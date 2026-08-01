Sofía Vergara's Best Outfits Since Splitting From Joe Manganiello

It's hard to argue that Sofía Vergara isn't iconic. Between her distinctive voice, unstoppable comedic timing, timeless beauty, and the way nobody has ever loved a strapless dress the way she has, Vergara has become a mainstay of American TV for a reason. Of course, when you're as famous as she is, discussions about your life and loves are bound to follow — which is exactly what happened when she announced her separation from her husband Joe Mangianello in 2023. Turns out the real reason for Vergara and Mangianello's divorce was related to their age gap, as she made clear when she spoke to People about the split: "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

Despite the sad news, the divorce hasn't stopped the "Modern Family" star from taking big sartorial swings. Sofía Vergara has been very candid about her good looks in the past, and it's not hard to see why. A true bombshell in every sense, she rocks rich colors, sweetheart necklines, bold lip shades, a smokey eye, and, of course, a pair of heels. Her style tends to call attention to either her décolletage or her legs — or both. Vergara has had a stunning transformation over the years, and she's showcased some amazing outfits since her split.