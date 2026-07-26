27 Adorable Photos Of David & Victoria Beckham For Every Year Of Their Marriage
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arguably have one of the most iconic celebrity relationships. The Beckhams met in 1997 at a soccer match, and their love story got off to a beautiful start. After a year and a half of dating, the couple announced they were expecting their first child (that's Brooklyn Beckham, FYI) and, in 1999, David and Victoria married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The invite list featured incredibly famous faces, including some of Victoria's Spice Girls band members as well as David's teammates at Manchester United Football Club.
But what has life been like for the Beckhams? And how have they lasted through it all? To answer those questions, here are 27 adorable photos that celebrate every year of David and Victoria's marriage so far.
2000 – The Beckhams celebrated career milestones together
In their first year of marriage, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were thriving. David won the Premier League with Manchester United and played in the UEFA European Championships. Meanwhile, Victoria performed with the Spice Girls at the BRIT Awards, and they took home the Outstanding Contribution to Music trophy. Later, she also made her London Fashion Week runway debut. Despite their busy schedules, the couple still found time for each other. In February, they cozied up and posed for a pap shot) at the "Withnail and I" film premiere in London's West End.
2001 – David and Victoria Beckham thrived as a couple
Inside reports of David and Victoria Beckham's marriage showed the couple thriving in their careers as 2001 rolled around. Victoria released her first solo single, "Not Such An Innocent Girl," and her autobiography, "Learning to Fly." Elsewhere, David scored the now-legendary free-kick which sent England through to the 2002 World Cup, and won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award. David and Victoria's busy schedules didn't keep them apart, however. They were still papped (in matching beige outfits!) enjoying a sweet moment at the Silver Clef Awards in June. The look of love from Victoria!
2002 – David and Victoria Beckham welcomed baby number 2
Although you'd never be able to guess, when David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were papped leaving New York's Soho Club after a Vogue magazine party in May 2002, she was already several months pregnant with her second child. Months later, Romeo Beckham was born at London's Portland Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces. Speaking to reporters outside the hospital after his son's birth, David said (via the BBC): "You're always nervous having children but it's the most beautiful thing in the world, so we're both delighted."
2003 – David and Victoria Beckham relocated to Spain
A year after welcoming their second child, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham said goodbye to the U.K. and relocated to Spain when he signed a four-year contract to play for Real Madrid. According to the BBC, Manchester United sold the then-28-year-old midfielder to the Spanish team for a whopping £24.5 million (approximately $40 million in 2003). Here, the pair were photographed leaving the Madrid hotel they stayed at in July before they found a home to settle their family into.
2004 – The Beckhams announced they're expecting again
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham made history with their lavish wedding; however, in 2004, they were hit with rumors about David's alleged affair with Rebecca Loos. But you'd never be able to tell based on this photo of the smiling couple leaving Claridges Hotel in London. Perhaps that's because, just months later, the Beckhams announced they were expecting their third child. David has always denied Loos' allegations. Speaking to the Daily Mail following the release of the Beckhams' Netflix documentary in 2003, Loos maintained her story as true, as she always has.
2005 – David and Victoria Beckham welcomed baby number 3
In February, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham welcomed their third baby. Given that David and Victoria's third son arrived during their time in Spain, the couple gave him a moniker fitting of the location: Cruz Beckham. In Spanish, Cruz means "cross," and is perhaps the real meaning behind David Beckham's many cross tattoos. Months later, in July, they headed back to London for the Live 8 charity concert in Hyde Park. There, the Beckhams cuddled up for a photograph, looking every bit the Y2K style icons with their matching blonde highlights.
2006 – The Beckhams were the 'it couple' of the world
In 2006, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were the moment. They headed to the World Cup in Germany, with David the captain of the England squad and Victoria the face of WAG culture. The World Cup didn't end well for David; nonetheless, he and Victoria were booked and busy for the rest of the year. Despite not being film stars, unless you count Victoria's role in "Spice World" (duh!), they were spotted hand-in-hand (and, again, in matching outfits) at the 63rd International Venice Film Festival in September.
2007 – The Beckhams moved to Los Angeles
After stepping down as England's football captain, David Beckham turned over a new leaf by signing a five-year contract with L.A. Galaxy. This prompted a move to America for the Beckham family. How did they mark the special occasion? David and Victoria attended a "Welcome to L.A. Party" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in July. There, the pair were quite literally glowing — be it from happiness or the Californian sunshine — and she showed off her now-iconic "Pob" haircut.
2008 – David and Victoria Beckham were booked and busy
Relocating to the States proved to be a smart decision for David Beckham and Victoria Beckham as the pair were booked and busy. In September 2008, David and Victoria launched their Signature Fragrance Collection at Macy's in New York, and quite literally couldn't keep their hands off each other at the launch party. The Beckhams posed for photos hand-in-hand all night long, only separating momentarily to hold up bottles of their perfume for the paparazzi.
2009 – David and Victoria Beckham celebrated a decade of marriage
In 2009, after three children, two relocations, and a highly publicized alleged affair scandal, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham marked 10 years of marriage. But a decade of being husband and wife didn't mean the honeymoon period was over. Ups and downs aside, the Beckhams continued to show their affection in front of the paps. At one party, for example, Victoria sweetly draped her arm around her husband's neck, and leaned in for every shot.
2010 – The Beckhams walked the red carpet as a family
At the 2010 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards, David Beckham won the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. To celebrate the milestone moment, he brought along his wife, Victoria Beckham, and their kids: Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham. "I'm very honoured because I'm still playing football and enjoying myself – to win a lifetime achievement award is a huge thing," David told the BBC of his win. "As a young boy, to think I would win something like this was a dream."
2011 – David and Victoria Beckham welcomed a baby girl
In April 2011, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended the wedding of another legendary couple: the Prince and Princess of Wales. At the time, Victoria was expecting her fourth child and dressed her baby bump in a navy blue dress, which perfectly matched David's navy suit. These two really took co-ordination seriously! Later that year, after welcoming three sons, the Beckhams completed their family with the arrival of their first daughter. Harper Seven Beckham was born weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces in July 2011 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
2012 – David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed family time with their kids
Ahead of a very busy summer (which saw both David Beckham and Victoria Beckham involved in the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies), the couple carved out quality time with their three sons. In April, for example, David and Victoria took Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Cruz Beckham to watch a hockey game at the L.A. Staples Center. The adorable family was all smiles as they cheered on the Los Angeles Kings, who played against the Vancouver Canucks.
2013 – The Beckhams moved back to London
Following a two-decade football career that comprised 115 appearances for the England football team and a captaincy, David Beckham retired in 2013. Later, David and Victoria Beckham departed L.A. and were spotted house-hunting in London. To cement their return to the U.K., the couple brought their three sons to the December premiere of "The Class of 92" in London's West End. Clearly, the Beckham boys had learned a lot from their parents, as they smiled for the crowds of adoring fans and paparazzi waiting to snap their photo.
2014 – David and Victoria Beckham matched at the Met Gala
The annual Met Gala is a highlight on every celebrity calendar, and fans across the globe eagerly tune in to see who will walk the steps of the Met and what they'll be wearing. Fans of the Beckhams were truly delighted when David Beckham and Victoria Beckham turned up in 2014 wearing coordinated outfits. The theme was Charles James: Beyond Fashion, which celebrated the legacy of the British-born designer. Victoria wore a self-designed strapless cream gown, while David twinned in a crisp cream blazer.
2015 – David and Victoria Beckham couldn't keep their hands off each other
Sticking with tradition, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were inseparable at the British Fashion Awards in 2015. Between holding hands and draping their arms around each other, they barely spent a single moment apart, and, of course, wore matching outfits. Earlier in the year, Victoria affirmed that unbreakable bond with her Glamour Women of the Year Award acceptance speech (via E! Online). "Not only is he the most incredible father, but he is supportive and someone who loves and inspires me every single day," she said of David.
2016 – Victoria Beckham got soppy about the love of her life
In 2016, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham looked just as in love as the day they met. While attending the London Global Gift Gala, Victoria gazed adoringly at David, who in turn had his arm tightly wrapped around her. The sweet moment was a testament to their decades-long romance, which Victoria reflected on in an earlier interview with British Vogue. "Love at first sight does exist," she said, recalling how David had a "cute smile" on the day they met and eventually worked up the courage to ask for her number.
2017 – The couple renewed their wedding vows
Two decades after the pair met in 1997, David Beckham revealed during a BBC "Desert Island Discs" interview that he and Victoria Beckham had renewed their vows. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," the former footballer said. "It was a lot more private, about six people there in our house." Although David and Victoria didn't release any official photos from their intimate vow renewal, this picture of them cuddled up at an L.A. party hosted by pal Eva Longoria was (and is!) definitive evidence of their everlasting love.
2018 – David and Victoria Beckham denied divorce rumors
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were hit with divorce rumors again in 2018. Per The Sun, the topic of their supposed split was one of the most discussed on the internet at the time, resulting in a spokesperson for the couple telling the outlet that it was all "... whispers and fake social media news." Regardless of rumors, David and Victoria displayed a united front at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. They arrived at Windsor Castle hand-in-hand and, you guessed it, in color-coordinated outfits, too!
2019 – Victoria Beckham called David Beckham her soulmate
Divorce rumors, who? At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2019 (at which David Beckham took home the Editor's Special Award), the couple were once again glued at the hip ... and hands. Dressed in chic black-and-white 'fits, the couple walked the red carpet as strong as ever, which backed up an earlier comment Victoria Beckham had made about their marriage and quenched the rumors that the Beckham family will never outrun. "We're soulmates," she told HELLO! (via Grazia). "Sometimes people throw sh*t at us but we get through it."
2020 – David and Victoria Beckham's family got bigger
Proving that babies really do grow up in the blink of an eye, Brooklyn Beckham attended the Dior Homme Menswear Fall-slash-Winter 2020-2021 show with his parents. The trio sat front row together, and also posed on the red carpet for snaps with celebrities and fashion designers. It wasn't long before Brooklyn flew the nest, however. Just months later, the Beckhams' first-born announced that he was engaged to Nicola Peltz. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Brooklyn wrote: "Can't imagine a life without you baby."
2021 – The Beckhams joined forces for work
With their kids growing up, and the world pretty much in lockdown during the pandemic, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had plenty of time to focus on their careers in 2021. In May, Victoria enlisted her husband to direct a campaign for her beauty line. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video from the beauty shoot in Miami, Victoria said: "He's good. He's got my back." Could that be their secret to a long marriage? Elsewhere on their visit to the U.S., the Beckhams were papped leaving a restaurant hand-in-hand, as always.
2022 – David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son got married
Two years after getting engaged, Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with Nicola Peltz in a ceremony that Victoria Beckham described as "beautiful" (via The Independent). Things were still rosy between the newlyweds and the Beckhams toward the end of the year, too. They came together for Victoria's Spring-slash-Summer 2023 runway show in Paris, and posed for a family photo with the Beckham power couple at the center. Those smiles didn't last long, however, with David and Victoria going on to have a rumored feud with their eldest son.
2023 – David Beckham got inked for Victoria Beckham again
Nothing says love like a tattoo. Well, according to David Beckham. Adding to his collection, David revealed to The Sun in 2023 that he got another tattoo in honor of Victoria Beckham. "I've just had 'Posh' done," David explained, nodding to her Spice Girls moniker. Although Victoria no longer has any tattoos dedicated to David, her commitment to him was on full display during a trip to the City of Love (read: Paris). This summery snap of the couple cozied up on a boat in Versailles is evidence of exactly that.
2024 – David Beckham celebrated Victoria Beckham 50th birthday with a party
In April 2024, David Beckham arranged a VIP-packed birthday party to celebrate Victoria Beckham's 50th. The bash was hosted at a private members' club in London, and the guest list included Tom Cruise, Eva Longoria and the Spice Girls. Clearly, the party was a big success, as David was photographed carrying Victoria out of the venue on his back at the end of the night. "Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!" she later wrote on Instagram.
2025 – The couple let cameras into their lives
Shortly after "Beckham" (a four-part docuseries about the life of David Beckham) debuted on Netflix, Victoria Beckham released her own show on the streaming platform. At the October 2025 premiere in London, David and Victoria once again looked unbreakable, holding hands at every opportunity. Beyond their bond as a couple, their tight family unit was on full display, too. They were joined by Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, and Harper Seven Beckham. Taking to Instagram afterward, Victoria wrote: "I'm so proud of what we've built together and to be here with my family tonight."
2026 – The Beckhams continued to thrive
In 2026, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham marked their 27th wedding anniversary, while also navigating the rumored ongoing rift between themselves and Brooklyn Beckham and his wife. Nonetheless, the iconic couple continued to thrive, and both celebrated career wins. Victoria revived her role as the OG WAG at the 2026 World Cup, while David was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His wife congratulated him with a major PDA in front of hundreds of onlookers!