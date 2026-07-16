The Ups And Downs Of Candice Bergen's Relationship History

Candice Bergen was in the upper echelon of society thanks to her famous father, which naturally led to her dating the offspring of the rich and famous. One such rich and famous person she dated in her youth was none other than President Donald Trump. Bergen recalled her college date night with Trump on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" while promoting the reboot of her hit series "Murphy Brown." In the revived series, it's revealed Murphy Brown went on a date with Trump as a teen, mirroring Bergen's real-life experience.

"I was very young, I was about 18," Bergen said in the interview. She explained the date happened while she was attending the University of Pennsylvania and recalled Trump was "wearing a burgundy suit with a burgundy vest and burgundy patent leather boots and was in a burgundy limousine. It was kind of a symphony in burgundy." She explained he wasn't "Donald Trump" as people might know him now, he was "just kind of a guy." Bergen wasn't exactly sure how they connected, assuming he "must have called me." As for how the date went, Bergen quipped, "I was home early."

Bergen also discussed the date with Trump in a 2020 New York Times profile, sharing other details. She said, "his knowledge of philosophy goes way beyond," and they went to a steakhouse in the aforementioned burgundy limo. "I remember it being just very slow going and heavy lifting, it was just like pulling a sledge. And then I was home early," she added of their interaction.