Quote Of The Day By Dolly Parton: 'I Do The Best I Can Everyday, And I'm Going To Enjoy My Life...'

Dolly Parton is known for her grounded approach to life. By "[doing her] best," Parton leaves room for acknowledging that it doesn't guarantee success. Similarly, "I work at being happy" recognizes that multiple emotions can coexist at any given time. Anyone can follow in Parton's footsteps by giving themselves grace during tough times. They can also acknowledge that no one is always happy, but that by focusing on the good in their life or doing good for others, they can make a positive change to their mindset.

Parton has certainly experienced plenty of tragedy throughout her life, especially when her husband Carl Dean died in March 2025. It was love at first sight for Dean, who recalled their initial meeting and said, "My first thought was 'I'm gonna marry that girl'" (via Entertainment Tonight). They were married nearly 59 years. As she grieved, Parton's commitment to "[doing her] best" was evident. She released a new song, "If You Hadn't Been There," as a lasting tribute to Dean's love and support throughout the decades of their romance.

In addition to the work of songwriting and recording, Parton also worked at happiness through her philanthropic efforts. She focused her support on a Tennessee children's hospital, which was renamed in her honor. However, the benefits were clearly mutual. "It makes her feel useful and she says it's impossible to feel sorry for herself when she's there," an insider divulged to Closer Weekly in March 2026. "She puts on scrubs and the mask and goes incognito to help hold the babies in the NICU or play with the little ones in the pediatric care ward." Through this deliberate effort to be happy, Parton also created joy for the patients and their families.