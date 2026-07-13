Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell's Son Wyatt Has Seriously Transformed

Sadly, Wyatt Russell's professional hockey career didn't last long. After years of agony, Russell was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, a congenital joint condition that can cause pain and stiffness. At that point, he had also experienced multiple injuries. This combination forced him to retire from ice hockey at just 24 years old. "Right about then is when I said, 'I'm not playing for the NHL. That dream is dead,'" Russell explained on "The Off Camera Show."

In the wake of retirement, Russell decided to try a serious stab at acting. Unlike his parents, however, he deliberately sought smaller roles at first over anything remotely major. Based on interviews, this seemed to be because Russell had little to no confidence. In 2019, Russell described a particular audition horror story to Backstage: "There was one audition [where] I could not get past a line ... They let me go four times until finally I was like, 'I've got to get myself out of this room.'"

Although Russell struggled to find his footing at first, he was lucky to always have the support of his parents. Kurt Russell has expressed pride and admiration for his son's hockey-turned-acting career several times. In 2026, Kurt told Fox News, "When [Russell's] professional days were over in hockey, I was glad to see that he went into [acting] because I felt he was going to find a lot of success with it. And it is nice to watch that success."