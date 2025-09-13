Vanessa Bryant Was Never The Same After Kobe Bryant's Death

January 26, 2020, is a day that will forever be seared into the memory of basketball fans across the globe. But the loss Kobe Bryant's fans experienced on that day cannot begin to compare to that of his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and her remaining kids. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, were traveling by helicopter to Thousand Oaks, California, with friends and colleagues. Kobe was set to coach Gianna, who was a budding basketball player, at the Mamba Sports Academy. They never made it to their destination. Their helicopter went down in Calabasas. There were no survivors.

For Vanessa, it was a harrowing day. In a court deposition, she recalled going through the motions of an ordinary Sunday morning. Then there was a knock at the door, and her assistant informed her about the crash. At the time, reports indicated that there had been five survivors. Vanessa didn't even consider that her husband and 13-year-old daughter might not be among them. In fact, she was certain they were unharmed and helping authorities to rescue their fellow passengers. Unfortunately, that was not the case, and Vanessa was first informed via social media that her husband hadn't made it out alive. "My life will never be the same without my husband and daughter," she said in the deposition (via The New York Times).

In the months and years that followed after that fateful day, Vanessa has shared the tragic real-life story of all the ways in which her life had irrevocably changed that day. One thing is clear — while she might have found ways to make peace with what happened, she was never the same after the heart-wrenching loss of her husband and daughter.