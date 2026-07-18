What The Cast Of The Buffy Spinoff Show Angel Looks Like Today

After spending three thrilling seasons fighting evil alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy Summers in the supernatural series "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," David Boreanaz and his brooding character Angel landed their very own spinoff in 1999. "Angel" took place in Los Angeles and focused on the immortal vamp as he attempts to protect innocents and atone for his past sins, forming a private detective agency with familiar faces.

Boreanaz was joined by fellow "Buffy" stars including Charisma Carpenter, James Marsters, and Alexis Denisof, the spinoff series spawning five seasons and adopting a darker and more mature tone. Throughout its run, "Angel" featured a slew of talented stars — Buffyverse alumni and newcomers alike — like Eliza Dushku, Daniel Dae Kim, and Julie Benz.

In the more than two decades since its explosive conclusion in 2004, "Angel" has amassed a reputation as one of the greatest TV spinoffs of all time thanks to its gripping storylines, unforgettable characters, and terrifying monsters. The series won numerous accolades including a Hugo Award, a Satellite Award, and a whopping nine Saturn Awards. Many of the show's cast members continue to dominate Hollywood and are looking mighty good while doing it.