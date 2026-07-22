14 Celebs Who Don't Want Their Kids To Inherit Millions

For most people, the idea of inheriting millions of dollars sounds like a dream come true. After all, who wouldn't want a financial safety net that could provide comfort for the rest of their life? While this sort of thing is generally reserved for the rich and famous, there are actually some celebrities who have no intentions of leaving their fortune to their offspring. As it turns out, not everyone believes that leaving behind a massive financial legacy is actually in their children's best interest. Of the many stars that have accumulated staggering wealth, a select few believe that handing it all over to the next generation could do more harm than good. Instead, a handful of celebs want their kids to not only learn the value of hard work but also pursue careers they're passionate about, with the goal of creating success on their own terms rather than relying on a sizable inheritance.

Over the years, a surprising number of celebrities have opened up about their inheritance plans, and their decisions have sparked plenty of debate. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, for example, shared that they don't plan on creating trust funds for their children, preferring to leave the door open for them to build something of their own. Meanwhile, Bill Gates' net worth is even higher than you might think, yet he has taken a similar approach, explaining that while his children will be well taken care of, the vast majority of his fortune will go toward philanthropy instead. And they are far from the only famous parents who feel this way. From Hollywood actors to music legends and billionaire business moguls, these stars all revealed why they don't want their kids inheriting their millions.