In 2025, Oscar-nominated actor Sam Elliott joined the cast of the second season of "Landman," the hit Paramount+ show about Texas oil drilling. He'd worked with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan on the prequel series "1883," and they'd gotten along well, so the creator wrote him into "Landman." Elliott told USA Today that Sheridan texted him, "I'm going to get your a** back to work."

In an interview with Variety, Elliott downplayed what a big deal it is to have an actor of his caliber on a streaming show like that. "What I feel like is that I'm just old and I'm still lucky to be working," he said. When Sheridan offered him the opportunity to reunite on set, Elliott jumped at the chance, never even considering turning "Landman" down. "He's such a talented man," Elliott said. "I just feel fortunate to be involved with him. I know for a fact that everybody on the show feels the same way."

Everyone on the show feels the same way about Elliott, too. Even though he wasn't part of the cast on the show's first season, Elliott quickly became a beloved presence on set, and many of the show's other regulars frequently talk about what working with him is like. Read on to learn what Sam Elliott's "Landman" co-stars have really said about him.