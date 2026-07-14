A Timeline Of Alec Baldwin's Complicated Relationship With His Oldest Daughter Ireland

Celebrity births are always headline makers, especially when the newborn has two famous parents. In Ireland Baldwin's case, that would be "Batman" star Kim Basinger and her then-husband, Alec Baldwin, who had starred in "Glengarry Glen Ross" three years before his daughter's October 23, 1995, arrival. Ireland's birth was also of particular interest to the media because Alec got arrested as he was taking his baby girl home. According to a 1995 Los Angeles Times report, an LAPD lieutenant said that the trouble began when Alec asked a paparazzo not to film Ireland. An argument ensued and the photographer, Alan Zanger, claimed that the actor hit him in the face. "There were no witnesses to this and therefore the police refused to make an arrest. Mr. Zanger then made a citizen's arrest," Alec recounted in a statement. This event foreshadowed the tumultuous twists and turns Ireland's life would take because of her father's behavior.

While the actor was acquitted of misdemeanor battery in March 1996, no parent wants to spend the first months of their baby's life preparing for and standing trial. But at least some good press came out of the ordeal – Alec's testimony included the argument that he was just being a protective father by reacting to a perceived threat. He pointed out that, for all he knew, the purportedly aggressive photographer could have been a child abductor. Unfortunately, Alec's chaotic moments would serve as fish wrap chum for years to come, and the outcomes wouldn't always be so positive where Ireland was concerned. The one thing many people might know about their relationship is that Alec once left Ireland that voicemail, but the father and daughter have weathered other storms.