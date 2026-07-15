Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Forgotten '80s Sitcom Small Wonder?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The 1980s were a golden age of television for sitcoms centered on family dynamics and workplace antics. "Full House," for instance, followed a widower raising three daughters with the help of a quirky friend and a rocker uncle. "Family Ties" tackled generational clashes, while "Cheers" focused on the staff and clientele of a laid-back neighborhood bar in Boston. These shows remained popular long after their finales. They earned multiple accolades and are still revisited today. On the other hand, the '80s also spawned comedies that hardly anybody mentions or remembers anymore. Case in point: "Small Wonder," which featured an unusual premise and aired for four seasons, from 1985 until its cancellation in 1989. What were its main and secondary characters like, and what happened to the actors since then?

This long-forgotten show revolved around the Lawson family, a little robot girl named Vicki (short for Voice Input Child Identicant), and their nosy next-door neighbors, the Brindles. It was nominated for several Young Artist Awards, including best new television series and best syndicated comedy series. Yet, it wasn't nearly as beloved as other science fiction sitcoms, such as "ALF." We've already retraced the careers and personal lives of the "ALF" cast. Now, let's find out what "Small Wonder" alumni like Tiffany Brissette, Bobby Herbeck, and Dick Christie have been up to since that overlooked series concluded.