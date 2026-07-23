Photos Of Stevie Nicks In The '70s Highlight How Much She's Transformed
There's no artist quite like Stevie Nicks. Born Stephanie Lynn Nicks on May 26, 1948 in Phoenix, Arizona, she was a singer and songwriter even before she joined the legendary British-American pop-rock band Fleetwood Mac in 1975. Alongside the band's most well-known lineup of Mick Fleetwood, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, and John McVie, Nicks saw huge success with the outfit, whose second album "Rumours" has sold more than 21 million copies and won album of the year at the 1978 Grammy Awards.
As a solo artist, Nicks has also been hugely successful, especially with her hit album "Bella Donna," which includes the iconic song "Edge of Seventeen." The first woman ever to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, Nicks was, and remains, a cultural force to be reckoned with. A mesmerizing stage performer, Nicks' personal style has also been beloved and emulated by many, epitomizing the 1970s groovy, witchy style with her long dresses, and all-black outfits. In addition to her extensive collection of hats, fringed shawls, and handkerchief hems, she's been a style icon for many for decades now.
Despite her ups and downs, particularly regarding band drama and her personal struggles with substance misuse, the iconic singer is still touring in 2026 at the age of 78 and is still as magnetic as ever. Stevie Nicks has had a stunning transformation over the years, and said transformation seemed to really kick into high gear in the 1970s.
She looked like a rockstar before she was a household name
In her early Fleetwood Mac days, Stevie Nicks was known for doing her own make up backstage before a concert, focusing on color all over the eyelids, a pink lip, and a matte base. In this black and white snapshot that was taken circa 1974 — around when she was still in Buckingham Nicks and shortly before she joined Fleetwood Mac — her makeup looks understated and her voluminous curls are almost as powerful as her voice.
Stevie Nicks became known for her unique vocals and style early on
At the tail end of 1974, Stevie Nicks and her on-again, off-again beau Lindsey Buckingham were invited to be in Fleetwood Mac. It wasn't long before her unique — and untrained — voice launched her into the stratosphere. As Mick Fleetwood wrote in "Play On: Now, Then, and Fleetwood Mac," "She sings with her throat rather than her diaphragm, which is how she creates her inimitable, gorgeous vibrato." Pictured here at a Connecticut recording studio in 1975, Nicks' feathered hair and flowing bell-sleeve top were a preview of the boho-witchy rocker vibes to come.
She was cool as can be in a tight perm in the '70s
Part of being a style icon includes having hair that is the envy of many, and Stevie Nicks has definitely had some iconic hairstyles throughout her life. One of her most well known is the shag style that she kept in a perm throughout most of the mid-to-late 1970s, a time when perms were gaining in popularity. While her natural hair is more of a loose wave than a tightly coiled curl, Nicks kept the top portion of her shag-cut hairstyle permed in 1975 while letting the length stay more loose.
Her boho vibes became a key part of the band's aesthetic
Even before Stevie Nicks joined the group, Fleetwood Mac had already gone through a few roster changes. The most famous lineup, pictured here in 1975, was John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, and Lindsey Buckingham. Nicks is dressed up in what would soon become her signature style of floaty layers, tall black boots, multiple accessories, with immaculately feathered hair. Her outfit complements Christine McVie's style, who also looks great in black boots and a batwing top.
She looked like a '70s bombshell in turquoise and copper
Photographed sitting on a red car in the fall of 1975, this photo of Stevie Nicks taken by Fin Costello in Connecticut is a highly recognised one of her. Wearing a cropped, gauzy orange top and flared jeans, Nicks is the epitome of groovy with her turquoise jewelry and striking eye make up. Nicks shared with Rolling Stone in 2025 that around the same time, she wrote her family a letter stating that she was "getting very tired of sitting around listening to 12 hours of music per day."
Her shoulder-length haircut was a totally different look
Stevie Nicks is known for her long hair, so this snapshot of the singer in her early days with Fleetwood Mac in 1975 with short hair feels like a rare find. Pictured performing at the Yale Coliseum in New Haven, Connecticut, we can see the beginnings of the kind of energy Nicks would bring to the band. Decked out in a long flowing black dress with fluttering sleeves, Nicks has her trademark tambourine but is lacking the many accessories she later would always be adorned with.
She picked up the tambourine so she always 'had something to do'
Stevie Nicks' tambourine days began long before she joined Fleetwood Mac. As Nicks told fans in a Q&A for the website The Nicks Fix,"I started playing tambourine in Fritz. The reason I started playing was so when I wasn't singing, I had something to do." Though it is often adorned with ribbons, it is sadly bare in this photo of Nicks performing in 1976. The Fleetwood Mac singer's tambourine is as enduring as the decades-long feud between Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.
Even her more understated '70s looks were mesmerizing
1977 was a major year for Fleetwood Mac, as it was the year the band's seminal album, "Rumours," hit shelves. Pictured here in '77, a 29-year-old Nicks was very much the witchy rockstar next door. Sure, she was part of one of the biggest bands on the planet, but with her effortlessly tousled hair, chic yet understated jumpsuit, simple accessories, and famously mesmerizing eyes, her fresh-faced and beguiling energy was in full effect.
Her stage outfits are proof that she doesn't like to be casual
Basic has never been something that interests Stevie Nicks. "I could never go onstage in street clothes because it's not who I am. I could never go out there in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. I don't do casual well," she told Rolling Stone in 2019. Pictured here onstage with Fleetwood Mac in Atlanta in 1977, Nicks looks as mystical as ever wearing a black fringed shawl with metallic embroidery. The truth is, Nicks' stage outfits are basically legendary — and these days she wears a serious French corset.
Her gloves only enhanced her dynamic onstage performance
Stevie Nicks is not a performer that stays still when she takes the stage. Known for her dancing, Nicks has often been pictured lost in the music with her arms out, moving along with the song she's performing. Pictured here in 1977 with her hair flying everywhere and dressed in all black, Nicks also appeared wearing long black gloves, an accessory which wasn't common for her in the '70s. Much like top hats and shawls, gloves are a fixture of Nicks' wardrobe.
There was a time when she was worried about wearing all black
Though Stevie Nicks tends to wear a lot of black, she does branch out from time to time. Pictured here in 1977, she rocked a red dress and a gold shawl with fringe while performing in Santa Barbara. This was around the time when she was trying to distance herself from the "witchy" label. Per "Good Morning America," Nicks told reporters at the 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame exhibition, "There was about a year when the whole witchcraft thing was coming in, and it freaked me out ... and I said 'I'm not wearing black.'"
She's always worn her emotions on her billowing sleeves
Though there is one particularly emotional song that Stevie Nicks doesn't like performing, that is not to say she does not wear her heart on her sleeve when she's on stage. In recent years, Nicks has been known to give impassioned speeches during her live performances. Pictured here singing in 1978 at the Alpine Valley Theater in Wisconsin, Nicks' flowing dress and fringed shawl brought just the right amount of drama to what was certainly an emotional and powerful performance.
She and Christine McVie had fun with fashion and each other
Stevie Nicks and bandmate Christine McVie enjoyed an enduring, life-long friendship from the day they met until the day McVie passed away. In a 2014 interview, McVie told Rolling Stone, "We met and I instantly liked her...we're totally different, but totally sympathetic with each other. We are dear, dear friends." Pictured here together at the 20th annual Grammy awards in 1978, McVie's wonderfully crimped hair contrasts with Nicks' flawlessly feathered hair look in all the right ways.
Kenny Loggins said she played a key role in his 'breakthrough'
Stevie Nicks teamed up with fellow musician Kenny Loggins in 1978 to record the duet "Whenever I Call You 'Friend." He was also invited to open for Fleetwood Mac on The Rumours Tour. Pictured here performing together on stage in Los Angeles in 1978, Nicks looked as light and breezy as can be in a flowing white bell-sleeved dress. Years later, Loggins would note that she helped launch his solo career. In the HBO film "Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary" (via People), he said, "I credit Stevie Nicks a lot with my breakthrough."
She looked ready for summertime while performing with Todd Rundgren
Kenny Loggins isn't the only musician Stevie Nicks collaborated with in 1978. The Fleetwood Mac singer also appeared on songwriter and producer Todd Rundgren's live album "Back To The Bars," providing backing vocals to the song "Hello It's Me." Pictured here recording the live album at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles in 1978, Nicks shared the stage with Rundgren, Daryl Hall, and John Oates. Her strapless white floral dress was a departure from her usual boho goth style, but it matched the song's dreamy sound.
Her rock 'n' roll fairy energy coursed through the '70s and beyond
In the past few years, Stevie Nicks has, as British Vogue once put it, "transcended generational divides, shapeshifting through time like some kind of gothic fairy godmother." This isn't the first time she's been compared to some kind of mythical figure. It's not hard to imagine why when looking at this picture of her in 1978 in concert in Santa Barbara. With her long blonde elven locks flowing, long gauzy sleeves, and layered necklaces, Nicks would still look like the coolest person today.
She shopped at her fashion icons' go-to boutiques
Stevie Nicks has never been afraid to rock huge fluted sleeves or a cape with her beloved shawls. Pictured here performing in 1978, Nicks rocked her natural waves, wearing a purple fringed and gold-thread embroidered cape. It probably is not a coincidence that the boho look has a bit of a Janis Joplin feel. As Nicks told the Los Angeles Times in 1997, "I was very influenced by Janis Joplin, the one time I saw Janis in person, and all the times I saw her on television with her feathers and her bell-bottomed pants and her beautiful silky blouse tops."
Stevie Nicks added top hats to the mix in the '70s
Anything can work if you have the confidence of Stevie Nicks, and one accessory that she really made her own was the top hat. Pictured here performing at the Cow Palace in San Francisco in 1979, her top hat was a power move. Adding to the mysticism and magic of many of her looks, Nicks' top hats bring a touch of masculinity to her usually overtly feminine outfits; it's such a good look that she even wore a custom one to her first Met Gala appearance in 2026.
The Fleetwood Mac powerhouse often used style as a shield
Stevie Nicks' witchy, flowing, layered outfits and huge hair made her look like the coolest and most confident woman to ever exist — look no further than this picture of her performing in 1979. However, she's struggled with stage fright. As she said in The New York Times in 2009, she was very intentional when she crafted her stage look when Fleetwood Mac was just getting started. She recalled telling herself, "I'll be very, very sexy under 18 pounds of chiffon and lace and velvet. And nobody will know who I really am."
She looked almost mythical against the stage lights when she sang
While photography in the 1970s is certainly worlds away from what is now, it made a big leap forward during that decade due to the color film boom and new techniques. Take this image of Stevie Nicks from 1979, where she looks like some kind of fae woodland creature against overexposed red stage lighting behind her. The soft glow is very much befitting of the person who has been called the fairy godmother of rock music.
She wore a lot of red outfits during the Tusk tour
On September 1, 1980, Fleetwood Mac wrapped up a long tour for the release of their album "Tusk" — which meant that between The Tusk Tour and The Rumours Tour, the band had spent most of the second half of the 1970s on the road. Much of the Tusk tour in 1979 saw Stevie Nicks trading in her more common black and white looks for shares of red in crimson, scarlet, and merlot. While one of Stevie Nicks' regrets is all too common, it's doubtful that rocking so many red outfits was one of them.
She has a special vault for all her amazing shawls
It's not a secret that Stevie Nicks is a big fan of shawls — and she has a lot to choose from. Speaking to Rolling Stone while on tour with Fleetwood Mac in 2019, Nicks said, "I have my shawl vault — they're all in temperature-controlled storage ... if I ever write my life story, maybe that should be the name of my book: 'There's Enough Shawls to Go Around.'" We can see that dedication to shawls from Nicks over the years, pictured here wearing a black fringed shawl while performing at The Spectrum in July 1979.
She had an amazing era-appropriate perm in 1979
It's no secret that Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's relationship is tumultuous, but you might not know it looking at this picture of the former paramours and longtime bandmates sitting side by side at a press conference in New York City in November 1979. A few weeks prior, Fleetwood Mac released "Tusk," an album that almost led to the band's breakup. Drama aside, Nick's '70s-era perm was a force to be reckoned with — especially when it was extra big and teased out.
She looked ethereal when Fleetwood Mac got a star on the Walk of Fame
On October 10, 1979, on what was declared "Fleetwood Mac Day," Fleetwood Mac was awarded with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Pictured here wearing a floaty white satin blouse and trousers, Stevie Nicks poses with Lindsey Buckingham to her left, and other members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, and Christine McVie to her right. The star was presented by members of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, but despite the happy faces the band was dealing with a lot of drama at that time.
By the end of the decade she continued to take her hair and style to new heights
The end of the 1970s was a particularly turbulent period for Stevie Nicks and the rest of Fleetwood Mac. Pictured on stage in Philadelphia in 1979, this period of time also meant a bit of a style change for Nicks — at least when it came to her hair. Ditching her fluffy perm, Nicks changed her hair to a partially straightened and feathered style, staying steps ahead of the very '80s trend as only she could.
She welcomed berets into her wardrobe
Stevie Nicks' flowing mane of hair is a key part of her signature style, but every now and again, she covers it up with headwear. And every now and again, she pivots away from her tried-and-true top hat. As AirMail wrote, the Fleetwood Mac singer is known for wearing "her Goldilocks hair crowned with a top hat or maybe a claret-colored beret." Here, while performing in New York City in 1979, she donned an oversized velvet red beret that sure looked luxe.
Her iconic '70s style lived on at the Met Gala decades later
At the 2026 Met Gala, Stevie Nicks brought the 1970s boho witch vibe in all-black perfection. Nicks' Met Gala debut was a full circle moment that first took hold in 1973, telling Vogue in 2020 that the magazine — who host and organize the event — how important it was to her when she was younger. "I only had enough money for one magazine at that point," said Nicks. "Vogue was the first one I ever bought. I would scrape my money together and buy it every month."