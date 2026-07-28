Why '80s Sitcom Married... With Children Was One Of The Most Scandalous Shows Of The Decade

When "Married... with Children" made its debut on April 5, 1987, audiences didn't know what to think about the dysfunctional, insult-hurling Bundy clan and their endlessly shameful shenanigans. Created by prominent Hollywood duo Michael G. Moye and Ron Leavitt, the sitcom was intended to push TV boundaries and depict a family viewers hadn't seen before — narcissistic, self-loathing characters whose bleak lives made them feel a little better about their own by the end of an episode.

Featuring a talented cast of future Hollywood hitters led by Ed O'Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino, the provocative series premiered with quite the splash and helped put the then-fledgling network Fox on the small screen map. Known for its jaw-dropping punchlines, crass sexual humor, and unabashed misogyny, it's no wonder "Married... with Children" courted endless criticism, controversy, and even a headline-making boycott campaign.

Despite the negative publicity, the iconic show ran for 11 seasons and a whopping 259 episodes. The series also dominated the pop culture zeitgeist for a decade until its 1997 finale. "Married... with Children" is now regarded as a trailblazing TV classic that continues attracting curiosity from new audiences, and it remains one of the small screen's most scandalous sitcoms.