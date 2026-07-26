27 Adorable Photos Of David & Victoria Beckham For Every Year Of Their Marriage

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arguably have one of the most iconic celebrity relationships. The Beckhams met in 1997 at a soccer match, and their love story got off to a beautiful start. After a year and a half of dating, the couple announced they were expecting their first child (that's Brooklyn Beckham, FYI) and, in 1999, David and Victoria married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. The invite list featured incredibly famous faces, including some of Victoria's Spice Girls band members as well as David's teammates at Manchester United Football Club.

But what has life been like for the Beckhams? And how have they lasted through it all? To answer those questions, here are 27 adorable photos that celebrate every year of David and Victoria's marriage so far.