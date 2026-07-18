No, Not Ross & Rachel: Pals Of These Two Friends Stars Are Reportedly Hoping They Date

"Friends," one of the most iconic TV sitcoms in modern history, saw all of its stars go on to find individual career success. But as funny as the scripts were, the cast's legacy will endure because of the natural friendships they maintained off-screen. While the bond between these cast members has ebbed and flowed through the years, all six actors famously stuck together so they'd each receive $1 million per episode starting with Season 3. Plus, they've endured many tragedies — most notably, the death of Mathew Perry in 2023. But many may find it surprising that none of the cast ever hooked up while the show aired.

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston — who arguably played the show's most popular couple, Ross Geller and Rachel Green — did ultimately admit they had a mutual crush on each other in the early years of the show. But Perry, Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc told Access Hollywood in 2021 all of the actors agreed they didn't want relationship drama to mess up their work days or friendships, so they kept a pact.

Yet, while "Friends" ended more than two decades ago, Courteney Cox and LeBlanc are reportedly supporting each other since the "Cougar Town" star's recent split from her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid. A source told Heat World that LeBlanc and Cox stayed close after the 2021 "Friends" reunion and supported each other after Perry's death. When the "Joey" star split from his partner in 2022, Cox would check on him to make sure he wasn't lonely. He's reportedly returning the favor. Some even hope it could be the start of something more.