The Worst-Dressed Royals At Wimbledon Over The Years

When people first think of Wimbledon, they probably imagine tennis matches between elite players in England. And that would be accurate. But another major aspect of the event happens to be the high-profile guests and their tournament fashion. And in particular, there are always plenty of British royals in attendance wearing what they believe to be their A-game outfits.

Over the decades that the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament has been going on, the event has seen guests like Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, and more major members of the royal family. In more recent years, both Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla have been steady regulars. In Catherine's case, she often goes beyond just watching the tennis games and presents the awards to the winners, as other royals have done in the past. But throughout all of this, one aspect of the royal family that fans really pay attention to at Wimbledon is not just who's there, but their attire.

The classy event is always a chance to show off their best fashion, but like anyone else, the royal family's looks aren't always winners. In fact, there have been quite a few major flops over the years when it comes to royal outfits. Even Princess Catherine, who is arguably a fashion icon these days, has had a few rough ensembles here and there. Check out a few of the worst royal Wimbledon looks from over the decades.