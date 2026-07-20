The Worst-Dressed Royals At Wimbledon Over The Years
When people first think of Wimbledon, they probably imagine tennis matches between elite players in England. And that would be accurate. But another major aspect of the event happens to be the high-profile guests and their tournament fashion. And in particular, there are always plenty of British royals in attendance wearing what they believe to be their A-game outfits.
Over the decades that the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament has been going on, the event has seen guests like Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and more major members of the royal family. In more recent years, both Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla have been steady regulars. In Catherine's case, she often goes beyond just watching the tennis games and presents the awards to the winners, as other royals have done in the past. But throughout all of this, one aspect of the royal family that fans really pay attention to at Wimbledon is not just who's there, but their attire.
The classy event is always a chance to show off their best fashion, but like anyone else, the royal family's looks aren't always winners. In fact, there have been quite a few major flops over the years when it comes to royal outfits. Even Princess Catherine, who is arguably a fashion icon these days, has had a few rough ensembles here and there. Check out a few of the worst royal Wimbledon looks from over the decades.
Queen Camilla's animal-patterned dress was a big miss
In 2025, Queen Camilla wore one of her most unique and arguably one of her worst Wimbledon outfits. The royal arrived in a white dress with three-quarter sleeves and a tie around the waist.
But what ruined the look was the pattern on the garment. The dress was covered in small animal designs, featuring elephants, tigers, and more, while little bird drawings looked like tiny polka dots all over. It was obvious what sort of style the outfit was going for, but it certainly did not succeed.
Zara Tindall's striped dress was ill-fitting for the tennis event
Zara Tindall, the daughter of Anne, Princess Royal, has been to Wimbledon to watch tennis matches many times. She usually goes with her husband, former professional rugby player Mike Tindall. Zara tends to have a preppy, somewhat relaxed style, but it isn't always a perfect fit.
In 2019, one of her many striped outfits was this blue and white dress with buttons down the front and a clasp that could be tightened on the sleeves. The ensemble attempted to combine sophistication with sporty, but it didn't succeed. To make matters worse, the dress seemed to fit Zara quite oddly.
Queen Elizabeth's bright color and odd hat didn't work during her rare Wimbledon appearance
The late Queen Elizabeth II only attended Wimbledon a handful of times throughout her long reign in the U.K. Her last appearance was in 2010, and while it was a joy to see her there, her outfit was not her best.
Elizabeth was a major fan of bright and bold colors, but they didn't always suit her. During her Wimbledon outing, her teal jacket was way too bright, but the hat was truly the worst part. It looked strange and lopsided, and most people wouldn't even try to pull it off.
Princess Catherine's two-tone bright yellow dress was an early fashion miss
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has absolutely nailed her Wimbledon ensembles in later years, but her early fashion had much to be desired. In 2016, this bright yellow dress was definitely one of her worst looks.
The two-tone aspect, in particular, with white panels under her arms and on the hem of the skirt, was the strangest part of the outfit. And the yellow hue really didn't suit her. Since then, Catherine has really gained an understanding of what colors and styles work best for her.
Princess Michael's Wimbledon outfit was a bit too much
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent have been attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament for decades. As a royal, Princess Michael has a busy social life, and she seems to enjoy expressing herself through her fashion. But she has had some major misses when it comes to her Wimbledon looks.
In 2018, Princess Michael tried to make this mishmash outfit work, wearing a polka-dot blouse, statement earrings and a necklace, and a pom-covered purse. While we appreciate the connective theme of circular elements, it was way too much.
Princess Beatrice's soft pink dress washed her out
Like Princess Catherine, Princess Beatrice has become something of a fashion star in recent years, especially when it comes to her stylish dresses. But in 2023, she picked the wrong attire for Wimbledon with this blush pink long-sleeved dress.
In general, it seems like it would be a good choice. But the light color ended up washing Beatrice out, while the sleeves were also too long. The outfit felt a little bland in general, and for some reason, the fabric looked extra heavy, which wouldn't be a good fit for the summer tournament.
Lady Helen Taylor's blue and off-white outfit was a strange choice
Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of Prince Edward, is another Wimbledon regular. She's had plenty of interesting tennis tournament outfits over the years, but this one from 2024 is arguably one of her worst yet.
While the geometric skirt is cute on its own, the blue and off-white combo, with different white hues on top, was an odd choice of color scheme. Add the questionable platform shoes, and this ensemble might've been better left in the closet.
Princess Catherine's dress was covered in marbles and odd objects
Like with Queen Camilla's interesting 2026 dress, Princess Catherine wore a garment covered in a peculiar pattern all the way back in 2016. The dress was a silhouette that is super flattering on her, but the pattern was just not working.
The dress was covered in what looked like lines of marbles down the front and at the hems. Then various tiny objects, including butterflies, skulls, and lipsticks, filled in the other spaces. From afar, the dress looked good, but once you got close enough to see details, it just didn't work.