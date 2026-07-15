Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Forgotten '80s Sitcom Small Wonder?
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The 1980s were a golden age of television for sitcoms centered on family dynamics and workplace antics. "Full House," for instance, followed a widower raising three daughters with the help of a quirky friend and a rocker uncle. "Family Ties" tackled generational clashes, while "Cheers" focused on the staff and clientele of a laid-back neighborhood bar in Boston. These shows remained popular long after their finales. They earned multiple accolades and are still revisited today. On the other hand, the '80s also spawned comedies that hardly anybody mentions or remembers anymore. Case in point: "Small Wonder," which featured an unusual premise and aired for four seasons, from 1985 until its cancellation in 1989. What were its main and secondary characters like, and what happened to the actors since then?
This long-forgotten show revolved around the Lawson family, a little robot girl named Vicki (short for Voice Input Child Identicant), and their nosy next-door neighbors, the Brindles. It was nominated for several Young Artist Awards, including best new television series and best syndicated comedy series. Yet, it wasn't nearly as beloved as other science fiction sitcoms, such as "ALF." We've already retraced the careers and personal lives of the "ALF" cast. Now, let's find out what "Small Wonder" alumni like Tiffany Brissette, Bobby Herbeck, and Dick Christie have been up to since that overlooked series concluded.
Tiffany Brissette became a certified nurse
Born on December 26, 1974, in Paradise, California, Tiffany Brissette made her debut in voice acting and TV commercials. In 1983, she was cast as Little Shirley in the sports drama film "Heart Like a Wheel" before portraying Kathy on the 1984-1985 sitcom "Webster." The young talent shot to fame at 10 years old, when she was selected to play Vicki on "Small Wonder." Brissette stole every scene as an android with a straight face and extraordinary strength and speed. In the show's final season, its creators gave her character human emotions to match her lifelike appearance.
Brissette has long retired from acting and leads a private life. Her last credited roles date back to the early 1990s, when she portrayed Katie Rogan in the drama series "Equal Justice" and appeared on "Parker Lewis Can't Lose." As of 2007, she reportedly lives in Boulder, Colorado, where she works (or has worked) as a nurse at Boulder Community Hospital. As both a nursing and a psychology graduate, she has also counseled children and young adults. As for her hobbies, they include skiing, biking, running, and horseback riding.
Jerry Supiran became a waiter and experienced homelessness
Jerry Supiran was born in Arcadia, California, on March 21, 1973. His first known role was in the science-fiction series "Galactica 1980," and he also made appearances on "Little House on the Prairie," "CHiPs," and "Mr. Belvedere." In "Small Wonder," he portrayed Jamie, the Lawsons' cheeky 12-year-old boy (and Vicki's friend). Though the young actor earned three Young Artist Award nominations then, his promising career crumbled after the show ended. "I'm hoping there will still be interest, since people are all about nostalgia these days ... hopefully, producers will give me a chance," he told TMZ back in 2013 after expressing his wish to be on "Dancing With the Stars."
With his "Small Wonder" stardom behind him, Supiran struggled to make ends meet, so he turned to the hospitality industry. Unfortunately, at age 18, he joined the list of former child stars who became homeless. He would later blame a stripper and one of his financial advisors for stealing his savings (and subsequently causing his downfall). Plus, he reportedly became a dad at age 19. Supiran then tried to turn his life around with the help of his wife, Michelle Malik. Sadly, Malik died in 2025. The former actor's Facebook page currently lists him as married to Laurie Supiran since September 2025. It's unclear what he does for a living nowadays, and his Instagram profile says, "Who knows what the tide will bring?"
Richard Christie has landed various secondary roles
Richard "Dick" Christie has enjoyed a long career as an actor, writer, and director. Born in Malibu, California, on October 21, 1948, he's been in the industry since 1979. His early appearances include "Eight Is Enough," "The Waltons," and "Knots Landing." It wasn't until "Small Wonder" that he really shot to fame, though. In this sitcom, he portrayed Ted Lawson, a genius robotics engineer responsible for the creation of Vicki, a remarkably lifelike robot. Since the show ended, Christie has been quite active, with credits including "Days of Our Lives," "Who's the Boss?" "50 to 1," and "Breaking Bad."
In 2013, he joined the list of comical characters on "The Bold and the Beautiful." This world-renowned daytime soap opera has been running since 1987 and has won multiple awards. The actor plays Charlie Webber, Forrester Creations' quirky head of security. Though he left the show in April 2025, he made a much-celebrated comeback in May 2026.
Marla Pennington-Rowan retired from acting after the show
On "Small Wonder," Ted Lawson's empathetic wife, Joan, was played by Marla Pennington. Born in Los Angeles on March 5, 1954, she appeared in several TV shows and movies before 1985, such as "Charlie's Angels," "General Hospital," "Soap," "Happy Days," and "Diff'rent Strokes." She decided to leave Hollywood as soon as "Small Wonder" was over, but she was quite fond of her co-stars and has fond memories of that period. "I remember how much fun we had! And how we always went out to eat after the show! ... I got to keep Joan Lawson's dresses!" she told Underrated Glam Bands in 2024.
Pennington exchanged vows with legal representative Thomas Patrick Rowan in 1988 and welcomed two children with him. He died in 2021. According to her Instagram account, she loves nothing more than making plans with her family. For instance, on May 28, 2026, she shared a charming carousel of their trip to Italy, captioning it, "Spent with family in the best possible way, together!! So many beautiful views, food, Italian people, hills, hills, hills with cobblestones, churches, museums, cooking class, shopping, eating, dining, and LOVE."
William Bogert enjoyed a prolific career and died in 2020
In "Small Wonder," little Harriet Brindle's overbearing father, Brandon Brindle, was portrayed by William Bogert. The New York City-born actor died of undisclosed causes at age 83 on January 12, 2020. He had been active in Hollywood since 1964, with more than 100 acting credits to his name. Some of his most notable roles before he was cast in the sitcom include "The Doctors," "Dog Day Afternoon," "WarGames," and "The Greatest American Hero."
After the show was canceled, Bogert made memorable appearances on various popular shows, such as "All My Children," "Melrose Place," "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Law & Order," and "Gilmore Girls." He was last cast as Elmer in the 2016 comedy series "Difficult People" and as a clerk in the 2019 romantic comedy movie "Ode to Joy." Bogert was married to Eren Ozker from 1977 until her death in 1993. She was a Turkish-born actor whose most notable roles were in both "The Muppet Show" and "The Muppet Movie."
Alice Ghostley landed more roles and died in 2007
Alice Ghostley's credits are impressive and span decades. Her first appearance on the small screen dates back to 1951. Born in Missouri on August 14, 1923, the acclaimed singer, comedian, voice actor, and Broadway performer made her "Small Wonder" debut in its third season. She portrayed Ida Mae Brindle, Brandon Brindle's hilariously meddlesome, know-it-all sister. After that, she joined the cast of "Designing Women" as the equally eccentric Bernice Clifton, opposite Annie Potts, Dixie Carter, and Delta Burke. You might also remember her from her roles in "Evening Shade," "Addams Family Reunion," "Bewitched," or "Passions."
Ghostley remained married to Italian star Felice Orlandi from 1955 until his death in 2003. Their union didn't produce any children. She passed away from colon cancer and several strokes in 2007. The 81-year-old will be fondly remembered, having joined the long list of "Bewitched" cast members we've sadly lost.
Edie McClurg was diagnosed with dementia in 2019
Gen Xers are probably still keeping up with the cast of "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the 1986 film that propelled Matthew Broderick to international stardom. Edie McClurg, who portrayed high-school secretary Grace in this cult classic, has been away from the limelight for years. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 23, 1945, this prolific screen and voice actor, singer, writer, and dance teacher boasts more than 220 credits. She has earned eight awards, including best supporting actress for the drama film "Eyes Upon Waking" at the 2022 Indie Filmmaker Awards.
One of McClurg's most memorable roles was Bonnie Brindle, Brandon Brindle's wife, on "Small Wonder." She portrayed that nosy and chatty character for three seasons before moving on to the NBC sitcom "Valerie," also known as "The Hogan Family." She also appeared in "Drexell's Class," "Airborne," and "Caroline in the City." As for her voice-acting credits, they include "The Life & Times of Tim," "Higglytown Heroes," and "Rocket Power." In 2019, following a dementia diagnosis, McClurg's relatives and a friend filed for conservatorship to manage her affairs. They alleged that an acquaintance, Michael Ramos, had been taking advantage of her condition.
Bobby Herbeck co-wrote the first Ninja Turtles film
Born in Los Angeles on January 28, 1945, actor, screenwriter, and producer Bobby Herbeck made a few brief appearances in Seasons 2, 3, and 4 of "Small Wonder." He portrayed different characters on the sci-fi sitcom, including a burglar and a delivery worker. That's not what he's actually celebrated for, though. As a matter of fact, he's essentially known as one of the screenwriters of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Directed by Steve Barron, this massive 1990 hit featured Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, and Josh Pais. It grossed about $202 million worldwide. Herbeck also co-produced the 1998 film "Wrongfully Accused," starring comedy icon Leslie Nielsen.
He remains active on his Instagram page, where he has mostly shared events related to the first "Ninja Turtles" movie (including the 35th anniversary rerelease) as well as candid photos with his fans. If you've ever attended large conventions like Comic-Con or WonderCon, you may have spotted him among the guest panelists.