The TV Shows Royals Are Obsessed With

We see royals portrayed on TV shows. So, picturing them on the other side of the screen is pretty wild. It's also amusing to think that after a long day of, say, dealing with a state dinner, they probably also wonder: What should I watch next? Maybe a new show, a new season of a show they kept up with, or rewatch something. It has an ordinary ring to it, doesn't it? In 2026, Princess Catherine and Prince William were seen talking to "MasterChef: The Professionals" contestant Kim Innes at Borough Market. They were casually chatting (via humblecrumble) about how Innes got started on her Humble Crumble business journey, and Catherine asked her, "Have you done MasterChef?" To this, Innes responded, "I was on MasterChef last night," and Catherine said, "I watched it." Not long after, Prince William goes, "No way."

Speaking about TV shows, let's not forget that a member of the royal family was on one. Brownie points if you guessed Meghan Markle. In Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," he shared what happened when Princess Catherine and Prince William got to the bottom of who Prince Harry was dating at the time: Meghan Markle. Harry recalled, "Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: 'F*** off?'" He added, "I was baffled until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of 'Suits.'" In fact, several "Suits" cast members attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. That said, we've barely scratched the surface of royal TV habits. So, let's take a look at what the royals are into.