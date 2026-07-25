The Stunning Transformation Of Hallmark's Bethany Joy Lenz

Given her youthful glow and energetic spirit, it is easy to forget just how long Bethany Joy Lenz has been in the public eye. But as of 2026, Lenz already has more than three decades of professional acting experience under her belt. Even more impressively, there have been no real lulls in her career since she first hit it big on "One Tree Hill" back in 2003. She has acted consistently, but the buck does not end there. Lenz has also released a bunch of music, gone on tour with said music, directed episodes of TV, co-hosted a podcast, written a memoir, and started a newspaper.

Here we explore Lenz's evolution, from her earliest years singing in church all the way through her starring role on the Hallmark+ series "Hope Valley: 1874," which began airing in 2026. She's navigated a wide range of professional pursuits as well as personal peaks and valleys, all of which come together to paint a picture of a fascinating life. Next up for the star is a novel entitled "The Betrayal of Cora Wexford," a Victorian thriller to be released in October 2026. She is also writing a historically accurate musical about Pocahontas.

Lenz's creativity, resiliency, and refusal to be boxed in are nothing short of inspirational, as is her openness about faith, fear, and shame. Keep reading for more on the stunning transformation of Hallmark star and "One Tree Hill" alum Bethany Joy Lenz.