Sofía Vergara's Best Outfits Since Splitting From Joe Manganiello
It's hard to argue that Sofía Vergara isn't iconic. Between her distinctive voice, unstoppable comedic timing, timeless beauty, and the way nobody has ever loved a strapless dress the way she has, Vergara has become a mainstay of American TV for a reason. Of course, when you're as famous as she is, discussions about your life and loves are bound to follow — which is exactly what happened when she announced her separation from her husband Joe Mangianello in 2023. Turns out the real reason for Vergara and Mangianello's divorce was related to their age gap, as she made clear when she spoke to People about the split: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."
Despite the sad news, the divorce hasn't stopped the "Modern Family" star from taking big sartorial swings. Sofía Vergara has been very candid about her good looks in the past, and it's not hard to see why. A true bombshell in every sense, she rocks rich colors, sweetheart necklines, bold lip shades, a smokey eye, and, of course, a pair of heels. Her style tends to call attention to either her décolletage or her legs — or both. Vergara has had a stunning transformation over the years, and she's showcased some amazing outfits since her split.
Sofía Vergara was cool as can be in a jeans and fun top at the World Cup
At the 2026 USA vs. Paraguay World Cup match in Los Angeles in June 2026, Sofía Vergara and fellow actor Owen Wilson were invited to report on the game. The sitcom alum looked casually glamorous in a one-shoulder black top, blue jeans, gold accessories, and platform heels. When it was time to make the long trek from her car to the stadium, however, she went with a more practical pair of footwear: Skechers sneakers. "Slip-ins to the rescue," she wrote in an Instagram Story (via InStyle).
Sofía Vergara was a totally demure smokeshow while celebrating Latinx stars in TV and film
In 2023, actor Jessica Alba and Creative Artists Agency agent Tracey Brennan created the Culture Makers event to celebrate Latinx people in television and film. In 2026, it was co-hosted by Alba and Brennan, alongside Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia and Sofía Vergara. Pictured at the event on June 9, 2026, Vergara was absolutely stunning in a navy blue body-con dress with a slit up one side, paired with black open-toed heels. The dress, which features a strapless neckline and figure-hugging silhouette, was definitely a classic look for Vergara.
Sofía Vergara looked more than ready for primetime in a nude illusion corset dress
Sofía Vergara made history in 2020 by joining the judging panel of "America's Got Talent" as the show's first Latinx judge — and she sure loves the gig. As she told PauseRewind in May 2026, "Simon [Cowell] is the best boss." Pictured here filming for "AGT" on March 26 in Pasadena, California, Vergara looked every inch the glamorous TV star she is in a black strapless dress with a nude illusion corset, paired with silver heels and huge silver earrings.
Sofía Vergara looked like an elegant space princess at an Oscar party
It's not exactly shocking that Sofia Vergara has a truly stunning net worth. After all, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she reportedly earned $500,000 an episode during her last season of "Modern Family." And boy, did she ever look like a bajillion bucks at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Vergara's vibe was very bejeweled space queen thanks to her silver halter-neck Zuhair Murad gown, which also featured a long white train.
Sofía Vergara's leopard-print dress sure roared
Sofía Vergara has rocked a leopard-print ensemble many times over the years. Pictured here attending the Women's Cancer Research Center Fund's An Unforgettable Evening at the Beverly Wilshire on March 11, 2026, Vergara was oh-so feline fancy in a leopard-print sweetheart-neck Oscar de la Renta dress, paired with black open-toed heels. The best thing about the outfit is, of course, that the dress has pockets — and Vergara looked both glam and super relaxed in it to boot.
The sitcom legend is always put together even when she's not on the clock
Sofía Vergara always retains some level of glamor at all times. Speaking to People in 2023, she said, "I'm always very put together ... I've never really loved a lot of foundation or contouring, but I always have eyeliner on, and lashes and lipstick." Vergara definitely looks different makeup-free, but even pictured on vacation in Paris on March 3, 2026, she brought the glam to casual. Paired with her brown oversized Ba&Sh Paris sweatshirt, wide-leg Blank NYC jeans, white sneakers, tiny little tan suede bag and tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses, she appeared comfortable and fresh-faced.
Sofía Vergara made a best-dressed list in a white tank top and jeans
"Jeans and a nice top" is a classic going out look, but leave it to Sofía Vergara to make it her own. Pictured attending the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 7, 2026, Vergara matched a plunging white sculpted white tank top with her beloved blue jeans, along with a tan leather jacket and white leather purse. It must have made a splash, because she even made the Latin Times' list of best-dressed Super Bowl attendees.
The Modern Family star looked decadent in chocolate brown
Formal dressing during the winter months can be tricky, but Sofía Vergara really hit the right tone when she attended the world premiere of "Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir" at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles on January 14, 2026. Sticking with her preferred skin-tight dress style, Vergara gave it a little twist by choosing a leather midi-length one in a gorgeous chocolate brown shade, with a daring ultra-low sweetheart neckline and structured corsetry. Sticking with the brown palette for her mesh peep-toe heels, the outfit really made Vergara's long dark hair and brown eyes pop.
She really dressed up a hoodie on the streets of Los Angeles
When you have your own distinctive style, it really doesn't matter what the current trends are. Sofía Vergara proved this when she was spotted in Los Angeles on January 8, 2026, once again wearing one of her more casual, everyday outfits. Distressed denim might not exactly be the peak of fashion anymore, but Vergara really made it work by choosing her light blue ripped jeans, pairing them with a basic black t-shirt, maroon hoodie, white running shoes, and her huge padded tan shoulder bag. Her iconic sunglasses also really finish the outfit nicely.
Sofía Vergara served femme fatale at a high-end makeup event
Sofía Vergara looked like the ultimate femme fatale when she attended the Raising Brows LIVE event hosted by Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare and Oprah Winfrey at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on October 23, 2025. Vergara looked sleek and chic in a Dolce & Gabbana lace-up midi coat dress with a side split, paired with sky-high (almost) six-inch Louboutin sandals. She pulled the look together with a classic pair of sunglasses, a black clutch purse, and black and white accessories to complement her white nails and black toenails for an all-over monochrome moment.
The AGT judge looked glam as can be in a silky smooth satin corset
Since the late 2000s, Sofia Vergara has honed a put-together and classic aesthetic, constantly serving proper Hollywood high glamor. She showed this off in spades at the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 finale results red carpet at Hotel Dena in Pasadena, California on September 24, 2025. Veraga wore a black dress by designer Nadine Merabi, featuring a satin corset bodice and thin crystal-embellished for a fun sparkle, along with the crystals added to the high-waisted skirt. Paired with her black heels, her usual smoky eye and rosy lip color, Vergara was a true pin-up for the "AGT" finale.
Sofía Vergara rocked jewel tones for the AGT finale
Not content with having one amazing outfit for the "America's Got Talent" Season 20 finale red carpets, Sofía Vergara attended the finale performances on September 23, 2025 at the Hotel Dena in Pasadena wearing a gorgeously structured two-piece. Going for a jewel-toned look in a purple and emerald-green Laura Basci bustier top, Vergara paired the top with black tapered slacks and accessories by Beladore Jewelry, Vergara had her hair styled pin-straight, which worked well with the strong lines of her outfit.
Sofía Vergara was a whole constellation in her starry ensemble
If you're a star, you might as well let the world know it — which is exactly what Sofía Vergara did at the "America's Got Talent" semifinals taping on September 16, 2025. Wearing a crystal-embellished matching Nadine Merabi corset top and pants set, Vergara added a Walters Faith Thoby 18-karat spiral ring to make sure she sparkled from hand to toe. This look marked something of a triumphant return for Vergara, who missed her slot presenting at the Emmys just two days prior due to a sudden allergic reaction that landed her in the ER.
The sitcom superstar stuck with a classic silhouette for a boxing event
Sofía Vergara stuck to one of her tried-and-tested looks for her appearance at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Netflix Live Event at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2025. The event, which marked the bout between the two super-middleweight fighters, drew in stars such as Charlize Theron, Brenda Song, Lizzo, and David Spade (via Page Six) — but Vergara out-glammed them all. Wearing a Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress and another pair of classic black peep-toe heels, Vergara looked as gorgeous as ever.
Sofía Vergara perfected street style trends in soft monochrome
Rocking what Woman & Home called a "lesson in sports-luxe style," Sofía Vergara pulled off another comfy and chic look while she was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on September 4, 2025. Vergara pulled off a streetwear-style look with her gray boxy t-shirt and light gray joggers, pairing them with a fresh white pair of sneakers, a pair of aviator sunglasses, and a slouchy black crossbody bag. The use of different soft monochrome tones really elevated the outfit, keeping Vergara looking stylish even while off-duty.
She led her skincare event in bold pink florals
Florals were the order of the day when Sofía Vergara attended her Toty event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid on July 2, 2025. Speaking about her SPF-focused beauty collaboration with Cantabria Labs, Vergara told Harper's Bazaar in 2023, "I grew up in very tropical weather in Barranquilla, Colombia ... I haven't had my face in the sun without protection since the '90s." Vergara attended the event in a breezy pink, orange, and lilac A-line dress, paired with a towering pair of tan-colored Louboutin Loubi Queen Alta platform sandals.
Sofía Vergara fashionable F1 moment
Heading to the sunny climate of Monaco for the Formula 1 Grand Prix on May 25, 2025, Sofía Vergara made a splash with her Retrofete lace bodysuit and wide-leg, dark-wash denim jeans. She also sported several bracelets, dark sunglasses, and an Hermes mini Kelly bag. Vergara posted a snap of the outfit on Instagram and wrote, "Monaco F1" with a heart emoji, indicating how excited she was to be there. Other stars in attendance included model Naomi Campbell, Disney starJoshua Bassett, footballer Kylian Mbappe, and actor Patrick Dempsey.
Sofía Vergara's white and back gown dazzled at the Platino Awards
Sofía Vergara made a surprise appearance at the 12th Platino Awards for Ibero-American Cinema at the Palacio Minipal IFEMA in Madrid on April 27, 2025. Attending alongside her friend, Spanish film producer Enrique Cerezo, Vergara appeared after skipping the red carpet to present another friend, Eva Longoria, with an honorary award. Vergara's entrance was all the more dazzling thanks to her stunning floor-length white-and-black Celia Kritharioti Spring 2025 Couture gown.
Her tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit was formal with a twist
As you might've noticed, Nadine Merabi is one of Sofía Vergara's go-to designers, and we can't blame her. When filming "America's Got Talent" Season 20 on March 26, 2025, in Pasadena, the "Modern Family" alum sported a look that put a saucy spin on black-tie formal. Luxurious and figure-hugging, Vergara wore a tuxedo-inspired, black velvet jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi. The deep v-neck of the jumpsuit's bodice and the faux lapels gave Vergara's look a fun twist on a black-tie concept.
Sofía Vergara headed to the Oscars afterparty in a bold number
Sofia Vergara served up an envelope-pushing nude-illusion dress when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party on March 3, 2025, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Touted by Vogue as an event all about "naked and barely-there looks," Vergara's custom white Celia Kritarioti dress totally hit the mark with its cutout sheer panels, and made even more fun and flirty by the corset-lacing detail. With minimal accessories and perfectly-straight hair, Vergara was giving off a part angel, part dominatrix vibe.
Sofía Vergara led the trends in her wide-leg jeans and leather jacket
If there's one thing that gets repeated in Sofía Vergara's off-duty wardrobe, it's a pair of wide-leg jeans. Pictured on March 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, the People Instagram account described Vergara's look as a "new classic staple" and "fall's go-to denim." Adding a dark brown leather jacket, suede-look orange-brown platform heels, and a tan colored YSL clutch bag, Vergara looked ready for a fun night on the town. If anybody can elevate a more casual look, it's definitely her — and she always makes it look easy.
The Golden Globes were the perfect occasion for a glittery mermaid dress
The Golden Globes are one of the more important award events in the motion arts world, so it stands to reason that dressing up to the nines for it is an absolute must. That's exactly what Sofía Vergara did when she attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 5, 2025. Sparkling from the neckline on down, Vergara looked amazing in a glittery black Georges Chakra mermaid gown, taking the opportunity to show off her gorgeous décolletage — which she accentuated with a diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace.
Sofía Vergara was fab as can be in a trench coat in New York City
A going-out look for Sofía Vergara usually means a chic pair of jeans, and she didn't disappoint when she was spotted in Hudson Yards in New York City on October 13, 2024. Looking sharp in dark wash, wide-leg denim, Vergara dressed up the outfit with a lacy black wrap-style top and a long brown leather trench coat, keeping her accessories minimal with just a dainty silver necklace, earrings, and a large silver ring. The real star of the show, however, was her black rectangular Bottega Veneta purse.
She did not shy away from keeping it luxe at an AGT event
Sofía Vergara's dress game is unmatched, and she raised the bar yet again at the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 winner's red carpet. Modeling a strapless Gucci dress, Vergara paired the frock with a statement necklace from Sabyasachi and a pair of silver platform heels. The sheer, lacy bodice of the dress complemented the silver, gold, and rhinestones of the accessories, leaving Vergara with a look that was somehow simultaneously simple and luxurious.
Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum proved they're not afraid of a daring neckline
When they were both judges on "America's Got Talent," there were a number of rumors about Sofía Vergara and Heidi Klum feuding. However, Klum was all smiles with Vergara's arm around her as they posed for a picture at Netflix's Primetime Emmys afterparty on September 15, 2024. Vergara looked stunning in a bright red custom Dolce & Gabbana that she also wore to the awards ceremony, while Klum wore an equally glamorous black gown. Both dresses featured plunging, sculptural necklines.
Sofía Vergara lit up the room in a neon two-piece ensemble
Sofía Vergara tends to favor dark fabrics and jewel tones, but she certainly can rock fluorescent hues like no one else. At an "America's Got Talent" taping on August 27, 2024, she wore a neon green corset tank top from Laura Basci, matching neon green pants, a pair of silver platform heels, hoop earrings, and Suzanne Kalan bracelets. Some people might have looked like a giant highlighter, but Vergara looked very sophisticated in her bright ensemble.
The Griselda star was certainly shining in her silver slacks
Yet another amazing "America's Got Talent" look, Sofía Vergara stepped onto the red carpet for the Season 19 quarterfinals in Pasadena on August 13, 2024, wearing another two-piece ensemble. With a strapless, lacy top from Brazilian brand Martha Medeiros and silver slacks, Vergara looked shimmery with the help of accessories from Le Vian Jewelry. Fresh from an Emmy nomination for "Griselda," Vergara told Entertainment Tonight, "I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me. I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for 'AGT.'"