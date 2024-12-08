Tragic Details About The Friends Cast

A couple of years after the highly-anticipated "Friends" reunion special, star Matthew Perry suffered an untimely death at only 54 years old. Perry, who played the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the show, passed away in 2023 from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner released (via NPR). Perry was in his hot tub when the incident occurred, and he drowned as a result.

Five people were ultimately charged in connection with Perry's death, including two doctors and one woman known as "The Ketamine Queen," who allegedly provided Perry the ketamine that killed him. Three of those charged have since pleaded guilty, with one of the doctors and "The Ketamine Queen" pleading not guilty and heading for trial. To make a sad story even worse, Perry's reported last words were absolutely tragic. He supposedly said (via NBC News), "Shoot me up with a big one" to his live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who has since pleaded guilty for his role in Perry's death.

Perry struggled with drug and alcohol addiction for decades and had been in and out of rehab. He eventually did get sober, before falling off the wagon a final time. Due to his addiction, Perry admitted he didn't remember making three seasons of "Friends," saying, "I was a little out of it at the time — somewhere between Seasons 3 and 6" (via Biography).

