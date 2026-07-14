'70s Heartthrob David Cassidy Seriously Transformed After Partridge Family Fame

Born in New York City, David Cassidy was the son of actor Jack Cassidy and singer-actress Evelyn Ward. In 2012, David once explained how early the show business world entered his imagination. "My earliest recollection of my father is being taken to see him in a matinee. I have a vivid memory of me, in the back of the taxi afterwards, saying, 'Dad, that's what I want to do,'" he told The Guardian. "They looked at me and said, 'Yes, you can do that, but not until you graduate from school.' I was 3 [years old]." In the same interview, David admitted that his parents eventually split up. "My mother gave up a good part of her career to look after me." While Ward went on tour, David was left in the care of his grandparents.

When he was 11 years old, David moved to Los Angeles to live with his father and stepmother, Shirley Jones, who would later play his mother on "The Partridge Family." The move undoubtedly brought him closer to the center of the entertainment world, but it also placed him inside a more complicated family dynamic as he grew older. In a 1975 interview cited by Woman's World, David said, "I'm incommunicado with my old man." For all the tension in their relationship, David still recognized his father's talent. After graduating, he returned to New York and got his first Broadway job in "The Fig Leaves Are Falling" (1969) at the Majestic Theatre, the same theater where he had seen his father perform as a child. "If you put all my brothers together, we would add up to all the talent that was in my father," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2009.