Weird Rules About Wearing Tiaras That Royals Have To Follow

Marrying into a European royal family can seem pretty glamorous — mostly because princesses get to wear tiaras. These jewel-clad headpieces are so stunning that it would be easy to think that they make all the limitations surrounding royal life worth it. Sure, old-fashioned protocols may subject princesses to the weird rules all royals must follow at garden parties — or, even more horrifyingly, the weird rules royals follow in the bathroom. That said, given the beauty of the tiaras and dresses that princesses get to wear at important events, wouldn't all the pomp of protocol be worth it?

Not so fast. While it might appear that princesses are free to wear their gorgeous tiaras at will, the truth is another story. In reality, most European princesses can only sport these spectacular pieces of art on very special occasions — and, even then, palace officials can refuse their request to wear one tiara versus another. This may all seem very unfair, but at the end of the day, princesses must follow a ton of strict rules that surround the use of tiaras. And, although protocol surrounding tiaras can vary greatly from one royal family to the next, no princess is totally free to wear her tiaras whenever she desires.