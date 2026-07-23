Photos Of Stevie Nicks In The '70s Highlight How Much She's Transformed

There's no artist quite like Stevie Nicks. Born Stephanie Lynn Nicks on May 26, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona, she was a singer and songwriter even before she joined the legendary British-American pop-rock band Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Alongside the band's most well-known lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie, Nicks saw huge success with the outfit, whose second album "Rumours" has sold more than 21 million copies and won album of the year at the 1978 Grammy Awards.

As a solo artist, Nicks has also been hugely successful, especially with her hit album "Bella Donna," which includes the iconic song "Edge of Seventeen." The first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, Nicks was, and remains, a cultural force to be reckoned with. A mesmerizing stage performer, Nicks' personal style has also been beloved and emulated by many, epitomizing the 1970s groovy, witchy style with her long dresses, and all-black outfits. In addition to her extensive collection of hats, fringed shawls, and handkerchief hems, she's been a style icon for many for decades now.

Despite her ups and downs, particularly regarding band drama and her personal struggles with substance misuse, the iconic singer is still touring in 2026 at the age of 78 and is still as magnetic as ever. Stevie Nicks has had a stunning transformation over the years, and said transformation seemed to really kick into high gear in the 1970s.