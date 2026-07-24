The Stunning Transformation Of '70s Heartthrob Shaun Cassidy

The '70s had their fair share of notable heartthrobs, who, without fail, captivated large audiences on sitcoms, on the radio, and in movies. Shaun Cassidy was evidence of this, garnering popularity as the devil-may-care younger brother of Frank Hardy, Joe Hardy, in "The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries" series. Around that same time, his brother David Cassidy became super famous thanks to "The Partridge Family."

Shaun's mother was an Oscar-winning actor, and his father a Tony winner. His elder half-brother and his two younger brothers all got into showbiz. It's safe to say being in the limelight runs in the family, but that does not mean fame came easy to Shaun. As he told AARP in 2025, "I didn't love being a public figure. I didn't really like being famous. I tend to be an introvert who can pretend to be an extrovert."

As of 2026, the '70s heartthrob is barely recognizable, but his legacy remains set in stone. This is the stunning transformation of Shaun Cassidy, the Hardy Boy who also made a splash on the Billboard charts.