The Real-Life Partners Of The Most Iconic '70s Heartthrobs

Hollywood has always been, at least to some degree, defined by heartthrobs. Cary Grant, Gregory Peck, Marlon Brando, and Paul Newman were just some of the hunks who ruled the Golden Age of Hollywood, and the '60s brought with it a new crop of handsome leading men, like Warren Beatty and Robert Redford. While there were indeed '60s heartthrobs who continued to be heartthrobs in the '70s, the latter decade also ushered in yet another fresh group of good-looking, telegenic stars.

The sex symbol label can be a tricky thing. On one hand, it can come with a different echelon of celebrity and opportunity. On the other hand, it can come with feeling objectified and not being taken seriously as a performer. As Redford told The New York Times in 1974, "But when you feel like an object.... And I know that it's all very predictable, it's happening to me for the moment and it will happen to other people after me. But don't think I could take it if I were just totally a thing up on the mantelpiece."

To be in a relationship with a celebrity — and a sex symbol at that — can also be complicated, what with all of the public scrutiny and all. However, a number of '70s heartthrobs successfully found the love of their life at the height of their stardom. Some of these ladies are just as famous as their romantic counterparts, others have careers outside the entertainment industry, but they all have one thing in common: they married handsome stars. Here are the real-life partners of some of the most iconic '70s heartthrobs.