Where The Original Grey's Anatomy Cast Is Now, Two Decades Later

For 22 seasons (and counting), the groundbreaking medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has captivated audiences all around the world with its gripping storylines and unforgettable characters. The series made its epic debut in 2005 and initially focused on a group of young surgical interns at Seattle Grace Hospital as they experienced heartaches, triumphs, and hurdles while on their journey to become respected doctors.

With a talented ensemble cast led by Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and Sandra Oh, the fan-favorite show featured countless tear-jerking moments, shocking deaths, and jaw-dropping medical mysteries that kept fans hooked week-after-week. "Grey's Anatomy" has become one of the longest-running primetime programs on the small screen, though it looks far different than it first did when it premiered over two decades ago.

The drama has become a revolving door for some of Hollywood's finest stars, the actors enjoying successful stints before heading off to pursue new opportunities. Many of the familiar faces of the first season have long since departed "Grey's," with less than a handful of original actors remaining on the smash hit show 21 years later.