Sam Elliott Has Some Very Famous Friends: Inside His Relationships With Hollywood Heavyweights

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Known for his rugged look, horseshoe moustache, baritone voice, and down-to-earth demeanor, Sam Elliott is one of the most respected figures in Hollywood. His TV and movie career has endured for decades, allowing him to forge solid bonds with some of his peers along the way. Which of these industry friendships deserves closer attention? Let's dive into his relationships with Tom Selleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Bradley Cooper, and other household names.

Elliott's extensive filmography spans various genres, from Westerns to comedies, war dramas, romance, and horror. He has earned many accolades, including the 2018 William Holden Lifetime Achievement Award, an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for "A Star Is Born," and an Actor Award (formerly a SAG Award) for outstanding performance by a male actor for the "Yellowstone" prequel miniseries, "1883." More recently, he has joined the cast of Paramount+'s modern Western drama "Landman" as estranged patriarch T.L. Norris. He'll also voice The Dragon in the upcoming fantasy drama "Grendel" opposite Bryan Cranston, Jeff Bridges, and Dave Bautista. Basically, it looks as though the beloved octogenarian has no intention of slowing down in the near future. With that in mind, let's revisit his most meaningful friendships in Hollywood over the years.