

Yes, the '70s had "Taxi," "Maude," and "Alice," but it also had "Brothers and Sisters" and "Co-Ed Fever," two dreadful attempts to cash in on the popularity of the 1978 college comedy "Animal House." Kids could tune in on Saturday morning to "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!" and "Josie and the Pussycats," but they also had the likes of "Lidsville" and "Lancelot Link: Secret Chimp" inflicted on them. Hour-long variety shows hit their peak with "The Carol Burnett Show," and plunged to new lows thanks to the ill-conceived "Brady Bunch Variety Hour" (with a new Jan!), and "Shields and Yarnell," featuring two married mimes whose specialty was doing robot skits. (The schtick got old reaaallly fast.)

We now take you on a cringey trip down memory lane with some of the worst sitcoms of the decade. Thankfully, most of these shows didn't last past a season or two — and some far less — but it's a wonder that they even made it into production at all. If you remember any of them, you have our sympathies; if you were weren't around then, consider yourself very lucky.