Rumors That The Beckham Family Will Never Outrun

Living your life in the spotlight means always being at the center of rumors and speculation. For David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, fame has been a blessing and a curse for decades. David gained international fame as one of the most celebrated soccer stars of his generation, and Victoria became pop royalty as a member of the Spice Girls. In March 1999, the pair welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, and then tied the knot four months later.

Over the years of their red flag-filled marriage, David and Victoria welcomed three more children — sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper – and a whole lot of controversy. From allegations of infidelity that have hounded David for years, to claims of manipulating their public image and feuding with their children, it's been hard for the Beckham family to stay out of the headlines. The many awkward family moments that have been caught on camera haven't made things any easier.

In January 2026, Brooklyn finally lifted the veil on his long-brewing feud with his famous parents. He laid out numerous accusations claiming his parents have tried to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz and that his parents only care about fame and glory. It was the latest chapter in a long-running battle inside the tumultuous family, and one that reminded everyone of the many rumors and scandals the Beckham family hasn't been able to shake off.