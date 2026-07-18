What The Cast Of The Buffy Spinoff Show Angel Looks Like Today
After spending three thrilling seasons fighting evil alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers in the supernatural series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," David Boreanaz and his brooding character Angel landed their very own spinoff in 1999. "Angel" took place in Los Angeles and focused on the immortal vamp as he attempts to protect innocents and atone for his past sins, forming a private detective agency with familiar faces.
Boreanaz was joined by fellow "Buffy" stars including Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Alexis Denisof, the spinoff series spawning five seasons and adopting a darker and more mature tone. Throughout its run, "Angel" featured a slew of talented stars — Buffyverse alumni and newcomers alike — like Eliza Dushku, Daniel Dae Kim, and Julie Benz.
In the more than two decades since its explosive conclusion in 2004, "Angel" has amassed a reputation as one of the greatest TV spinoffs of all time thanks to its gripping storylines, unforgettable characters, and terrifying monsters. The series won numerous accolades including a Hugo Award, a Satellite Award, and a whopping nine Saturn Awards. Many of the show's cast members continue to dominate Hollywood and are looking mighty good while doing it.
David Boreanaz continues to make magic on the small screen
After "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel," David Boreanaz continued dominating the small screen in multiple hit shows. Boreanaz starred as FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth for 12 seasons in the hit series "Bones" from 2005 to 2017. After that, he landed the military drama "SEAL Team."
"It was extremely transitionally interesting for me," he told Entertainment Weekly of the spinoff. "It was an opportunity to take this character into an adult-oriented show, which was unlike the 'Buffy'-verse, and more or less toward the lost souls in the city."
Charisma Carpenter certainly isn't expendable
Charisma Carpenter was a fan favorite when she portrayed Sunnydale High School cheerleader Cordelia Chase on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," a role she reprised for the successful spinoff. The character underwent significant character growth on "Angel," Carpenter appearing in the series for four seasons and guest starring in the final.
In 2021, Carpenter accused Joss Whedon of on-set abuse and creating a toxic work environment, alleged mistreatment that led to her departure. Since "Angel," she has had roles on "Charmed," "Veronica Mars," and "The Lying Game" while also appearing in the action blockbuster "The Expendables" and its sequel.
Glenn Quinn died after he left the series
On the first season of "Angel," Glenn Quinn portrayed the half-human, half-demon Doyle, who helps guide Angel after he moves to Los Angeles. Quinn was no stranger to the small screen and had previously played Mark Healy in the sitcom "Roseanne," a recurring role he played from 1990 to 1997.
Though he was a beloved character in the series, Doyle was shockingly killed off in the ninth episode of the first season. Soon after he parted ways with the show, Quinn died on December 3, 2002 at 32.
Alexis Denisof is still married to another Buffy alum
Following the tragic death of Glenn Quinn, "Buffy" alum Alexis Denisof joined the "Angel" cast. He reprised his role as former Watchers' Council member Wesley Wyndam-Pryce. Denisof remained a staple on the show for the rest of the series and went on to nab roles on shows like "Grimm," "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," and "Legacies."
To the delight of "Buffy" fans, Denisof and co-star Alyson Hannigan tied the knot in 2003, and they're still going strong. Denisof also reunited with Joss Whedon for the 2012 romantic comedy "Much Ado About Nothing."
J. August Richards returned to the vampire genre
The street-smart demon hunter Charles Gunn was played by J. August Richards, the role initially starting out as a recurring one until that character became a hit with audiences. Richards subsequently appeared on shows like "Raising the Bar," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," and "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce." His most recent screen credit is the Western drama "The Madison."
The actor returned to the vampire genre as Victor Dashkov in the 2022 fantasy series "Vampire Academy," Richards revealing that the 20th anniversary reunion of "Angel" inspired him to embrace his horror roots — but this, time as a vampire.
Amy Acker reunited with her Angel co-star
Amy Acker was the brilliant physicist Winifred "Fred" Burke, who ultimately landed in a love triangle with Gunn and Wesley. Acker also portrayed the ancient demon Illyria during the final season of "Angel," the actor winning the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress on Television for her commanding performance.
Shortly after "Angel" ended its run in 2004, Acker played villain Kelly Peyton on "Alias." Her other TV credits include "Dollhouse," "Person of Interest," "Suits," and "9-1-1: Lone Star." She appeared alongside Alexis Desinof in Joss Whedon's "Much Ado About Nothing," and their chemistry and performances received praise.
Andy Hallett died of congestive heart failure
Lorne, the resident karaoke-loving demon, was played by Andy Hallett on over 70 episodes of "Angel." "He adds a lot of humor and light to a show that is so dark," Hallett told the Cape Cod Times in 2001. "He's a mystical guy who can see into people's souls when they sing karaoke."
Hallett developed a case of cardiomyopathy after "Angel," the actor dying from congestive heart failure on March 29, 2009, at age 33. "He was the life of the party and made us all laugh. He was a beautiful man," J. August Richards told Entertainment Weekly of Hallett.
James Marsters keeps racking up TV credits
James Marsters became an overnight sensation when he portrayed the platinum blond, punk rock vampire Spike on "Buffy." Marsters joined the final season of "Angel" after previously making occasional appearances in previous seasons, his sarcastic counterpart becoming the perfect foil to the lead vamp.
Marsters won three Saturn Awards for his portrayal of the anti-hero and remained a steady presence on TV, appearing in hit shows like "Smallville," "Hawaii Five-0," and "Runaways." He reunited with Charisma Carpenter for an episode of "Supernatural," much to the delight of longtime "Buffy" fans.
Vincent Kartheiser was on a prestige drama
Angsty teenager Connor, the mysterious love child of vampires Angel and Darla, was played by Vincent Kartheiser beginning in Season 3. The character's shocking arrival caused major chaos for Angel and company; Kartheiser returned for the series finale despite Connor being such a polarizing character within the fandom.
His biggest role post "Angel" was as Pete Campbell in the AMC sensation "Mad Men," and he's also appeared on shows like "Titans," "Saints & Strangers," and "Das Boot." Karthesier was previously married to his "Mad Men" co-star Alexis Bledel from 2014 to 2022.
Christian Kane's TV career didn't slow down
Christian Kane portrayed scheming Wolfram & Hart associate Lindsey McDonald, a major nemesis of Angel's in the first two seasons. The "Angel" alum has racked up a number of TV credits, starring in popular shows including "Leverage" and its sequel, "The Librarians," and "Into the West" while also performing with the Southern rock band Kane.
"I'm always going to owe Joss Whedon my whole career. He created me on that show as an actor and the one thing he did that I'll never be able to repay is he gave me the Kaniacs," he told Den of Geek in 2014.
Mercedes McNab hung up her acting hat
Another "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" alum who made the jump to "Angel" was Mercedes McNab, who portrayed the feisty blond cheerleader-turned-vampire Harmony Kendall. McNab was a guest star in the spinoff series until she became a series regular during its final season.
The actor previously appeared in the 1993 hit "Addams Family Values" and went on to have roles in "Hatchet" and its sequel and on shows like "Dawson's Creek," "Supernatural," and "Psych." McNab retired from acting in 2011 to spend more time with her family, though she continues to attend comic cons and conventions for "Buffy" and "Angel."
Julie Benz has taken on a wide range of characters
Though it wasn't her first acting role, Julie Benz's breakout was arguably playing Buffy's foe and Angel's sire Darla on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." She reprised the devious character for "Angel" and appeared throughout the spinoff's run for 21 episodes.
Outside of the Buffyverse, Benz is perhaps best known for playing Marcie in the 1999 cult classic "Jawbreaker" or Rita Bennett on "Dexter." For the latter role, she received both a Satellite Award and Saturn Award. Benz has also landed spots on shows like "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Hawaii Five-0," "Training Day," and "Love, Victor."
Elisabeth Röhm made her directorial debut in 2021
After Elisabeth Röhm appeared as detective Kate Lockley on the first two seasons of "Angel," she played Serena Southerlyn from 2001 to 2005 on "Law & Order." She's also been on "Hawaii Five-0," "NCIS," and "The Oath." Her film credits includes "American Hustle" and "Joy," and in 2021 she made her directorial debut with the 2021 Lifetime Original "Girl in the Basement."
"I have fallen in love with directing and still also love acting," she told The List of her career. "It's really important to me to continue to see women in places of leadership get their chance."
Stephanie Romanov stepped away from showbiz
One of the main antagonists on "Angel," the face of Wolfram & Hart Lilah Morgan was played by Stephanie Romanov for four thrilling seasons. Romanov started out her career as a model before making the jump to acting, appearing in campaigns for brands like Gucci, Armani, and Maybelline.
Before "Angel," Romanov was on shows like "Melrose Place," "Just Shoot Me!," and "Homicide: Life on the Street." After "Angel," she appeared in the 2004 Robin Williams 2004 thriller "The Final Cut,"
2010 drama "Last Night," and 2012's "Slumber Party Slaughter." The slasher is her most recent credit as of this writing.
Daniel Dae Kim was on a beloved sci-fi drama
Before he was a breakout star in the TV juggernaut "Lost," Daniel Dae Kim played the cunning lawyer Gavin Park on "Angel." Kim has since gone on to become a decorated star on the small screen and starred as Chin Ho Kelly on "Hawaii Five-0" for seven seasons. His other credits include "Star Trek: Enterprise," "24," and "ER." He has also scored big in the film world, showing up in hits like "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Always Be My Maybe," "Stowaway," and the Oscar-winning "KPop Demon Hunters."
Keith Szarabajka voiced a Transformers character
Veteran actor Keith Szarabajka has been steadily working in Hollywood for decades, and for "Angel" he winningly portrayed 18th century demon hunter Daniel Holtz in the show's third season. Szarabajka previously starred as Mickey Kostmayer in the '80s crime drama "The Equalizer" ; his more recent credits include "The Dark Knight," "Argo," "Sons of Anarchy," and "Supernatural."
He has also had success in the voice work world, contributing to video games like "Dead Space," "Mass Effect 2," and "Skylanders." He also voiced Laserbreak, one of the Decepticons in the 2011 blockbuster "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."
Mark Lutz wrote and starred in a biopic
On "Angel," Mark Lutz played the half-demon/half-human Groosalugg. "I was really lucky because I had only been in Los Angeles for about two months when I got the role in 'Angel,' so I knew a handful of people at best and I made some great, great friends on the show," he shared with Review Graveyard.
Lutz has also appeared on shows such as "ER," "Friends," "Transporter: The Series," and "Departure." In 2008, Lutz wrote and starred in the drama "Victor," which chronicled the life of decorated Canadian Olympic swimmer Victor Davis.
Eliza Dushku became a therapist
The tough-as-nails vampire slayer Faith LeHane was yet another character from "Buffy" who headed to Los Angeles to pay Angel and company a visit. The fierce fighter, played by Eliza Dushku, showed up in Season 4 to help capture Angelus.
Dushku's other credits include movies like "Bring It On," "Wrong Turn," and "Eloise," as well as TV shows like "Tru Calling," "Dollhouse," and "Bull." Dushku retired from acting in 2017 and pursued her masters in counseling, the former leading lady becoming a therapist and a vocal mental health advocate.
Sarah Thompson took a break from acting
Sarah Thompson appeared in the fifth and final season of "Angel" as Eve, Angel and his allies' go-between for the Senior Partners. Thompson went on to portray Rose on "7th Heaven" and scored roles on "Boston Public," "Without a Trace," "House," and "All My Children."
Following a more than decade hiatus from acting, Thompson made her return to the small screen as Susie Emerson in the 2025 crime series "Your Friends & Neighbors." She also popped up on "It: Welcome to Derry."
Jonathan M. Woodward became a podcast producer
Jonathan M. Woodward played Wolfram & Hart employee Knox, who ends up helping Angel and the gang with their cases while developing an unhealthy obsession for Fred in the process. Woodward became a go-to actor in the Buffyverse and appeared on three Joss Whedon shows: "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Angel," and "Firefly."
The actor continued dabbling in acting in the ensuing years, acting on "NCIS," "Blue Bloods," and "The Notorious Bettie Page," but has largely stepped back from the screen. Woodward pivoted his career to public radio and podcast production.
Vladimir Kulich played a warrior on Vikings
Known for his chilling performance as the Beast, Czech Canadian actor Vladimir Kulich began his career as a professional ice hockey player before trying his hand at acting. "Once they put the makeup on me and I slip into that 50 pound suit, I can't help but crack up laughing," Kulich said to Slayage.com in 2002 of his transformation into the creature. "I mean the absurdity of a grown man getting paid for walking around in that very expensive Halloween costume!" After "Angel," he popped up in movies like "Smokin' Aces" and "The Equalizer." His list of TV credits includes "Vikings" and "FBI."
Laurel Holloman was on a groundbreaking show
Vampire hunter Justine Cooper, a devoted follower of Holtz, was played by Laurel Holloman. After "Angel," she played Tina Kennard in the groundbreaking drama series "The L Word," a performance that earned her a Satellite Award for best actress in a television drama series.
She returned for the sequel series in 2020, which ran for three seasons. Outside of acting, Holloway has proven herself to be quite the accomplished painter, producing multiple solo exhibitions and award-winning art pieces.
Sam Anderson shared the screen with Kathy Bates
Seasoned star Sam Anderson portrayed the conniving and corrupt villain Holland Manners during the first and second seasons of "Angel." Anderson has a vast filmography thanks to credits like "Growing Pains," "ER," "Lost," and "Justified." His most recent? Starring opposite Kathy Bates in the reboot of "Matlock," in which he played Edwin Kingston.
"It has been such a gift," Anderson told Variety in 2025 of working with Bates. "I say that as somebody who is as interested in the craft and how it works as she is, I just landed in co-star heaven.
Jack Conley has taken on a variety of projects
On "Angel," Jack Conley appeared as the demon Sahjhan, a monster that Holtz first came in contact with in the 18th century as a demon hunter. Conley's other TV credits include "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "NCIS," "Sons of Anarchy," "9-1-1: Lone Star", "Chicago Fire," and "The Morning Show." He has lent his voice to video games like "L.A. Noire" and "Mafia III, and in 2025, he helped produce an independent theater's production of Martin McDonagh's dark play "The Pillowman."
Gina Torres' career hasn't slowed down
Gina Torres played Jasmine, a rogue member of the Powers That Be and main antagonist who becomes a Big Bad that Angel and the gang must take down. Torres is no stranger to working with Joss Whedon. In addition to her work on "Angel," she starred as Zoë Washburne on "Firefly" and its sequel "Serenity."
She's also landed roles on shows like "Suits," "9-1-1: Lone Star," "Westworld," and currently stars on "Memory of a Killer." Torres is also a successful voice actor, lending her voice to characters in video games like the "Destiny" series and "Immortals of Aveum."
Juliet Landau landed a recurring spot on Bosch
After causing carnage in Sunnydale, the perpetually mad vampire Drusilla headed to Los Angeles to make trouble for Angel and the gang. Juliet Landau portrayed the menacing vamp in both "Buffy" and in seven episodes of "Angel," the latter of which earned her a Saturn Award nomination. Landau has stayed busy, scoring roles on shows such as "Criminal Minds," "Bosch," and "Claws."
"I felt like the writing of Drusilla and getting the opportunity to inhabit her skin really enabled me to go to so many different places and there were so many dynamics," she told Grimm Life Collective.