Rumors That The Beckham Family Will Never Outrun
Living your life in the spotlight means always being at the center of rumors and speculation. For David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, fame has been a blessing and a curse for decades. David gained international fame as one of the most celebrated soccer stars of his generation, and Victoria became pop royalty as a member of the Spice Girls. In March 1999, the pair welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, and then tied the knot four months later.
Over the years of their red flag-filled marriage, David and Victoria welcomed three more children — sons Romeo and Cruz, and daughter Harper – and a whole lot of controversy. From allegations of infidelity that have hounded David for years, to claims of manipulating their public image and feuding with their children, it's been hard for the Beckham family to stay out of the headlines. The many awkward family moments that have been caught on camera haven't made things any easier.
In January 2026, Brooklyn finally lifted the veil on his long-brewing feud with his famous parents. He laid out numerous accusations claiming his parents have tried to ruin his marriage to Nicola Peltz and that his parents only care about fame and glory. It was the latest chapter in a long-running battle inside the tumultuous family, and one that reminded everyone of the many rumors and scandals the Beckham family hasn't been able to shake off.
David Beckham supposedly had several affairs
David Beckham is no stranger to infidelity allegations, which he and wife Victoria Beckham have weathered more than once over their long marriage. Numerous women have claimed to have hooked up with Beckham in the years since he and Victoria tied the knot, and David has staunchly denied or ignored the rumors every time. However, the most outspoken accuser is Rebecca Loos, David's former assistant. Loos told Sky News in April 2004 that she and David had an affair because David felt lonely away from his family while playing soccer for Real Madrid.
According to Loos, they first hooked up after a team party, where she felt he'd been flirting with her throughout the evening. "That night we just really hit it off. It was the first time, we were just locked into each other all night conversation wise," Loos claimed at the time (via Daily Mail). "We just connected." Loos claimed that she and Beckham had sex half a dozen times, but would frequently send each other sexual texts and flirted heavily for several months. David subsequently denied Loos' story, and the scandal wore heavily on the couple.
In October 2025, Victoria appeared on an episode of "Call Her Daddy" and addressed the numerous controversies that she and David have been embroiled in, including the allegations of infidelity. "We've had so much thrown at us, and we've always just been there together and just ridden the damn storm," Victoria said. Despite their resilience and various denials, the allegations that David strayed continue to hang over their marriage.
Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz has been accused of being very controlling
Nicola Peltz gained fame as an actress, but has been living the high life long before she stepped in front of a camera or exchanged vows with Brooklyn Beckham. Nicola is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and was raised in a large home filled with butlers, servants, and nannies. As such, Nicola has felt the pressure of the public spotlight from a young age, and tying the knot with Brooklyn just elevated that level of attention.
Which is likely why some rather concerning stories about Nicola's alleged behavior likely began to surface in January 2026. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Nicola was supposedly very controlling when she was dating her ex-boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid. Anwar was 17 at the time he began dating Nicola, then 22, and the "Transformers: Rise of the Fallen" actress allegedly was manipulative and domineering during their romance. An unnamed source told the outlet, "She monopolized his time and wanted to be the first priority. If she wasn't, she would flip."
Rumors that Nicola has been controlling in her relationship with Brooklyn have also been prevalent. However, in the sprawling Instagram Story Brooklyn shared about his parents, the media personality rejected this rumor. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards," Brooklyn wrote (via E! News). "I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared."
David and Victoria Beckham supposedly tried to ruin Brooklyn Beckham's wedding
The true extent of Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his famous parents came to light with his lengthy post on his Instagram Story, in which he accused David and Victoria Beckham of "trying endlessly" to destroy his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, and attempting to ruin their 2022 wedding. Among the numerous allegations, Brooklyn claimed that his parents attempted to make him give up the legal rights to his name and took steps to sabotage the wedding ceremony itself. This included his mother's last-minute decision not to design Nicola's wedding gown and her awkward efforts to make the wedding all about her.
Brooklyn claimed that when he was supposed to have his first dance as husband and wife with Nicola, he was instead called up to the stage by Marc Anthony, who was performing at the event, and then made to dance with his mom. "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone," Brooklyn wrote (via The New York Times). "I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."
Despite her husband's claims, Nicola has repeatedly tried to shoot down rumors of bad blood between her and the Beckhams. In an interview with Cosmopolitan in March 2023, Nicola stated plainly: "I've said this so many times: There's no feud. I don't know. No one ever wants to write the nice things." How this flat-out denial squares with Brooklyn's claims that there definitely is a feud is up to interpretation.
Victoria Beckham faced serious financial troubles with her company
For Victoria Beckham, starting her own eponymous luxury fashion brand proved to be a bigger challenge than she could have ever realized, and it didn't take long before the company was hemorrhaging money. As Victoria herself explained in the 2025 documentary, "Victoria Beckham," things began to go sideways in 2016, and the brand was millions of dollars in debt. "I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time," Victoria said (via Variety) in the film. "I used to cry before I went to work every day. ... We were tens of millions in the red."
The company was propped up, largely, by cash infusions and investments made by David, but even he began to get cold feet when it came to continuing to fork over cash. "I never saw anything coming back. We always agreed that we would support each other, no matter what. But it worried me," David recalled, adding that eventually having to tell Victoria he couldn't keep funding her failing business "broke my heart."
Eventually, Victoria brought in a professional to be her business partner and try to keep things afloat. She went into business with David Belhassen, the founder of Neo Investment Partners, who took a stark look at the business and quickly identified many instances of wasteful spending and needless purchases. Belhassen said in the documentary that the business' books were "a disaster" and he'd never seen a floundering company "as hard as that to fix." The cause of the losses was apparently, in part, due to Victoria's penchant for gross overspending, and no one feeling comfortable telling her no. However, Victoria and her new partner were able to rescue the company, which seems to still be thriving today.