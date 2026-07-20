The Stunning Transformation Of Princess Eléonore Of Belgium
Though Princess Eléonore of Belgium is a public figure, her parents have made an effort to keep her and her siblings out of the spotlight as much as possible. So no, she is not as famous as, say, estranged brothers Prince William or Prince Harry, but King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest child is as royal as it gets. Her eldest sibling, Princess Elisabeth, is poised to inherit the throne, and Eléonore is one of three spares. By all accounts, Eléonore is keen to support her sister and their parents when needed; as of this writing, there doesn't seem to be any heir versus spare drama in this royal family.
Of course, Eléonore was not born into princess training. From the time she was very young, Eléonore has perfected many of the skills most valued by European royal families. From sports to athletics to international communication, no subject has appeared too hard for the princess. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest seems to be preparing for a successful royal career. Like her eldest sister, Eléonore is a hard worker who has proved her capacity in a wide range of areas since stepping into the spotlight.
Princess Eléonore was born into one of Europe's most important families
Princess Eléonore was born on April 16, 2008, to King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium. Although her parents are two of the most important people in the Belgian royal family, it's unlikely that Eléonore will ever wear the crown. As the youngest of four siblings, the princess is fourth in the line of succession. As time goes on, and her older siblings welcome children of their own, Eléonore will only fall further away from the throne. This situation effectively makes the princess a spare, and like other royal spares around the world, Eléonore almost certainly will never become the monarch of her home country.
Regardless, Eléonore is as blue-blooded as they come. The princess can trace her lineage to the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, which originally ruled in Coburg, Germany during the 15th century. In 1831, just one year after the country of Belgium was founded, Eléonore's German-born ancestor, King Leopold I, moved to Brussels with the intention of becoming the nation's first monarch. While Leopold did eventually make history by sitting on the Belgian throne, things were almost very different for Eléonore's family. Prior to becoming a Belgian king, Leopold turned down the chance to reign over Greece — meaning that Eléonore was almost born into a different royal family.
She developed traditional royal hobbies early on
Because of her very specific lineage, Princess Eléonore of Belgium received a royal education from the very beginning. From the time she was small, Eléonore was encouraged to master the sports and instruments that other girls of her rank have studied for centuries. She learned to play the violin and studied English, French, and Dutch. As for athletics, Eléonore picked up a wide range of sports, including tennis and sailing. She also picked up downhill skiing at a young age; when she was about 4 years old, she was photographed whizzing down the slopes of the iconic Swiss resort Verbier. While some may find this expensive outing to be just another showy element of the Belgian royal family's lavish life, the truth is that skiing is an essential pastime for European royals.
Interestingly, Eleónore's parents were determined to give their daughter a classically royal upbringing, even though her chances of becoming queen seem rather slim. Per La Libre, during her 50th birthday interview, Queen Mathilde touched on her children's upbringing, stating that she made a point of raising all four of them the same way across the board. In practice, this means that Eleónore had all the same opportunities as her eldest sister, Princess Elisabeth; the heir to the Belgian throne evidently didn't receive preferential treatment when it came to education and the like. Eléonore's other two siblings, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel, were also introduced to sports like hockey and instruments like the saxophone.
Princess Eléonore put her musical talents to good use
Princess Eléonore of Belgium picked up the violin when she was a small child, and she's stuck with it. On more than one occasion, her musical skills have gone semi-viral — but for all the right reasons. On April 15, 2017, Eléonore, who was just one day shy of her 9th birthday, surprised her father on his own birthday with a song on the violin. After she finished her performance, her visibly proud father smiled and gave her a hug. A video of the sweet moment was shared on the royal family's YouTube account.
Three years later, Eléonore played the violin at the Belgian royal family's Christmas concert. During her performance of "We Wish You a Merry Christmas," Eléonore wowed the audience. Joined by a trio of other young musicians, the princess took part in an impressive quartet. Her performance was televised on several different local channels, drawing in audiences from all around Belgium. While it may have been daunting for the 12-year-old princess to undertake such a major performance, her contribution was applauded for spreading holiday cheer to people across the country.
Eléonore was not the only royal to participate in this important concert. The princess' older brother, Prince Emmanuel, also performed in the annual Christmas concert, playing the saxophone. Although he did not perform alongside his sister — opting for a solo of "Come All Ye Faithful" instead — Emmanuel also added a great deal of Christmas spirit to the program. Although they are third and fourth in line to the throne, respectively, Eléonore and Emmanuel together demonstrated the power of the spare.
The young royal has a philanthropic spirit
Princess Eléonore of Belgium may enjoy some pretty luxe hobbies, but that doesn't mean she lacks an interest in giving back. The young royal has also developed an interest in philanthropy. This became especially clear during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, a period when a number of older people felt especially isolated. In Belgium, more than one in every 20 people was over the age of 80 at the time, according to Statista. Recognizing the loneliness epidemic affecting people of this age group, Eléonore sprang into action.
During the pandemic, the young princess spent her free time calling retirement homes and nursing care centers across Belgium. She connected with residents via the telephone, chatting with them and offering a much-needed dose of social interaction. Eléonore's volunteer work helped spread cheer and optimism to some of the people who were most impacted by social distancing.
In March 2020, shortly after social distancing measures went into effect, Eléonore, Prince Emmanuel, and Queen Mathilde visited a retirement facility to give flowers and baked goods to the residents. Two months later, Eléonore and Mathilde helped distribute food packages at a restaurant that serves and offers support to unhoused people.
Princess Eléonore is focused on her studies
The Belgian royal family is an academically motivated crew, and Princess Eléonore knows it. Her eldest sister, Princess Elisabeth, is a graduate of both Oxford University and Harvard University and holds degrees in politics and public policy. Eléonore's older brothers, Prince Gabriel and Prince Emmanuel, are also strong students. Gabriel has studied at the Dutch Royal Military Academy, while Emmanuel enrolled at the business and marketing school, ISTEC in Brussels.
As the youngest of these siblings, one might assume Eléonore has sensed some pressure to keep up the pace. Her secondary education journey began at the prestigious Heilig-Hartcollege in Tervuren, but eventually she was ready for a change. In 2023, she transferred to the International School of Brussels, where she completed the majority of her coursework in English. This experience, while challenging, allowed Eléonore to develop stronger English reading and writing skills.
Transferring schools also helped the princess connect with people from different cultures. According to the International School of Brussels website, the institution has welcomed students from over 60 different countries. It seems more than fair to assume that Eléonore's educational experience — which presumably includes interacting with students from a wide range of cultural backgrounds — will come in handy when it's time to support her older sister in future state visits and galas.
In 2026, Princess Eléonore had her tiara debut
While one may be inclined to assume princesses get to prance around in tiaras from the time that they can walk, Princess Eléonore of Belgium understands that nothing could be further from the truth. There are a lot of outdated royal rules and protocols surrounding tiara usage, including when and where royals can wear them. These customs have inevitably applied to Eléonore, who only publicly sported a tiara for the first time in January 2026.
According to royal protocol, women from European royal families can traditionally wear tiaras for the first time after they turn 18 years old. Women from the British royal family, meanwhile, generally wait until their wedding day to experience their own tiara debuts — although Princess Anne has been caught breaking this royal rule. As a Belgian princess, Eléonore waited until she turned 18 to sport a sparkling tiara in public for the first time. She even received a brand-new headpiece by the jeweler Cooseman as an 18th birthday gift from her loving parents, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde.
Eléonore debuted her elegant tiara in January 2026 at a state visit from the Japanese imperial family. The princess sat for photographs alongside other jewel-clad royal women, including Empress Masako of Japan and Princess Astrid of Belgium. In total, there were five tiaras at the gala, making it a totally grand affair. Eléonore's participation hints at the exciting royal future that awaits.