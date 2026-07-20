The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Eléonore Of Belgium

Though Princess Eléonore of Belgium is a public figure, her parents have made an effort to keep her and her siblings out of the spotlight as much as possible. So no, she is not as famous as, say, estranged brothers Prince William or Prince Harry, but King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest child is as royal as it gets. Her eldest sibling, Princess Elisabeth, is poised to inherit the throne, and Eléonore is one of three spares. By all accounts, Eléonore is keen to support her sister and their parents when needed; as of this writing, there doesn't seem to be any heir versus spare drama in this royal family.

Of course, Eléonore was not born into princess training. From the time she was very young, Eléonore has perfected many of the skills most valued by European royal families. From sports to athletics to international communication, no subject has appeared too hard for the princess. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest seems to be preparing for a successful royal career. Like her eldest sister, Eléonore is a hard worker who has proved her capacity in a wide range of areas since stepping into the spotlight.