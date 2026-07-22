"The X-Files" premiered in 1993 with an ingenious premise. The show centers around two special agents at the FBI who are assigned to investigate strange cases, looking into odd events that might have rational explanations ... or might be evidence of something paranormal. Agent Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) is the pragmatic one, the one who always looks to explain away a case's odd implications. Agent Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), on the other hand, wants to believe.

The show was a massive success and eventually developed a focus on a vast government conspiracy, blending case-of-the-week episodes with installments focused on a more ongoing mythology. That meant picking up a sprawling ensemble cast, too. The show went off the air in 2002, but the "X-Files" fan base is still going strong; in addition to multiple films set in the universe of the show, the series itself has come back for additional episodes in both 2016 and 2018.

In other words, fans of "The X-Files" are very much still interested in what the former cast of the show is up to these days. Fan conventions still take place regularly, and anybody who's been associated with that deliciously weird theme song still gets asked about it any time they appear in public. If it's been too long since you checked in with your favorite actors from the show, read on to learn what the cast of "The X-Files" looks like today.