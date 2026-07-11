These Celebs Might Be The Worst-Dressed In ESPY Award History

The worlds of sports and fashion have always been closely connected, whether it be through collaborations or endorsements. NBA player Michael Jordan was able to afford his million-dollar wedding in part due to his revolutionary 'Air Jordan' collaboration with Nike back in 1985. Naomi Osaka is another fashion-forward athlete, and she's brought Japanese designers to the forefront since the 2024 US Open. Even former Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady strutted his stuff on the runway at the Gucci Cruise show in 2026. While the 2020s are shaping up to be one of the most fashionable decades for sports, some athletes still miss the mark with their style.

When gathering to celebrate the best of the best of any industry, it's natural to expect to see everyone dressed to the nines. But at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards (ESPYs), not every look can be a home run. It's by no means exclusive to athletes, as you'll find plenty of actors, singers, and reality stars walking the red carpet alongside Olympians and sports icons.

Many of the worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 MET Gala failed to adhere to a specific theme, but with its informal black-tie dress code, the ESPYs have been a fashion free-for-all since 1993. Some celebrities thrive with this creative freedom, but others need some style discipline. With the 2026 ESPYs set for July 15, it's worth remembering the worst-dressed moments from the event's red carpet in hopes that this year's attendees won't make the same mistakes.