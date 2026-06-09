Where The Original Grey's Anatomy Cast Is Now, Two Decades Later
For 22 seasons (and counting), the groundbreaking medical drama "Grey's Anatomy" has captivated audiences all around the world with its gripping storylines and unforgettable characters. The series made its epic debut in 2005 and initially focused on a group of young surgical interns at Seattle Grace Hospital as they experienced heartaches, triumphs, and hurdles while on their journey to become respected doctors.
With a talented ensemble cast led by Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, and Sandra Oh, the fan-favorite show featured countless tear-jerking moments, shocking deaths, and jaw-dropping medical mysteries that kept fans hooked week-after-week. "Grey's Anatomy" has become one of the longest-running primetime programs on the small screen, though it looks far different than it first did when it premiered over two decades ago.
The drama has become a revolving door for some of Hollywood's finest stars, the actors enjoying successful stints before heading off to pursue new opportunities. Many of the familiar faces of the first season have long since departed "Grey's," with less than a handful of original actors remaining on the smash hit show 21 years later.
Ellen Pompeo was the heart of Grey's Anatomy
The soul of the long-running medical drama, Ellen Pompeo rose to prominence when she took on the role of Dr. Meredith Grey in 2005 after previously appearing in films like "Moonlight Mile" and "Old School." The actor attracted a global audience thanks to her winning performance as Grey, her character experiencing endless highs and lows throughout her time at Seattle Grace.
Pompeo became the highest-paid female actor in a drama series in 2018, earning a whopping $20 million per season while also becoming a producer, per The Hollywood Reporter. She headlined the show as a regular until she began reducing her role with the 19th season, providing narration and a recurring position. Since starring in "Grey's Anatomy," Pompeo launched her own production company, Calamity Jane, and has appeared in the limited series "Good American Family."
In an interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show," the T.V. star opened up about her decision to step away from the medical hit in 2023. "I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience," she told the host. "Listen, it's just, I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53. My brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into like, you can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day."
Sandra Oh became a sought-after Hollywood superstar
For 10 seasons, Sandra Oh brilliantly played the fierce Dr. Cristina Yang, Meredith Grey's ultimate confidante who dominated her residence at Seattle Grace. Oh received numerous accolades for her performance, including a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award. In 2014, she decided to wrap up her time on the medical drama and pursue other opportunities.
"Creatively, I really feel like I gave it my all, and I feel ready to let her go," Oh told The Hollywood Reporter of her choice to depart the show. "It's such an interesting thing to play a character for so long and to actually get the sense that she wants to be let go as well. [Cristina] wants to be let go, and I am ready to let her go."
Oh went on to find massive success on both the big and small screen, starring in the critically acclaimed thriller "Killing Eve" and "Invincible," and in movies like "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Turning Red," and "Quiz Lady." She most recently appeared in Aziz Ansari's star-studded comedy "Good Fortune," but hasn't completely ruled out slipping into her scrubs once again. "The idea of stepping back into the Cristina shoes, it doesn't feel right to me right now. But honestly, who knows how long 'Grey's' is gonna go?" Oh said to Entertainment Weekly.
Patrick Dempsey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive
Seasoned star Patrick Dempsey caused audiences to swoon with his portrayal of Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, his romance with Pompeo's Meredith Grey becoming the show's core romance. Dempsey had previously appeared in popular films like "Sweet Home Alabama" before nabbing the role, the actor first making a name for himself in the '80s flick "Can't Buy Me Love."
He remained on the show until (spoiler alert) his character's shocking death in 2015 after 11 seasons. Dempsey reflected on the heavy decision to leave and the audience's response. "The fans care deeply. I think Shonda cares deeply about the fans, and how they will react. Shepherd is a beloved character. People don't want to lose him," he said to Entertainment Weekly. "It's humbling. It is tough. I'm still processing it. It's very new for me."
Dempsey subsequently starred in "Bridget Jones' Baby," "Disenchanted," and "Thanksgiving," and in shows like "Dexter: Original Sin." He continued competing in auto racing, a longtime passion of his, and in 2023, Dempsey was named People's Sexiest Man Alive (and he was glad he earned the title at his age). At 57, he was the second-oldest man to earn the title behind Sean Connery, who was 59. "I'm grateful for the attention. At this age. I'm very happy. It boosts, certainly, your confidence a little bit because you get into your 50s, you think those moments are gone," he told TODAY.
Katherine Heigl found both success & scrutiny
Prior to her Emmy-winning performance as the spunky Dr. Izzie Stevens, Katherine Heigl had a colorful acting resume consisting of movies such as "Bride of Chucky" and the sci-fi series "Rockwell." During her "Grey's Anatomy" tenure, Heigl became a bona fide leading lady on the big screen and starred in romantic comedies including "Knocked Up," "27 Dresses," and "The Ugly Truth."
Heigl infamously made headlines in 2008 when she removed her name from awards consideration due to her believing she did not receive substantial material. She left the show in 2010 after six seasons and was branded a diva by the media, something she pushed back against. "I may have said a couple of things you didn't like, but then that escalated to 'she's ungrateful,' then that escalated to 'she's difficult,' and that escalated to 'she's unprofessional,'" Heigl told The Washington Post of being labeled 'difficult' in Hollywood.
"What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don't like?" The actor has since appeared in "Suits" and "Firefly Lane" while also devoting herself to charity work for animals. Heigl has worked with non-profits including Best Friends Animal Society and ASPCA, the latter of which awarded her the Presidential Service Award. She had previously established the Jason Heigl Foundation, which was named after her late brother and promotes animal advocacy and welfare.
Justin Chambers has stayed busy on the small screen
Dr. Alex Karev underwent quite the transformation throughout his time at Seattle Grace, the character blossoming from bad boy intern to empathetic pediatric surgeon. Justin Chambers played Karev for 16 seasons, beginning his career as a fashion model and collaborating with prominent brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Calvin Klein. He also waded into the acting waters with appearances in "Another World" and "The Wedding Planner."
The T.V. star announced he was leaving the medical drama in 2020 after 16 seasons to pursue new career opportunities. "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers shared in a statement via Deadline. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."
Chambers has stayed busy since leaving "Grey's Anatomy," going on to portray film icon Marlon Brando in the miniseries "The Offer" while starring in an episode of the "Accused" in 2024. Chambers has expressed his joy in seeking new projects and characters. "But getting the opportunity to play characters like Marlon Brando in 'The Offer' and Tyler in 'The Accused', both completely different from Alex, is why I'm excited to embrace new roles from talented writers and storytellers," he told TV Line.
T.R. Knight dominated the Broadway world
The earnest and compassionate Dr. George O'Malley captured the hearts of audiences for five seasons, his devastating death in the 2009 finale episode leaving fans emotionally shattered. T.R. Knight opted to leave the hit series and a massive pay day due to numerous reasons, including communication issues with creator Shonda Rimes, him coming out as gay, and a lack of creative direction with his character.
"My five-year experience proved to me that I could not trust any answer that was given [about George]," Knight told Entertainment Weekly. "From an outsider's perspective, I get the [impression that] 'He's just a spoiled actor... he doesn't know how good he has it. There are a lot of people who would like to be in my position. But in the end, I need to be fulfilled in my work."
Knight has since gone on to have roles in shows like "Genius: Einstein," "The Bravest Knight," "The Comey Rule," and most recently "The Flight Attendant." He has also found success on stage and has starred in Broadway shows such as "Romeo and Juliet," "It's Only a Play," and in 2025's "Stranger Things: The First Shadow." "I was raised in the theater," he shared with People about returning to the stage. "I was raised doing theater. The majority of the work I've done in my life is theater. I just really missed it. I missed it a lot."
Chandra Wilson stayed a Grey's Anatomy staple
The tough-as-nails Miranda Bailey whipped her interns into shape and prepared them for the real world, the senior resident played by Chandra Wilson. Bailey frequently intimidated those around her but ultimately proved herself to be a devoted mentor to her peers and interns. Before starring in the show, Wilson had supporting roles in the films "Mad Dog and Glory" and "Philadelphia," and she has remained a constant presence on the drama since its debut in 2005.
The character of Bailey was initially written to be a petite, blonde woman that directly clashed with her no-nonsense personality, though Wilson's audition impressed creator Shonda Rhimes so much she re-wrote the part. "It's a teacher's mentality. The pilot described me as the Nazi, so I had to think about that and try to relate," Wilson said to the Houston Chronicle of her approach to the role. "It's about my demeanor, how I carry myself, demanding respect from my students. Once I have that, I just teach."
Wilson appeared in the spinoffs "Station 19" and "Private Practice" while steadily starring in the medical knockout, and she has no intention of leaving the show anytime soon. "It's a little cliché to say this, but a job like this is difficult to come by. And there's always something else to learn," she told Entertainment Weekly.
Isaiah Washington was shockingly fired for an on-set altercation
Isaiah Washington played cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Preston Burke, who became caught up in a stormy romance with Cristina Yang for the show's first three seasons. The actor had previously collaborated with director Spike Lee in the '90s in films like "Crooklyn" and "Get on the Bus." He was infamously terminated from the series after an on-set altercation with T.R. Knight and Patrick Dempsey, the former whom he allegedly used a homophobic slur against.
"I sincerely regret my actions and the unfortunate use of words during the recent incident on-set," Washington said in a statement via People. "Both are beneath my own personal standards. I have nothing but respect for my coworkers and have apologized personally to everyone involved." He later appeared in "The 100" and "P-Valley," making his directorial debut in 2022 with the Western "Corsicana."
Despite initially apologizing for the incident, Washington has since walked back his comments. "The story was a lie and misconstrued. But as a family guy, a father, I thought I was helping the family," he said on "Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk," (via Fox News), while pushing back against his public perception. "I say to this day. If I ever meet the 'Isaiah Washington' that they are talking about on the Internet, I'll smack the h*ll out of him. I wouldn't like that guy either. Who is that guy? Cause it's certainly not me."
James Pickens Jr. became a fixture on the drama
Yet another original cast member who has become a constant fixture in the series is James Pickens Jr., who plays Dr. Richard Webber, former Chief of Surgery at Seattle Grace. Webber's helpful guidance helped shape the fresh crop of eager interns, though the character secretly struggled with alcoholism throughout the show's run. His character's ongoing issues with addiction resonated with Pickens.
"That was really something that was kind of cathartic for me on a personal level," he said to Entertainment Weekly. "My dad struggled with alcoholism toward the end of his life, so I got to watch him struggle, and he battled it valiantly. I think the thing that I was most proud of was the fact that that story line helped me to understand what that day-to-day struggle was like." Pickens had an extensive acting background, making memorable appearances on the small screen in "Another World," "The X-Files," and "Roseanne."
While starring as Webber, the actor appeared in the sports drama "42" and in the shows "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "The Conners." In 2025, Pickens revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the star later taking to Instagram to announce he was cancer-free. "Hi Friends, I'm blessed and grateful to be cancer-free. Thanks so much for all the love and support! Get checked!"
Eric Dane was tragically diagnosed with ALS
Eric Dane joined the hit series in its second season, quickly becoming a celebrated cast member as ladies' man Dr. Mark Sloan. The plastic surgeon was nicknamed "McSteamy" and memorably began a romance with Lexie Grey in the ensuing seasons, the couple's heartbreaking deaths following a plane crash in season 9 leaving viewers devastated.
The leading man delighted fans when he made an unexpected return in 2021, 9 years after he initially departed. "It was like I'd never left. It was a great day at the beach," he told Deadline of his heart-warming reunion on the show. "It was great to see some of the familiar faces and same crew members, and we didn't skip a beat. I love those people. I spent a significant portion of my life with those people, I'd do just about anything for them."
Dane enjoyed a successful career after "Grey's," nabbing lead roles in the shows "The Last Ship," "Euphoria," "Countdown," and in the action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die." In April 2025, he announced that he had been diagnosed with ALS. The beloved star passed away from respiratory failure on February 19, 2026 at 53. Dane's family released a statement after his death, sharing that he "spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."
Kate Walsh remained a steady presence on television
Derek Shepherd's estranged wife Madison Montgomery made her dramatic debut in the season 1 finale, Kate Walsh dominating the role as the sharp-tongued neonatal surgeon. Montgomery became swept up in a complicated love triangle with her ex-husband Derek Shepherd and his girlfriend Meredith Grey, her arrival throwing a major monkey wrench in their blossoming romance.
Walsh landed her own spinoff in 2007 with "Private Practice," which followed Montgomery after she heads to Los Angeles for a fresh start to work at a wellness clinic; the show ran for six seasons from 2007 to 2013. Since leaving "Grey's Anatomy," Walsh has stayed busy and had roles in "13 Reasons Why," "The Umbrella Academy," and "Emily in Paris," while also appearing in the movies "Legion" and "Honest Thief."
She has since expressed a desire to potentially head back to Seattle in the future. "If they could get it done, I'd be happy to come back," Walsh shared with People, opening up about her first impressions of the medical drama. "I was like, 'This is a great show.' Even before it even had an airtime. I was just on as a guest, I was like, 'This is a great show. I think it's going to be really good.' And here we are. Here they are. Seven years later. It definitely changed my life."
Sara Ramirez became an influential LGBTQ+ icon
Sara Ramirez joined "Grey's Anatomy" during its second season in 2006, the actor starring as vivacious orthopedic surgeon Dr. Callie Torres. Ramirez had an extensive background in theater, the star graduating from Juilliard and winning a Tony Award for their performance as the Lady of the Lake in "Spamalot." They became one of T.V.'s longest-running LTBTQ characters, creator Shonda Rhimes specifically crafting storylines for Torres based around Ramirez.
Ramirez left the show after its 12th season in 2016 and reflected on their personal journey in an interview with Out. "Prior to Callie Torres, I'd never seen myself represented on television. There was so much I didn't know that I didn't know. So, I've caught up with myself in a lot of ways." They subsequently appeared in "Madame Secretary," "Velma," and as Che Diaz in HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," a spinoff of "Sex and the City."
Ramirez publicly came out as non-binary in 2020, and they felt deeply connected to Che in the HBO revival. "It felt like a really organic, natural fit," Ramirez told People of the complex character. "Che is someone who came out as non-binary later in life and who speaks their truth unapologetically. I thought, 'This character will teach me a lot about how to embrace the power that you have even against systems that would have you shut down.'"
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