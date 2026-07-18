No, Not Ross & Rachel: Pals Of These Two Friends Stars Are Reportedly Hoping They Date
"Friends," one of the most iconic TV sitcoms in modern history, saw all of its stars go on to find individual career success. But as funny as the scripts were, the cast's legacy will endure because of the natural friendships they maintained off-screen. While the bond between these cast members has ebbed and flowed through the years, all six actors famously stuck together so they'd each receive $1 million per episode starting with Season 3. Plus, they've endured many tragedies — most notably, the death of Mathew Perry in 2023. But many may find it surprising that none of the cast ever hooked up while the show aired.
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston — who arguably played the show's most popular couple, Ross Geller and Rachel Green — did ultimately admit they had a mutual crush on each other in the early years of the show. But Perry, Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc told Access Hollywood in 2021 all of the actors agreed they didn't want relationship drama to mess up their work days or friendships, so they kept a pact.
Yet, while "Friends" ended more than two decades ago, Courteney Cox and LeBlanc are reportedly supporting each other since the "Cougar Town" star's recent split from her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. A source told Heat World that LeBlanc and Cox stayed close after the 2021 "Friends" reunion and supported each other after Perry's death. When the "Joey" star split from his partner in 2022, Cox would check on him to make sure he wasn't lonely. He's reportedly returning the favor. Some even hope it could be the start of something more.
Cox and LeBlanc's friends reportedly think they'd be a good match
Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox's "Friends" characters, Joey Tribbiani and Monica Geller, would drive each other crazy in a relationship. But in real life, an insider told Heat World that they have a unique bond that's helping Cox through her heartbreak. "[LeBlanc] has a way of making her laugh and see life in a different way when she's feeling down, and that's done wonders for her. She says he's been the best medicine," the source explain,d, adding that the duo's friends reportedly want them to open their eyes to their connection.
Plus, according to the insider, Aniston, Schwimmer, and Kudrow would support them if they broke the pact and started a romance. "Over the years, there's been this running joke about a 'Friends' curse," the source said, noting that most of the cast's romantic relationships have failed (other than Kudrow's). "Now that Matt and Courteney are getting so close, it's hard for the rest of the group not to get their hopes up that something might spark between them because they are both so wonderful."
Cox and LeBlanc have a mutual respect for each other. The insider said that as the "Scream" star gets older, she reportedly understands LeBlanc's desire to live a quiet life away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood more. They added that no one expects the spark to ignite while Cox is healing, but many loved ones in both Cox's and LeBlanc's lives support the idea of a romance between the former co-stars.